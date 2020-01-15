High winds, more snow and warnings for drivers

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – Drivers on the mainland have been warned to prepare for delays and closures from the Ministry of Transport.

The province warns of possible closures of bridges and highways as a precautionary measure due to the weather.

Traffic advice: with a snowy forecast for tonight and tomorrow, it may be necessary to close bridges and highways as a precautionary measure to help ensure passenger safety. Maintenance still fully effective 24/7: https://t.co/MOhWwIyXNQ #Vancouver #FraserValley

Strong wind is in the forecast for Wednesday with an expected five to 10 centimeters of snow.

New warnings have been issued, including a rare Blizzard warning for Howe Sound. Snowfall warnings for Northern Metro Vancouver. Wind warnings (purple) for this evening and night. #BCStorm #WinterStorm @ NEWS1130 pic.twitter.com/BEjj1dixzU

But wait, there is more! @bchydro prepares for “possible major snow and wind events” on Vancouver Island and the south coast. #bcsnow #bcstorm @ NEWS1130 pic.twitter.com/CH7XcpKvkR

BC Hydro says they are prepared with on-demand crews to respond to any disruptions.

Local mountains were forced to close early due to bad weather.

Mt Seymour closes today at 5 pm due to the strong wind. Reopened tomorrow morning at 9.30 a.m. Go to https://t.co/e64q4nD2BJ for conditions.

Please note that due to bad weather, the Skyride, Downhill Area, all mountain top activities and chalet facilities will close at 6 p.m. tonight. With all this new snow, we look forward to welcoming you again tomorrow https://t.co/0CyuhDGlnu

Both Mount Seymour and Grouse Mountain posted earlier closures on Wednesday afternoon.

Bus routes on the lower mainland report a 90-minute delay during commuting.

#RiderAlert From 5:05 pm: 555 Lougheed Stn / Carvolth Exchange is 90 minutes delayed due to road conditions. ^ sp

#RiderAlert From 4.35 pm: 133 Holdom Stn / Edmonds Stn is 90 minutes delayed due to road conditions. ^ sp

#RiderAlert From 4.45 pm: 301 Newton Exchange / Brighouse Station is 90 minutes delayed due to road conditions. ^ sp

BC Ferries canceled all major sailing routes to Vancouver Island on Wednesday afternoon due to the strong wind.

All sailings from Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay have been canceled after 3 p.m. because of the weather. Sailings from Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay are also canceled after 3:20.

#BCFHeadsUp #Tsawwassen #SwartzBay Please note that sailings in both directions are canceled the rest of the day from 3 p.m. due to inclement weather. More info is posted here on the # TravelAdvisory page on our website: https://t.co/HLnr1GSyif ^ js

