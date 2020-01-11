High school wrestling: a look at Tuesday's 20th All-Star Duals

The 20th annual Utah All-Star Duals will take place this Tuesday at UVU at 6:30 p.m. with 84 boys and 13 girls are expected to participate.
The matches will be played on three mats, the matches presented taking place on the central mat. For boys, there will be a full team of wrestlers in 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A as well as a combined team 2A / 1A. There is also a team of high-level generic wrestlers.
For girls, there will be a total of seven games.
Here is an overview of the matches and mat assignments scheduled for Tuesday.
Here’s a look back at the first star duels that took place outside a packed house at Jordan High School in 2000.
Grid view
-
Girls – 113, Sage Mortimer, American Leadership
Courtesy ALA
-
Girls – 113, Alyssa Pace, Copper Hills
Courtesy of Copper Hills
-
Girls – 113, Arleth Antonio, Granger
Courtesy of Granger High School
-
Girls – 120, Tessa Campbell, Canyon View
Courtesy of Canyon View High School
-
Girls – 120, Taci Tapia, Carbon
Courtesy of the Tapia family
-
Girls – 132, Lizzie Shunn, Westlake
Courtesy of Westlake High School
-
Girls – 132, Trinity Speredon, Northridge
Courtesy of Northridge High School
-
Girls – 138, Mia May, West
Courtesy of West High School
-
Girls – 138, Miracle Fontana, Corner Canyon
Courtesy of Corner Canyon High School
-
Girls – 160, Abi Archibald, Maple Mountain
Courtesy of Maple Mountain High School
-
Girls – 160, Sarah Plucker, Westlake
Courtesy of Westlake High School
-
Girls – 220, Grace Montierth, Ridgeline
Courtesy of Ridgeline High School
-
Girls – 220, Kathleen Janis, Layton
Courtesy of Layton High School
Star girls
113 – Arleth Antonio, Granger
113 – Alyssa Pace, Copper Hills
113 – Sage Mortimer, American leadership
120 – Tessa Campbell, Canyon View
120 – Taci Tapia, carbon
132 – Lizzie Shunn, Westlake
132 – Trinity Speredon, Northridge
138 – Mia May, West
138 – Miracle Fontana, Corner Canyon
160 – Abi Archibald, Maple Mountain
160 – Sarah Plucker, Westlake
220 – Kathleen Janis, Layton
220 – Grace Montierth, Ridgeline
Grid view
-
6A – 106, Dallan Hunsaker, American Fork
Courtesy American Fork
-
6A – 113, Quade Smith, Layton
Courtesy of Layton High School
-
6A – 120, Marco Herrera, Bingham
Courtesy of Bingham High School
-
6A – 126, Jacob Finlinson, Westlake
Courtesy of Westlake High School
-
6A – 132, Mason Denton, Fremont
Courtesy of Fremont High School
-
6A – 138, Tyson Humphreys, Layton
Courtesy of Layton High School
-
6A – 145, Oakley Ridge, Pleasant Grove
Courtesy of Pleasant Grove High School
-
6A – 152, Joshua Rassi, Syracuse
Courtesy of Syracuse Secondary School
-
6A – 160, Canyon Brann, Layton
Courtesy of Layton High School
-
6A – 170, Jake Richardson, Pleasant Grove
Courtesy of Pleasant Grove High School
-
6A – 182, Mason Christiansen, Bingham
Courtesy of Bingham High School
-
6A – 195, Kolton Kammeyer, Fremont
Courtesy of Fremont High School
-
6A – 220, Anthony Stockwell, Westlake
Courtesy of Westlake High School
-
6A – 285, Weston Warr, Fremont
Courtesy of Fremont High School
6A All-Stars
106 – Dallan Hunsaker, American Fork
113 – Quade Smith, Layton
120 – Marco Herrera, Bingham
126 – Jacob Finlinson, Westlake
132 – Mason Denton, Fremont
138 – Tyson Humphreys, Layton
145 – Oakley Ridge, Pleasant Grove
152 – Josh Rassi, Syracuse
160 – Canyon Brann, Layton
170 – Jake Richardson, Pleasant Grove
182 – Mason Christiansen, Bingham
195 – Kolton Kammeyer, Fremont
