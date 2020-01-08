Hillary Clinton at the premiere of the 'Hillary' documentaries in Sundance

Loading...

Hillary Clinton will attend the premiere of a documentary series about her life at the Sundance Film Festival later this month.

The former First Lady will participate in a Q&A with the director of the documentary “Hillary” on January 25th in Park City, Utah, according to the film festival.

The four-part series examines Clinton’s unsuccessful 2016 presidential campaign – and shows unpublished recordings of the former democratic candidate and interviews with her husband and former president Bill Clinton.

Oscar-nominated director Nanette Burstein was given “the freedom to ask even the most difficult questions of Clinton”.

“It’s a more nuanced and much more personal [project] where you get to know someone as a person as well as your political life,” Sundance director John Cooper told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I was a Hillary supporter, but I don’t know if I’ve ever loved her as much as this film. Her strength and intelligence. See her trying to apply for the president in a changing world. All the rules changed. Things that happened to knock out a candidate [like Donald Trump] made him stronger. It’s just fascinating to see. “

The production company of President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama will also show a film. However, it was unclear whether the Obamas would participate.

The “Hillary” documentaries will be premiered in Hulu in March.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PdgWO9FPczE [/ embed]