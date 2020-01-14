High school wrestling Juab Wasatch Uintah Bear River All-Star Duals

OREM – Juab’s Channing Warner didn’t really care that his All-Star Duals game on Tuesday was the last game of the evening. Whether he was the first or the last, that was not going to change his objective: to fight hard, keep moving and have fun.

The sophomore stated that he had accomplished everything he intended to do and, in the process, had achieved a fourth goal – he won.

Warner recorded a draw in the last 30 seconds for a two-point lead against Layton senior Tyson Humphreys, a lead he protected in diminishing seconds for the 3-2 victory in the 138-pound final of the 20th edition of the All-Star Duals at UVU.

“A lot of respect for Tyson, super good, super talented, super strong. I had to bring it all, “said Warner, one of Juab’s four wrestlers who won on Tuesday. “With the last 30 second withdrawal, it really sealed it. He really pushed everything out of me, especially downstairs. “

Juab is one of the best wrestling programs in the whole state, and it showed that seven wrestlers participated on Tuesday, along with Cade Bowring, Will Harmon and Blake Mangelson as well.

A total of 97 wrestlers participated in the wrestling showcase at the UVU, which Jake Richardson of Pleasant Grove said was exciting to be part of.

Coming from Pennsylvania this year, Richardson said his homeland did not have a similar type of star game.

A fifth-place finisher in the state of Pennsylvania last year, Richardson’s game with Tyler Scheurn of the North Summit was to be one of the top games. Instead, he did a quick job recording three near falls in the second period for the major decision 16-1 at 170 pounds.

“My game plan in a neutral position, I noticed that he had stretched his right leg much further than most people, so I hit. My favorite is the legs and the flaring of people, “said Richardson, who hit three times in a row in less than a minute in the second period.

Richardson moved to Utah the week before back to school and said several of his new teammates from Pleasant Grove were at home within five minutes of arriving to welcome him to the team.

“The guys from Pleasant Grove are amazing,” said Richardson.

One of the most exciting games of the evening was at 106 pounds, where Bear River junior Trenton Ward pinned Mountain Ridge rookie Kyison Garcia at 7:56 am to keep his overtime win.

“I was so excited and nervous. I had heard how good it was, so I was nervous, “said Ward, who said in the last 30 seconds while at the top, he was always trying something new. “I put my legs up to slow it down a bit because I know how fast it is. When I continued to feel it Granby, when it continued to roll, I felt the cradle rise and lock and hold it. “

Ward has pinned all but five of his opponents this season, and has rarely recorded another in overtime.

The Wasatch wrestlers went 4-0 Tuesday with Deklan Kelley, River Wardle, Sammy Heywood and Stockton O’Brien all dominant. Wardle’s 5-3 win over Mason Denton of Fremont was one of the best performances of the evening.

The Uintah wrestlers also had a good 4-1 record when they met Raiden Harrison, Cole Huber, Brady Merkley and Dillon Dick, all winners.

At 120 pounds, Joseph Mecham of Grantsville beat Cole Jensen of Payson in a rematch of last year’s 4A title match, which Mecham also won. Mecham was at Tooele last year, so another revenge for the state will not occur as they are in separate rankings this year.

On the girls’ side, all the favorites prevailed, including Sage Mortimer from American Leadership. She is ranked # 1 nationally at her respective weight and recorded an Alyssa Pace withdrawal from Copper Hills in 20 seconds.

Pace beat Arleth Antonio de Granger at the start of the competition to prepare for the match with Mortimer.

