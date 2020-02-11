High winds that were blamed for the destruction of the Millennium Tower window in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) – High winds whipped through the Bay Area and accused a window that broke in San Francisco’s Millennium Tower on Sunday morning.

The homeowners association tells ABC7 News that the homeowner on the 41st floor has left the window open and they believe the window has failed in combination with stormy winds.

The fire department responded and reported that broken glass had fallen onto the street below.

The police blocked the intersection between Mission and Fremont Street, which has been open since then.

The crews were able to fix the window on Sunday afternoon.

According to the HOA, a construction inspector examined the damage and cleared the building.

This is just the latest edition of Millennium.

The 58-story skyscraper has dropped 17 inches and tilted two inches since it opened in 2009. Then a window broke on the 36th floor in 2018.

Last year, a lawyer for a group of homeowners said a tentative agreement had been reached to stabilize the building and compensate residents for the tower’s failure.

