You would think so Disney star Hilary Duff would have enough on her plate with the revival of her old show Lizzie McGuire, but the star has even more in store. She recently announced that she will drop a cover Third eye blind‘Never Let You Go’ with employees RAC and her husband Matthew Koma.

The fact that Duff is a singer is far from unknown. Who would forget her amazing solo performance in The Lizzie McGuire Movie?

Since the beginning of her music career, the star has also released an assortment of albums. In 2003, she released her first Christmas album, Santa Claus Lane, and later dropped Metamorphosis.

She dropped an untitled LP in 2004 and Most Wanted in 2005 and shared Dignity in 2007.

Her last release was 2015 with Breathe In. Exhale. That was also the moment when she dropped her last video clip for ‘Sparks’.

Duff recently went to Instagram to drop a clip of an upcoming cover of “Never Let You Go” by Third Eye Blind.

She also says it’s a collaboration between her, her husband – Winnetka Bowling LeagueMatthew Koma – and singer RAC.

Duff and Koma are big fans of Third Eye Blind. From visiting shows to meeting members, the couple have expressed their love for the band on various occasions.

Earlier today, Duff posted a teaser of the upcoming collaboration that TEB has “played a major role” in her and Koma’s relationship.

To say that @matthewkoma and I are fans of 3EB is a huge understatement. These records actually play a big role in our love story … Matt came home for Christmas and told me that our good friend @rac wanted him to cover this and I also found my way inside 2 / out 2/12

Her husband also shared the teaser on his own food.

“A cover recorded with @rac + @hilaryduff to continue my search for validation in the eyes of @stephanjenkins,” Koma endorsed his message. “Your move, Jenkins, your move.”

The song will be officially released on February 12 and can be reserved here.

Are you enthusiastic about the cover of Hilary Duff’s Third Eye Blind? Sound out in the comments below!