220 – Anthony Stockwell, Westlake
285 – Weston Warr, Fremont
Grid view
-
5A – 106, Colin Sierer, Highland
Courtesy of Highland High School
-
5A – 113, Bridger Ricks, Box Elder
Elder High School Courtesy Box
-
5A – 120, Cole Jensen, Payson
Courtesy of Payson High School
-
5A – 126, Wyatt Hone, Payson
Courtesy of Payson High School
-
5A – 132, River Wardle, Wasatch
Courtesy of Wasatch High School
-
5A – 132, Sammy Heywood, Wasatch
Courtesy of Wasatch High School
-
5A – 145, Stockton O’Brien, Wasatch
Courtesy of Wasatch High School
-
5A – 152, Marcus Espinoza-Owens, Viewmont
Courtesy of Viewmont High School
-
5A – 160, Jeremy Evans, Viewmont
Courtesy of Viewmont High School
-
5A – 170, Tucker Naccarato, Payson
Courtesy of Payson High School
-
5A – 182, Lucas Cochran, Box Elder
Elder High School Courtesy Box
-
5A – 195, Elijah Kratzer, Timpanogos
Courtesy of Timpanogos High School
-
5A – 220, Cael Richardson, Timpview
Courtesy of Timpview High School
-
5A – 285, Kellen Collier, Box Elder
Elder High School Courtesy Box
5A All-Stars
106 – Colin Sierer, Highland
113 – Bridger Ricks, Box Elder
120 – Cole Jensen, Payson
126 – Wyatt Hone, Payson
132 – River Wardle, Wasatch
138 – Sammy Heywood, Wasatch
145 – Stockton O’Brien, Wasatch
152 – Marcus Espinoza-Owens, Viewmont
160 – Jeremy Evans, Viewmont
170 – Tucker Naccarato, Payson
182 – Lucas Cochran, Box Elder
195 – Elijah Kratzer, Timpanogos
220 – Cael Richardson, Timpview
285 – Kellen Collier, Box Elder
Grid view
-
4A – 106, Trenton Ward, Bear River
Courtesy of Bear River High School
-
4A – 113, Raiden Harrison, Uintah
Courtesy of Uintah High School
-
4A – 120, Cole Huber, Uintah
Courtesy of Uintah High School
-
4A – 126, Brady Merkley, Uintah
Courtesy of Uintah High School
-
4A – 132, Dillon Dick, Uintah
Courtesy of Uintah High School
-
4A – 138, Gabe Sanders, Mountain Crest
Courtesy of Mountain Crest High School
-
4A – 145, Ryker Boyce, Desert Hills
Courtesy of Desert Hills High School
-
4A – 152, Josh Armstrong, hurricane
Courtesy of Hurricane High School
-
4A – 160, Clayton Warr, hurricane
Courtesy of Hurricane High School
-
4A – 170, Maverik Skinner, Bear River
Courtesy of Bear River High School
-
4A – 182, Brayden Guthrie, Mountain Crest
-
4A – 195, Hunter Schroeder, Mountain Crest
Courtesy of Mountain Crest High School
-
4A – 220, Hunter Larsen, Sky view
Courtesy of Sky View High School
-
285 – 4A, Jeshua Koch, Bear River
Courtesy of Bear River High School
4A All-Stars
106 – Trenton Ward, Bear River
113 – Raiden Harrison, Uintah
120 – Cole Huber, Uintah
126 – Brady Merkley, Uintah
132 – Dillon Dick, Uintah
138 – Gabe Sanders, Mountain Crest
145 – Ryker Boyce, Desert Hills
152 – Josh Armstrong, hurricane
160 – Clayton Warr, hurricane
170 – Maverik Skinner, Bear River
182 – Brayden Guthrie, Mountain Crest
195 – Hunter Schroeder, Mountain Crest
220 – Hunter Larsen, sky view
285 – Jeshua Koch, Bear River
Grid view
-
3A – 106, Dayson Torgerson, Richfield
Courtesy of Richfield High School
-
3A – 113, Will Korth, Morgan
Courtesy of Morgan High School
-
3A – 120, Waylen Pentz, Morgan
Courtesy of Morgan High School
-
3A – 126, Jarett Jorgensen, Morgan
Courtesy of Morgan High School
-
3A – 132, Conner Ingram, Juab
Courtesy of Juab High School
-
3A – 138, Channing Warner, Juab
Courtesy of Juab High School
-
3A – 145, Chase Ingram, Juab
Courtesy of Juab High School
-
3A – 152, Cade Bowring, Juab
Courtesy of Juab High School
-
3A – 160, Will Harmon, Juab
Courtesy of Juab High School
-
3A – 170, Tate Willoughby, Delta
Courtesy of Delta High School
-
3A – 182, Rylan Watts, Juab