Girls results

113

Alyssa Pace, defeat of Copper Hills. Arleth Antonio, Granger, fall 1:38

Sage Mortimer, ALA def. Alyssa Pace, Copper Hills, fall 0:18

132

Lizzie Shunn, Westlake beats. Trinity Speredon, Northridge, injury

Taci Tapia, Carbon def. Tessa Campbell, Canyon View, 19-3

138

Mia May, West def. Miracle Fontana, Corner Canyon, 10-6

160

Abi Archibald, Maple Mountain bat. Sarah Plucker, Westlake, fall 1:50

220

Kathleen Janis, Layton beats. Grace Montierth, Ridgeline, 6-0

Boys results

106

Trenton Ward, Bear River def. Kyison Garcia, Mountain Ridge, fall 7:56

Dallan Hunsaker, American Fork bat. Dayson Torgerson, Richfield, 8-3

Tristan Smith, defeat of the Northern Summit. Colin Sierer, Highland, 8-2

113

Bridger Ricks, Box Elder beats. Quade Smith, Layton, 5-3

Raiden Harrison, Uintah beats. Bowdy Larsen, Duchesne, 5-2

Will Korth, Morgan beats. Brock Morris, Maple Mountain, 11-7

120

Joseph Mecham, Grantsville, def. Cole Jensen, Payson, 8-5

Cole Huber, Uintah beats. Ethan Clayburn, Duchesne, fall 2:38

Waylen Pentz, Morgan def. Marco Herrera, Bingham, autumn 4:50

126

Jarett Jorgensen, Morgan def. Jacob Finlinson, Westlake, fall 3:24

Brady Merkley, Uintah beats. Wyatt Hone, Payson, 4-1

Deklan Kelley, Wasatch defeated. Tezlin Winn, Gunnison Valley, 16-9

132

River Wardle, Wasatch beats. Mason Denton, Fremont, 5-3

Dillon Dick, Uintah beats. Brian Evans, Beaver, 9-6

Tristan Fillmore, Sud Sevier bat. Conner Ingram, Juab, 10-5

138

Channing Warner, Juab beats. Tyson Humpherys, Layton, 3-2

Sammy Heywood, Wasatch beats. Gabe Sanders, Mountain Crest, 17-5

Hadley Cowan, Skyridge bat. Ryker Pentz, North Summit, fall 3:04

145

Stockton O’Brien, Wasatch defeated. August Harrison, Uintah, 10-1

Ryker Boyce, Desert Hills beats. Carson Sheets, Altamont, 9-2

Oakley Ridge, Pleasant Grove beats. Chase Ingram, Juab. 5-2

152

Josh Armstrong, Hurricane beats. Dean Thompson, Altamont, 6-4

Cade Bowring, Juab beats. Marcus Espinoza-Owens, Viewmont, 5-1

Austin Gillette, Farmington beats. Josh Rassi, Syracuse, 1-0

160

Jeremy Evans, Viewmont beats. Clayton Warr, hurricane, fall 0:23

Cort Raddon, Beaver beats. Canyon Brann, Layton, 6-1

Will Harmon, Juab beats. Tanner Tsinigine, Monument Valley, fall 4:00

170

Jake Richardson, Pleasant Grove beats. Tyler Scheurn, North Summit, 16-1

John Whitaker, Millard beats. Tucker Naccarato, Payson, injury

Maverik Skinner, Bear River beats. Tate Willoughby, Delta, fall 5:27

182

Lucas Cochran, Box Elder beats. Mason Christiansen, Bingham, 6-2

Christian Smoot, Woods Cross bat. Danny Garcia, Millard, fall 3:48

Brayden Guthrie, Mountain Crest beats. Rylan Watts, Juab, fall 2:59

195

Ryker Blackburn, Duchesne beats. Hunter Schroeder, Mountain Crest, fall 3:58

Justyn Mitchell, ALA beats. Kolton Kammeyer, Fremont, fall 4:20

Elijah Kratzer, Timpanogos bat. Jake Jackson, Delta, def. 9-8

220

MacIntyre Thacker, Altamont beats. Anthony Stockwell, Westlake, 11-5

Blake Mangelson, Juab beats. Cael Richardson, Timpview, fall 1:45

Hunter Larsen, Sky View def. Sau Tafisi, East, 14-4

285

James Tomasi, Provo beats. Weston Warr, Fremont, 4-2

Kemmer Jones, South Sevier def, Daniel Ayala, Wayne, fall 4:55

Kellen Collier, Box Elder beats. Jeshua Koch, Bear River, 4-2