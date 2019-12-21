Hilarious: Watch Christopher Jullien Collar Jeremie Frimpong After Red Card

Loading...

A Celtic fan has captured the hilarious moment when Christopher Jullien eliminated Jeremie Frimpong from the group of players who argued and pushed each other after Cosgrove's red card.

Given the ferocity and intention of the challenge in Ajer, Celtic captain Scott Brown Dan faces the forward in time and more players got involved.

There were pushes and shoves but nothing in it, during all this Jeremie Frimpong approaches to try to fix things before smiling and laughing at Aberdeen players. Then Christopher Jullien is seen approaching and hilariously pulling the young man up by his neck. Have a watch:

Cosgrove confronts Broony after the red card + necklaces Jullien Frimpong

Full video on the YT channel # CelticFC #AberdeenFC #Cosgrove #Broony #Ajer #Frimpong #Jullien pic.twitter.com/sdPmkhLOHb

– The Fast Lovin & # 39; Sin-Soaked Heathen (@fast_sin) December 21, 2019

The Celts were deserved winners the day against the sheep. It was 2-1 but it could have been much more with Aberdeen scoring against the game streak.

Derek McInnes accused Kristoffer Ajer of making a rig meal when Cosgrove flew. The intention was there and it was imprudent to say that he did not deserve to walk is a good and really dazzling opinion.