Highlights: view Karamoko Dembele's 20-Yard Strike Against Clyde

CELTIC Colts beat Clyde 4-1 on Tuesday-evening after initially falling behind. The bhoys responded brilliantly after losing the first goal and never really looked back after Kieran McGrath got the tying run.

McGrath would take a second to give Celtic control and the icing on the cake would come from Karamoko Dembele and Luca Connell, who both scored strikes from outside the area to bring the game far beyond Clyde.

The score was big, but it could have been bigger. It was a mature and dominant performance of the bhoys in green and they should be happy with their victory.

Celtic has released the highlights this afternoon:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iFh-XumxfVs [/ embed]

In the youth system many players come to the top and it is only a matter of time before we take action in the first team.

It is clear that some of them have already been there and are striving to show what they can do in development to get a place on the Neil Lennon team.