Higher minimum wages associated with reduced suicide rate

In the United States, suicide is a major public health problem, with double-digit percentages of preventable deaths among adults under the age of 45. And worryingly, rates have risen in the past few decades. Recognizing this as a source of preventable death is very different from actually considering how to prevent it.

One of the challenges is that a variety of factors go into the depression and stress associated with suicide. It is therefore a challenge to determine which are the most important roles and how to tackle them. However, a number of studies have shown that financial burdens make a significant contribution. And a few recent studies have shown that public policies that can reduce financial stress appear to have an impact on suicide rates: the minimum wage.

Now researchers at Emory University have extensively investigated the relationship between suicide rates and the minimum wage law. They find that the correlation persists, but only for those with or without a school leaving certificate and only in times of high unemployment.

Nationwide data plan

The minimum wage may seem strange, but it’s one of those situations where we already have a surprising amount of data to suggest it. Suicides are often associated with financial burdens, such as job loss or debt. Suicide and depression most often affect people with lower incomes and education, which means that people often work at or near the minimum wage. So it’s not difficult to understand why researchers might be interested in taking a look.

Viewing also involves collecting records that are actually pretty well tracked (unlike many other social factors). The minimum wage laws are fairly simple: there is a federal minimum wage that states can exceed, but cannot fall below. Individual state rules are a matter of legislation that is easy to understand. Conveniently, some states changed the minimum wage during college and issued a before and after experiment. The adjustment of the minimum wage to inflation is also easily possible with publicly available figures.

The United States maintains a national vital statistics system that provides data derived from every death certificate, including the cause of death and the educational level of the deceased. States also track useful data such as their share of GDP, their unemployment rate and various forms of public support. Together, these were analyzed to determine whether and how the minimum wage rules correlated with suicide rates.

The specific analysis performed was a difference analysis. People with a university degree were used as a control group because they are far less likely to either commit suicide or work at or near the minimum wage. Your response to changes in minimum wage laws (which should be minimal) has been compared to the response of people with a high school education or less. All of this was tracked monthly.

Focused effects

As expected, changes in the minimum wage had no impact on the suicide rate of university graduates. But those with lower levels of education were more sensitive to it. For those with a high school degree or less: “We estimate the suicide rate by six percent for every dollar increase in the minimum wage for adults ages 18 to 64.” Taking into account a number of additional government economic factors pursued by the authors, the effect dropped to 3.5 percent, although it was still there.

It wasn’t just about who was affected, but also when. If unemployment was below four percent, the change in minimum wage had no significant impact. With more than six percent, higher minimum wages had a significantly greater impact on suicide rates. The greatest impact was seen when unemployment was over seven percent and the minimum wage was $ 1.75 or more above the federal minimum.

The researchers also looked specifically at the 2008 economic collapse and estimated that a $ 1 increase in the minimum wage could have prevented over 13,000 suicides if previous trends persisted for that period.

The researchers acknowledge that there are almost certainly additional complications. Demographic groups such as women, blacks and Hispanics are more likely to be paid at or near the minimum wage. However, the suicide rates for these groups differ significantly. As mentioned earlier, a number of other economic factors can affect the impact of the minimum wage.

However, the result is consistent with the notion that things that reduce economic stress in times of high stress may reduce some of the factors – stress and depression – that increase the risk of suicide. Ultimately, this is probably more useful information, since the minimum wage is not a policy tool that can be easily used in times of economic crisis, since it cannot be realistically withdrawn after the crisis has ended. However, with this information, researchers could potentially identify alternative strategies that lead to a corresponding reduction in the economic burden.

Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health, 2020. DOI: 10.1136 / jech-2019-212981 (About DOIs).