High temperature records broken on Groundhog Day

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4619493002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=temperatures%2Cgroundhog-day%2Cnational-weather-service%2Cdisease&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Flocal&ssts=news%2Flocal%2Fmilwaukee&series=" name="snow-player/4619493002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/01/30/USAT/8c7739a7-b380-41b1-aa61-11a9ae40a6b2-16X9.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE Purchase photo

People enjoy the mild temperatures on Grant Park’s Seven Bridges Trail, in South Milwaukee, Sunday, February 2, 2020. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (Photo: Mike De Sisti)

The myth that spring comes early when the nation’s groundhog doesn’t see its shadow on Groundhog Day turned out to be true in Wisconsin.

Milwaukee and other parts of the state had spring-like temperatures on Sunday, breaking many high temperature records after Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania – the only groundhog whose opinion matters according to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club – did not see his shadow.

Before midday on Groundhog Day, Milwaukee had reached 50 degrees and broke the record for the highest temperature on February 2, which was previously 49 degrees in 1992. Around 1:30 pm. it was 53 degrees and could still get warmer.

Madison, Green Bay and Oshkosh have also broken their high temperature record.

“The temperatures are still rising slightly,” said Andy Boxell, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sullivan. “It is certainly plausible that more records can break.”

An inch of snow had melted in the office of the National Weather Service between Sunday morning and afternoon. Areas closer to the lake and more populated areas can melt even more snow on Sundays.

The warm weather came thanks to an upper ridge, which is a sinking air movement in the atmosphere.

“This happened to be warm enough to break some records,” Boxell said.

On Monday, temperatures were expected to return closer to normal, but still above average in the mid-1930s.

Gordy, the new groundhog of the Milwaukee County Zoo, saw his shadow on Sunday. According to legend, this would mean that there will still be six weeks of winter – which seems to fit the weather forecast for the rest of the week.

Temperatures were predicted to continue to fall, with temperatures in the upper 20s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Play automatically

Show thumbnails

Show captions

Last slideNext slide

Jordyn Noennig deals with pop culture and entertainment in Milwaukee. Follow her on Instagram @JordynTaylor_n. Find her on Twitter @JordynTNoennig. Call her at 262-446-6601 or e-mail [email protected]

Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/local/milwaukee/2020/02/02/wisconsin-weather-high-temperature-records-broken-groundhog-day/4640684002/