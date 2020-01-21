High water levels a priority at ROMA: Harrison

Quinte West continued its campaign to get support from the provincial government regarding high water levels in Lake Ontario, at the Rural Ontario Municipalities Association conference in Toronto this week.

Mayor Jim Harrison tells Quinte News that the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, John Yakabuski, supported exactly what Quinte West insisted.

The mayor said: “We also proposed a general permit to cover the number of properties that seal with flood problems. They said they would look at it, but must ensure that whatever someone does does not have a negative impact on someone else. “

Harrison says that Quinte West has also received some assurance from provincial ministries to support any economic development project that will help increase jobs.

He says that improving the workforce is a priority, since the city has no redundant workforce, and in fact the unemployment rate is lower than four percent.

