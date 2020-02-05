High-speed train derails in Italy; 2 railroad workers killed

MILAN – Italian authorities say a high speed train has been derailed in northern Italy, killing two railroad workers and injuring 27 people.

Civil protection chief Angelo Borrelli has told the state radio that the train of the state railways has gone off the rails and another train on adjacent tracks in the countryside near the town of Lodi. He says one of the dead was a train engineer.

Rai State TV says the other train involved is a freight train.

Borrelli said the high-speed train left Milan at 5.10 am (0410 GMT) and was heading south to Bologna. Borrelli said two of the wounded were in serious condition, while the other 25 were less seriously injured.

The passenger train is part of a popular high-speed railway known as Freccia Rossa, or the Red Arrow service Borrelli says the train was running at 298 km / h (about 180 km / h) when it derailed and crashed into the other train.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

It was not immediately clear which of the two trains the dead railway workers were on board.

The corresponding press