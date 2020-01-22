Hilary Rhoda and Sean Avery announce that they are expecting a boy

Welcome to the family, child.

Hilary Rhoda and her famous-hot-headed husband Sean Avery have a boy, the model said on Wednesday evening.

“It’s a boy!” Rhoda posted from her West Village block. “(Sean) and I have a baby and we are very excited about this next chapter of living together.”

Ex-ranger (and Vogue intern) Avery and Rhoda’s union – the two have been married since October 2015 – have been characterized by a family drama since day one. Rhoda and her mother Marianne initiated a violent lawsuit in 2014 that took years when Rhoda Fille sued her mother for stealing a six-figure sum as a manager and “manipulating her family role to misuse – and then abuse – her enormous power over Hilary’s finances. “Finally, Avery received an injunction from Marianne for harassment.

Marianne responded to her daughter’s lawsuit with a counterclaim asking Hilary to pay benefits and savings in excess of $ 2 million that Marianne was allegedly illegally withheld.

Avery can now be found in the news, from the alleged collision with a scooter to a car to a Twitter war with a homeless man who campaigns for Avery’s weird slogan to ask homeless people about the time.