Courtesy of Juab High School
-
3A – 195, Jake Jackson, Delta
Courtesy of Delta High School
-
3A – 220, Blake Mangelson, Juab
Courtesy of Juab High School
-
3A – 285, Kemmer Jones, South Sevier
Courtesy of South Sevier High School
3A All-Stars
106 – Dayson Torgerson, Richfield
113 – Will Korth, Morgan
120 – Waylen Pentz, Morgan
126 – Jarett Jorgensen, Morgan
132 – Conner Ingram, Juab
138 – Channing Warner, Juab
145 – Chase Ingram, Juab
152 – Cade Bowring, Juab
160 – Will Harmon, Juab
170 – Tate Willoughby, Delta
182 – Rylan Watts, Juab
195 – Jake Jackson, Delta
220 – Blake Mangelson, Juab
285 – Kemmer Jones, South Sevier
Grid view
-
1A_2A – 106, Tristan Smith, North Summit
Courtesy North Summit
-
1A_2A – 113, Bowdy Larsen, Duchesne
Courtesy of Duchesne High School
-
1A_2A – 120, Ethan Clayburn, Duchesne
Courtesy of Duchesne High School
-
1A_2A – 126, Tezlin Winn, Gunnison Valley
Courtesy of Gunnison Valley
-
1A_2A – 132, Brian Evans, Beaver
Courtesy of Beaver High School
-
1A_2A – 138, Ryker Pentz, North Summit
Courtesy of North Summit High School
-
1A_2A – 145, Carson Sheets, Altamont
Courtesy of Altamont High School
-
1A_2A – 152, Dean Thompson, Altamont
Courtesy of Altamont High School
-
1A_2A – 160, Tanner Tsinigine, Monument Valley
Courtesy of Monument Valley High School
-
1A_2A – 170, Tyler Scheurn, North Summit
Courtesy of North Summit High School
-
1A_2A – 182, Danny Garcia, Millard
Courtesy of Millard High School
-
1A_2A – 195, Ryker Blackburn, Duchesne
Courtesy of Duchesne High School
-
1A_2A – 220, MacIntyre Thacker, Altamont
Courtesy of Altamont High School
-
1A_2A – 285, Daniel Ayala, Wayne
Courtesy of Wayne High School
2A / 1A stars
106 – Tristan Smith, North Summit
113 – Browdy Larsen, Duchesne
120 – Ethan Clayburn, Duchesne
126 – Tezlin Winn, Gunnison
132 – Brian Evans, Beaver
138 – Ryker Pentz, North Summit
145 – Carson Sheets, Altamont
152 – Dean Thompson, Altamont
160 – Tanner Tsinigine, Monument Valley
170 – Tyler Scheurn, North Summit
182 – Danny Garcia, Millard
195 – Ryker Blackburn, Duchesne
220 – Maclntyre Thacker, Altamont
285 – Daniel Ayala, Wayne
Grid view
-
Wildcard – 106, Kyison Garcia, Mountain Ridge
Courtesy of Mountain Ridge High School
-
Wildcard – 113, Brock Morris, Maple Mountain
Courtesy of Maple Mountain
-
Wildcard – 120, Joseph Mecham, Grantsville
Courtesy of Grantsville High School
-
Wildcard – 126, Deklan Kelly, Wasatch
Courtesy of Wasatch High School
-
Wildcard – 132, Drew Lang, West
Courtesy of West High School
-
Wildcard – 138, Hadley Cowan, Skyridge
Courtesy of Skyridge High School
-
Wildcard – 145, August Harrison, Uintah
Courtesy of Uintah High School
-
Wildcard – 152, Austin Gillette, Farmington
Courtesy of Farmington High School
-
Wildcard – 160, Cort Raddon, Beaver
Courtesy of Beaver High School
-
Wildcard – 170, John Whitaker, Millard
Courtesy of Millard High School
-
Wildcard – 182, Christian Smoot, Woods Cross
Courtesy of Woods Cross High School
-
Wildcard – 195, Kaden Shin, Stansbury
Courtesy of Stansbury High School
-
Wildcard – 220, Sau Tafisi, East
Courtesy of East High School
-
Wildcard – 285, James Tomasi, Provo
Brandon gurney
Wildcard All-Stars
106 – Kyison Garcia, Mountain Ridge
113 – Brock Morris, Maple Mountain
120 – Joseph Mecham, Grantsville
126 – Deklan Kelly, Wasatch
132 – Drew Lang, West
138 – Hadley Cowan, Skyridge
145 – August Harrison, Uintah
152 – Austin Gillette, Farmington
160 – Cort Raddon, Beaver
170 – John Whitaker, Millard
182 – Christian Smoot, Woods Cross
195 – Kaden Shin, Stansbury
220 – Sau Tafisi, East
285 – James Tomasi, Provo