Hilaria Baldwin announces that she goes to therapy regularly after two miscarriages last year

ALEC Baldwin’s wife Hilaria announced that she was undergoing therapy after two miscarriages.

The 36-year-old yoga teacher, who shares four children with the film star, told Instagram followers on Friday that she would receive professional support after losing two pregnancies last year.

4

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria announced that she was undergoing therapy after two miscarriages last year

“Yes … I go regularly,” wrote 36-year-old Baldwin in her Instagram stories after being asked by a fan whether she was on therapy and whether it helped after her heartache or not. “Pretty much every week.”

“There is nothing to lose when you go to someone and talk. I said it from the start: I was not okay when it happened, but I knew I would be and I wanted to be, ”she explained.

“For myself, I really had to choose happiness in such a difficult time. And I had to work very hard for it. “

The couple announced in November that their pregnancy had ended unexpectedly after initially announcing that they had expected in September.

4

The 36-year-old yoga teacher, who shares four children with the film star, told Instagram followers on Friday that she would receive professional support after losing two pregnancies last year

It was her second miscarriage last year, the first in April.

“We are very sad that we found out today that our baby passed away after 4 months,” she wrote on her Instagram at the time.

“We also want you to know that we are doing it, even if we’re not feeling well right now.”

She recorded her six-year-old daughter Carmen in a video and said: “We are so lucky with our four healthy babies – and we will never lose sight of this.”

4

The couple have four children together and Alec has an older daughter with his ex-wife Kim BasingerCredit: GC Images

4

She announced her miscarriages in April and November with her FollowerCredit: Instagram

I AM SORRY

Bachelor star Tammy apologizes for being ‘bad’ after being sent home by Peter

JOE NO!

Joe Gorga follows ex-brother-in-law Joe Giudice after separating from ROHNJ’s Theresa

IRRESISTIBLE!

In Jessica Simpson’s $ 11 million home with a MASSIVE closet and recording studio

DRESSES HOLME

Katie Holmes poses in a black romper and matching coat for the front page

‘HERE WE GO!’

Matthew Perry shares first Instagram post as Friends $ 20m reunion “confirmed”

DO YOU FEEL COMFORTABLE

Lizzo exposes herself on a short vacation with Brazilian girls in thong bikini

“I said [Carmen] that this baby won’t come … but we’ll do our best to give her a little sister again.”

The fitness guru at the time stated that women who suffer from miscarriages are the “majority and not the minority” and should be treated with “love and support”.

“Our system is broken,” she wrote. “Stop shaming women who are just trying to create family and love.”

Hilaria and Alec share four children, Carmen, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3 and Romeo, 21 months – Alec also has a daughter Ireland, 24, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Heartbreaking moment Alec Baldwin’s “destroyed” Ms. Hilaria reveals that she suffered a second miscarriage this year

Do you have a story for the US Sun team?

Send an email to [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.