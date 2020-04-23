Hilarie Burton writes Sweet Birthday Tribute to her husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Hilarie Burton wins award for sweetest wife after giving a touching tribute to her husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan for her birthday.

On Wednesday, April 22, Dean Morgan celebrated his 54th birthday and Burton took him to social media to honor her longtime love on his special day.

“It’s my husband’s birthday,” she wrote. “There are a lot of people who love @jeffreydeanmorgan.” He is a man who is electric, dynamic. He laughs hard and can curse the blue bar and has a bigger heart than most. He takes responsibility and fights for others and works hard. And then he comes home and doesn’t rest … it’s a pony our kids jump on. He’s a donkey pet. It is a dreamer who pulls a log out of the woods and creates a table or art or mountains of firewood. “

“But for me,” Burton added. “He is the only person who cares. I met him when I was 26, and he saw me who I wanted to be. And then he knocked down all the obstacles to get us here. Happy birthday, Jeffrey. You improve everything. “

In addition to a touching tribute, the former actress One Tree Hill shared a series of photos of the actor, including his photo with her two children.

Although the couple only recently became a husband and wife in 2018, their love story is more than a decade long.

“We lived as husband and wife for ten years.” We built a family, a farm and founded our community. Years of publication state that we got married in 2014 or 2015 and that I got married and divorced before. Everything untrue. But we knew our truth. It was stupid to try and fix anything, “the actress wrote on Instagram in October 2019.” Here is God’s sincere fact: from the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan, he was my husband. Instead of promising them right from the gate, we lived them. More than ten years. Good and bad times. “