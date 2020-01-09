Loading...

Hiker rescued from swamp after falling into ice

Updated: 5:35 p.m. EST Jan 9, 2020

Hide transcript

View transcript

JOHN: REALLY KIND OF A CHEAT RESCUE BECAUSE IT HAPPENED IN A MARSH. WE ARE AT THE WESTBOROUGH FIRE DEPARTMENT. THIS IS SOME OF THE SPECIALIZED EQUIPMENT. THIS IS A COSTUME FOR COLD WATER AND A CHAINSAW. YOU CAN SEE THE ATV MAKING ITS WAY THROUGH THE MARAIS. THE SAVED MAN IS IN THE BACK BASKET. He was hiking in the cedar swamp. He managed to call 911, but there was more than half a mile in the thick brush, and it took nine rescuers to save him. >> THE WILDLIFES WERE EXHAUSTED AT THE TIME THEY WENT TO HIM. THERE WERE 400 FEET OF RAMPAGE THROUGH THE KNEE TO WASTE BRUSHES AND TREES – PRUNING DATE, BRUSH AND TREES. JOHN: THE MAN IS TREATED FOR POSSI

Hiker rescued from swamp after falling into ice

Updated: 5:35 p.m. EST Jan 9, 2020

The man was able to call 911 but was stuck more than half a mile inside the swamp.

The man was able to call 911 but was stuck more than half a mile inside the swamp.

.