Hilarie Burton teases her new book 'The Rural Diaries'

One Tree Hill alum Hilarie Burton announced via Instagram on Saturday, January 25 that she will release a new book in the spring that will focus on her life in Dutchess County with her husband-actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan and their two children, and will open about her passion for the countryside.

“This week we locked almost everything on my book #RuralDiaries,” she began. “Cover. Text. Subtitle. Insert images. Publication date. Game plan for press and releases. So while I can’t share that yet, I just want to cry and thank the great @harperonebooks team! This has been years of work here and there steal pieces of time during naps or try to edit while you were on different sets. “

She thanked her publisher Katy Hamilton, who has been endlessly patient and supportive to the actress, as well as her agent Anthony Mattero who introduced her to Hamilton.

“So while we wait for all the fun things to come out, here are some pictures of the cover shoot that I did with my hugely talented dear friends @bryanfirestone and @lawriebird. (Of course I love you too, babes!) Working with people you love is the greatest achievement in the world. Xoxoxo, “concluded Burton.

According to HarperOne, the publisher says the book will be published on April 28 and for sale in May.

The Rural Diaries is about an “inspiring story of leaving Hollywood for a radically different kind of life in the state of New York with her husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan – a celebration of community, family and the value of hard work in small-town America,” per HarperOne’s website.