Loading...

Video: high temperatures rise in the mid-50s on Monday

Updated: 12:47 PM EST December 23, 2019

Hide transcript

Show transcript

IN FORT LAUDERDALE. THAT AIRPORT HAD TO CLOSE TEMPORARILY DURING THE NIGHT. WE DO NOT HAVE RAIN OR SNOW SIGNS IN THE FORECAST. WATCHING THE SYSTEM TOWARD THE WEST BECAUSE IT WILL BE FEEDING SNOW IN THE NORTH ROCKS AND NORTHERN PLAINS AND THAT IT WILL BE FEEDED IN OUR NEXT OLD PRECIPITATION IT SEEMS THAT I COULD GET A LITTLE MESSY. FOR NOW, WE ARE CLEAR. LOW TO HALF 50 HERE. NOTICE THAT COMES FROM THE SOUTHWEST. It will have a little breeze. THAT IS A SIGN OF A MOVING COLD FRONT AND THAT WILL COOL, ENJOY THESE TEMPERATURES. THEY WILL NOT LAST LONG. WE HAVE SOME SNOW ON THE GROUND. FOR THOSE OF US WHO STILL HAVE SNOW, WILL BE SITTING TODAY. While traveling through the forecast, you see the snow depth trip north. WE ARE WAITING LIKE A COATINO MORE THROUGH MORNING. WE ARRIVE BELOW THE FREEZING FOR A GOOD PART OF THE AREA. THAT MEANS THAT WE CAN SEE THE RE-FREEZING PROCESS WHILE WE GO IN THE MORNING. NOTICE FOR THAT. THERE WILL BE COLD AND THAT COLD AIR IS HERE CHOOSE THE DAY WHILE WE GO TO THE NEXT DAYS IN COUPLE. Here is a look at your forecast. Definitely a change in the pattern. THE TRAVEL PERSPECTIVE, LOOKING ONLY WELL. SUNNY SKIES. That rain is starting to throw away. MOVING TO CHRISTMAS DAY, WE HAVE CLOUDS IN THE STORE THAT WILL PLAY A PART WITH OUR HIGH TEMPERATURE FORECAST, MOST OF THE UNITED STATES WILL ARRIVE IN THE HIGH 30 THROUGH THE EVENING BEFORE ANOTHER COOL D

Video: high temperatures rise in the mid-50s on Monday

Updated: 12:47 PM EST December 23, 2019

Monday's high temperatures were almost 20 degrees above average, but they won't last long.

Monday's high temperatures were almost 20 degrees above average, but they won't last long.

.