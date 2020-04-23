Hilary Duff Offers Update to Restart LIZZIE MCGUIRE and Who May Not Return – GeekTyrant

Even though things are moving slowly or not at all in Hollywood, at least a lot of people are keeping in touch with their casts and crew to talk about scripts and schedules and what can be done remotely and waiting for things to return to normal. This is the case Hilary Duff, who was deep in the middle of filming and working through the story to reboot it Lizzie McGuire that’s coming to Disney +.

Who Duff and original showrunner Terri Minsky, which was removed from the project in January, the series has rallied to move to Hulu so they can tackle some more adult themes that Disney wants them to shy away from, Disney is still planning on go ahead with the show by its “family friendly” streamer. We don’t know how that will affect, but Duff recently spoke to Cosmopolitan about the people we will see coming to the reboot. Miranda did not star in the movie The Lizzie McGuire because it is said that her character was visiting her family in Mexico. As for Paolo, he lied to Lizzie when he tried to set her up in an attempt to embarrass his fellow pop star, Isabella. Fans are dying to see if Paolo and Isabella (Miranda) return from series.

Duff said:

“I still talk to (the staff) weekly, I don’t know. They were shooting and then everything was postponed. And we’re just kind of out if we can accomplish this. But there were plans to have a lot of people in the show. So, um, I know some of those things already but I don’t know about Paolo. I think she would probably be mad to see him. “

Series like these love to bring back the old characters, as are the hardcore returning fans watching, and they want to see the characters they know and love. I’m sure we’ll see most of the people involved first, and we’ll probably hear anyone else comment.

Who are you most looking forward to coming back to this revival?