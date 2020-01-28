Hilaria Baldwin opens up because of two miscarriages

Hilaria Baldwin described in a new essay the “surreal turn of events” that she went through last year when she had two miscarriages within seven months of each other.

The 36-year-old mom Brain podcast presenter wrote in a glamor post that she “couldn’t stop sobbing” when she found out on a regularly scheduled scan that she’d lost her second baby after four months.

“As soon as the sonogram appeared on the screen, I saw that my baby had died. There was no movement, no heartbeat. It was wrinkled and lifeless in my womb, ”wrote Baldwin, who is married to actor Alec Baldwin and shares four children with him.

“I started to cry. The doctor told me to stay calm when she wanted to find out what had happened, ”she wrote that she had lost her little girl. “I don’t remember much except that I got dressed, thanked everyone for their care and asked for permission. I just started walking. At some point I got into a taxi, made calls, planned a follow-up visit and that Work stopped accordingly. “

A D&E is a surgical procedure to evacuate a fetus.

The news left Hilaria in shock and dismay. She had expected to share photos of her baby’s sonogram with family and friends, and instead “had to tell them everything she had died”.

Although Hilaria had previously lost a baby at 10 weeks, the thought of losing a baby four months after her pregnancy was devastated far more than she could imagine.

“Even if I had a miscarriage before, I couldn’t have imagined how bad a miscarriage could feel at 16 weeks,” she said. “I had to go home and sleep with my dead baby in me. I felt sick, angry in my stomach and so devastated. I woke up again and again and thought it must all have been a very vivid bad dream. I cried so much that my eyes were almost swollen. … It was a pain that I had never experienced before and that felt suffocating. “

Hilaria finally turned to Instagram not only to share her story, but also to seek comfort from others who had suffered like her. Some criticized Hilaria for grieving so publicly, but the yoga teacher said it helped her recover.

“Sharing enabled me not only to deal with what was real, but also with the support of so many women who wanted to talk about their own miscarriages,” she said. “We processed our losses together, found that we were not alone, and put all this experience in the context of a life that is not always benevolent.

“This is your trip, your baby – you are the mother,” she added. “You are the one who suffers, so you have to follow the rules.”

Hilaria and Alec have four children together: Carmen [6], Rafael [4], Leonardo [3] and Romeo [1]