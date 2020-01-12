Hilary Duff, Rihanna and 13 other celebrities on Safari in Africa

Going on a safari may be nothing but a dream in the future. Given the increasingly worsening state of the world, many of the species that we admire may no longer exist. That is why we must do everything we can to protect these animals. That is why it is now a good idea to go on safari in Africa. Celebrities such as Hilary Duff, Ellen Degeneres, Oprah and George Clooney have all flown to different parts of Africa to see these animals in the wild.

Many African countries offer great safaris. They include Kenya, Zambia, Tanzania, South Africa and Uganda. The celebrities on this list have been to multiple locations. So hopefully they will inspire you to do the same. Without further ado, here are Hilary Duff, George Clooney and 13 other celebrities on safari in Africa

15 Ellen Degeneres was told NOT to dance around the Gorillas

People

Dancing around gorillas is a very bad idea. But you learn that pretty quickly when you see them up close. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi were some of the few who have seen these beautiful animals up close. They traveled to South Africa in 2018 to view the gorillas, elephants and an assortment of other animals that are unique to the continent.

14 John Legend and Chrissy Teigen both needed that elephant selfie, so they could go back to their 5-star resort

Daily mail

We can’t imagine Chrissy Teigen and John Legend staying in the wilderness for a long time. They do not really reflect the atmosphere of the lumberjack. But they did enjoy a safari in the Kruger National Park in 2014, according to The Daily Mail. The two lovebirds were heard in the wild by elephants and they also looked happy.

13 Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma were on a honeymoon with wild animals … and then went to Africa

Simply shocked

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma celebrated their honeymoon by seeing the “Big 5”. For those who don’t know, the “big 5” refers to lions, rhinos, leopards, elephants, and Cape buffalo. They saw them as early as 2020 when they flew to South Africa to spend some time together in honor of finally making the knot.

12 Miles Teller went on safari and came back with a woman … also a very hot one

Simply shocked

Miles Teller chose the perfect location to introduce his old girlfriend Keleigh Sperry. According to Just Jared, the hot couple was on an African safari in 2017 when he saved the question. Of course, the Whiplash and War Dogs star had a photographer on hand to capture the romantic moment that happened just meters from an elephant hearing.

11 George Clooney celebrated the fact that he finally pulled the knot by going on Safari

People

Nobody thought George Clooney was getting married. He had been living as a bachelor for so long. But in the end he closed a band with Amal in 2016. To celebrate the occasion, the couple flew to Tanzania to go on safari. According to People, they have continued their adventure by going on an extravagant vacation in the Seychelles, off the east coast of Africa.

10 Believe it or not … That’s Bella Thorne on Safari

Simply shocked

Yes, that’s Bella Thorne. We know it doesn’t look like her. Finally, it nowadays has a much riskier and more difficult image. But in 2013 she had a new face and was seen on a safari in Africa. According to Just Jared, she was filming Blended with Adam Sandler in South Africa. But somehow she managed to make time to see some of the most beautiful animals in the world.

9 Jessica Biel seems JUST by something on the plains … and it’s not Justin Timberlake

Simply shocked

In 2010, Jessica Biel was seen on vacation in both South Africa and Tanzania. According to Just Jared, she went on safari in both countries and appeared in awe for some wild animals. She also decided to climb to the Uhuru peak on Kilimanjaro to raise awareness of the planet’s water crisis.

8 Katie Holmes enjoys some mom-daughter time on a safari in South Africa

Simply shocked

We never really see Suri Cruise with her father, but she does spend a lot of time with her mother, Katie Holmes. According to Just Jared, the Dawson’s Creek alumna took her daughter on a safari in the Aquila Game Reserve in South Africa. There they saw a number of wild animals up close. They also made time to see the glorious city of Cape Town.

7 Rihanna made some new friends for life and then made us all sweat

Pinterest

Rihanna seems to be the type of woman who likes to go on safari and gets to know animals up close. According to People, she did exactly that in 2013. After the FNB stadium in Johannesburg was sold out, the experienced recording artist went on a safari. There she made friends with lions, giraffes and a very friendly elephant.

6 Oprah Saw GIRAFFES! And then gave them a BRAND NEW CAR !!!

Daily mail

… And then she gave them all cars and a life subscription to her book club. No, we’re just kidding. But we bet Oprah was eager to do everything she could for the animals she saw on her Serengeti Safari in Tanzania. According to The Daily Mail and Jasmine Bonds, the accomplished businesswoman and talk show host also spent a lot of time in Botswana, where she supports an entire school.

5 Chelsea Handler seems somewhat surprised that she actually saw wildlife on Safari

Daily mail and Pinterest

We don’t know why, but Chelsea Handler seemed pretty surprised when she was on safari in South Africa. Maybe it was awe that struck her. After all, it is quite a moving experience to see elephants and giraffes in the wild. According to Cosmo, she was there in 2014 with Charlize Theron and Mary McCormack.

4 One of Anthony Bourdain’s last trips was to Kenya

WWF

The deceased Anthony Bourdain traveled to many exotic locations. According to CNN, the famous chef went to Kenya in March 2018 to film a special. While he was there, he made time to go on safari to personally get to know the delicate ecosystem that he visited. It is a pity that we We no longer have Bourdain, but we are happy that he had such an experience before he left us.

3 Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler take glamorous safari trips seriously

Simply shocked

In 2015, High School Musical alumna and her old friend, actor Austin Butler, flew to Africa to see hippos in the wild. According to Just Jared, the hot young couple was thrilled to go into the wilderness and see the animals they learned about when they were young. When they were young, it is of course doubtful that they had imagined a glamorous vacation.

2 The bachelor Matty Johnson and Laura Byrne pretended to be in love with Safari

Daily mail

In 2018, Bachelor stars Matty Johnson and Laura Byrne went on an epic trip to South Africa. According to The Daily Mail, the attractive young couple took in the rich culture, fauna and flora, as well as a wide range of wildlife. Of course they were documented all the time. So it is not surprising that they had to pose for a fiery kiss against a falling sun on the horizon.

1 Blair Underwood found a new lover in Zambia

Daily mail

Best whites and Quantico star Blair Underwood flew to Zambia and South Africa in 2011, according to The Daily Mail. While he was there, he went on a safari that he called “the journey of a lifetime.” He did what everyone had to do at least once. He fed elephants by hand and even ran lions with a family. Blair also rustled the longest line in Cape Town and went bungee jumping from the highest bungee point in the world,