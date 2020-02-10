Highlights from the second day of the 2020 general election

The second day of the 2020 parliamentary elections is drawing to a close and almost all seats in the constituencies are occupied nationwide.

There were some significant developments today as the thought of forming the government of the 33rd Dáil turned.

The count was completed in 36 of 39 constituencies, with Sinn Féin receiving 24.5% of the first preference votes.

The final results in Wicklow, Cavan-Monaghan and Sligo-Leitrim have not yet been finalized.

Here are some of the highlights from day two of the GE2020.

Katherine Zappone among the familiar faces to lose seats

There have been some significant losses today as some known candidates have not been chosen as TDs.

Independent candidate and minister for children Katherine Zappone lost her seat in southwest Dublin tonight, as did junior minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran in Longford-Westmeath.

Other major victims today were Fianna Fáils Timmy Dooley in Clare, Lisa Chambers in Mayo, Pat ‘the Cope’ Gallagher in Donegal and Fine Gael’s junior minister, Michael D’Arcy, who lost his seat in Wexford.

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone, who has lost her seat in #DublinSouthWest, says she now plans to withdraw from Irish politics # GE2020 pic.twitter.com/3ec9ZHE7Fv

– Stephen Murphy (@ Stephen_Murphy5) February 10, 2020

****

Mary Lou McDonald: “It would be powerful to have a sense of fine Taoiseach”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the idea of ​​a rotating Taoiseach should be part of any government education talks.

Ms. McDonald said she was trying to form a government without Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil when her Ard Comhairle met tonight.

Speaking to the media, she said: “For what it’s worth, I think it’s tremendous to have a Sinn Féin Taoiseach and a woman to work with, but you could say she wouldn’t say that she’.”

****

Sinn Fein TD David Cullinane defends the word ‘Up the Ra’ during the speech

Sinn Féin TD for Waterford David Cullinane said he would never distance himself from the IRA when it came to comments that he made after his election.

Mr. Cullinane spoke to his supporters yesterday at a constituency celebration and at the end of his victory speech called “Up the Republic, Up the Ra, Tiochfaidh ár Lá”.

When he spoke tonight, he defended his statements and said he didn’t want to cause insult.

Sinn Fein’s David Cullinane shared his comments last night at a party saying “up the ra” # GE2020 pic.twitter.com/tpOxf3mQ3o

– Seán Defoe (@SeanDefoe), February 10, 2020

****

A look at the new faces chosen in the Dáil

Since the parliamentary elections are all about margins, the composition of the next Dáil becomes clearer.

The 33rd Dáil will feature several new faces from parties across the political spectrum.

Among them are former soccer player Alan Dillon in Mayo for Fine Gael, 22-year-old Cork East TD for Fianna Fáil James O’Connor, and several new Sinn Féin TD won because of the party’s 14-man victory.

Main image: Green Party Neasa Hourigan is elected in Dublin Bay North. Photo: Niall Carson / PA Wire / PA Images