Hillary Clinton among guests in person at this year's Sundance Film Festival

PARK CITY – Former Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will make a personal appearance at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. And other famous people will probably follow.

The festival, which runs from January 23 to February 3 in Park City, Salt Lake City and Sundance Mountain Resort, could have one of its biggest years in 2020 – in part because of high profile guests like Clinton, and in part because of a slate film that features top performances by Oscar nominees and winners like Glenn Close (“Four Good Days”), Benedict Cumberbatch (“Ironbark”), Michael Keaton (“Worth” ), Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”), many of whom will attend the respective premieres of the films.

Clinton, who was first lady from 1992 to 2000 and was presidential candidate in 2008 and 2016, will be present for the premiere of “Hillary”, a four-part documentary series that will arrive in Hulu on March 6. Sundance will broadcast the four episodes. at two separate events, the first at the Ray Theater in Park City on January 25 at 3 p.m., the second at the Rose Wagner Center in Salt Lake City on January 26 at 12:30 p.m.

According to the film festival website, Clinton and series director Nanette Burstein will participate in a question and answer session after the screening, but the site does not say whether Clinton and Burstein will attend both screenings. The festival has yet to respond to Deseret News’ request for clarification.

It is also possible that the creator of “Hamilton” Lin-Manuel Miranda and the pop star Taylor Swift will be present this year, but these visits have not yet been explicitly announced.

“Hillary” director Nanette Burstein has made a mix of documentaries and feature films, and is best known for her work on the Oscar-nominated boxing documentary “On The Ropes” (1999) and “The Kid Stays in the Picture “(2002), on Paramount film producer Robert Evans.

“Miss Americana”, a documentary on Swift, will premiere on January 23, the opening day of the festival. Swift fans wondered if she would appear at the premiere of Sundance, which will take place at the Park Eccles Theater at 9 p.m. tonight. “Miss Americana” is produced by Netlfix and will arrive in streaming service in early 2020.

The director of “Miss Americana”, Lana Wilson, is known for her intimate documentary work on the films “After Tiller” (2013) and “The Departure” (2017). She spent a few years filming Swift and “Miss Americana” shows the pop star learning “to embrace her role not only as a singer-songwriter, but as a woman harnessing the power of her voice,” according to the film synopsis. The directors of the documentary are also remarkable, notably Morgan Neville, director of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

In recent years, Swift has become more outspoken on a variety of political, societal and music industry topics. In 2018, it approved the candidacy of two Tennessee Democrats for the state congress mid-term elections. At the Women in Music Awards last month, Swift delivered a passionate 15-minute speech in which she discussed sexism in the music industry and its legal battle with Scooter Braun for the rights to its music, music that had to be approved for the “Miss Americana”. documentary.

As for Miranda, her presence at the festival is likely, given two Sundance films which implicate her – “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme” and “Siempre, Luis”.

“We Are Freestyle Love Supreme” follows Miranda’s longtime hip-hop improv group, which paved the way for its eventual success on Broadway with “In The Heights” and “Hamilton”. According to the Sundance website, the screening of “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme” will be followed by a live performance from the group. This first screening is scheduled for January 28 at 2:30 p.m. at the MARC Theater in Park City, with an additional screening for January 31 at 9 p.m. at the Broadway Center theaters in Salt Lake.

“Siempre, Luis”, meanwhile, documents Miranda’s father, Luis A. Miranda Jr., whose career included managing the Hispanic affairs of former New York mayor Ed Koch. “Siempre, Luis” will premiere on January 25 at 6 p.m. at the Temple Theater in Park City, with an additional screening on January 31 at 6 p.m. at the Salt Lake City Public Library. According to the Sundance website, “there will be a question and answer session with director John James and special guests” after the screening. It is unclear whether this includes the two projections.