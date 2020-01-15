Hilary Duff spotted on romantic South African vacation with her husband

Honeymoon to the far corners of the world is everyone’s dream. Hilary Duff and hubby, Matthew Koma, made us all jealous when they took a long romantic trip to South Africa.

After having made the knot and having had their first baby together, the newlyweds 2020 start the right way!

They are Journey Along The African Safari

The songwriter and actress duo not only know how to book the best romantic vacation ever, but they are pros when it comes to their Instagram photos and videos. Each photo is peppered with live action, encounters with wildlife that would scare most of us and lots of kisses and hugs from the lovely couple.

Surprisingly, Duff has a genuine love for the exotic animals of Africa. Although there were many Lions and Zebras to film, nothing excited her to see a live Hyena. Duff described the epic moment in the following photo caption: “The only thing I wanted to see was a hyena. . . and here he is. “What is that stoked!

When the couple did not explore the beautiful South African landscape, it was time for some love. Duff posted many photos of those kissing and sharing a glass of wine while looking out at the beautiful African Safari outside their room. She even benefited from hubby, Koma’s cat naps, which he didn’t seem to find. He is a keeper!

It seems that this celebrity couple had a great honeymoon, full of adventure, sights and lots of naps from Koma. Hilary Duff has a lot to be thankful for this year, especially her new husband who knows how to wipe a girl off her feet. I don’t think it’s always a bad idea to marry a best friend!

Sources: usmagazine.com; Travel & Leisure.com

