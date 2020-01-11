High school wrestling: a look at Tuesday's 20th All-Star Duals

The 20th annual Utah All-Star Duals will take place this Tuesday at UVU at 6:30 p.m. with 84 boys and 13 girls are expected to participate.

The matches will be played on three mats, the matches presented taking place on the central mat. For boys, there will be a full team of wrestlers in 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A as well as a combined team 2A / 1A. There is also a team of high-level generic wrestlers.

For girls, there will be a total of seven games.

Here is an overview of the matches and mat assignments scheduled for Tuesday.

Here’s a look back at the first star duels that took place outside a packed house at Jordan High School in 2000.

Girls – 113, Sage Mortimer, American Leadership Courtesy ALA

Girls – 113, Alyssa Pace, Copper Hills Courtesy of Copper Hills

Girls – 113, Arleth Antonio, Granger Courtesy of Granger High School

Girls – 120, Tessa Campbell, Canyon View Courtesy of Canyon View High School

Girls – 120, Taci Tapia, Carbon Courtesy of the Tapia family

Girls – 132, Lizzie Shunn, Westlake Courtesy of Westlake High School

Girls – 132, Trinity Speredon, Northridge Courtesy of Northridge High School

Girls – 138, Mia May, West Courtesy of West High School

Girls – 138, Miracle Fontana, Corner Canyon Courtesy of Corner Canyon High School

Girls – 160, Abi Archibald, Maple Mountain Courtesy of Maple Mountain High School

Girls – 160, Sarah Plucker, Westlake Courtesy of Westlake High School

Girls – 220, Grace Montierth, Ridgeline Courtesy of Ridgeline High School

Girls – 220, Kathleen Janis, Layton Courtesy of Layton High School

6A – 106, Dallan Hunsaker, American Fork Courtesy American Fork

6A – 113, Quade Smith, Layton Courtesy of Layton High School

6A – 120, Marco Herrera, Bingham Courtesy of Bingham High School

6A – 126, Jacob Finlinson, Westlake Courtesy of Westlake High School

6A – 132, Mason Denton, Fremont Courtesy of Fremont High School

6A – 138, Tyson Humphreys, Layton Courtesy of Layton High School

6A – 145, Oakley Ridge, Pleasant Grove Courtesy of Pleasant Grove High School

6A – 152, Joshua Rassi, Syracuse Courtesy of Syracuse Secondary School

6A – 160, Canyon Brann, Layton Courtesy of Layton High School

6A – 170, Jake Richardson, Pleasant Grove Courtesy of Pleasant Grove High School

6A – 182, Mason Christiansen, Bingham Courtesy of Bingham High School

6A – 195, Kolton Kammeyer, Fremont Courtesy of Fremont High School

6A – 220, Anthony Stockwell, Westlake Courtesy of Westlake High School

6A – 285, Weston Warr, Fremont Courtesy of Fremont High School

5A – 106, Colin Sierer, Highland Courtesy of Highland High School

5A – 113, Bridger Ricks, Box Elder Elder High School Courtesy Box

5A – 120, Cole Jensen, Payson Courtesy of Payson High School

5A – 126, Wyatt Hone, Payson Courtesy of Payson High School

5A – 132, River Wardle, Wasatch Courtesy of Wasatch High School

5A – 132, Sammy Heywood, Wasatch Courtesy of Wasatch High School

5A – 145, Stockton O’Brien, Wasatch Courtesy of Wasatch High School

5A – 152, Marcus Espinoza-Owens, Viewmont Courtesy of Viewmont High School

5A – 160, Jeremy Evans, Viewmont Courtesy of Viewmont High School

5A – 170, Tucker Naccarato, Payson Courtesy of Payson High School

5A – 182, Lucas Cochran, Box Elder Elder High School Courtesy Box

5A – 195, Elijah Kratzer, Timpanogos Courtesy of Timpanogos High School

5A – 220, Cael Richardson, Timpview Courtesy of Timpview High School

5A – 285, Kellen Collier, Box Elder Elder High School Courtesy Box

4A – 106, Trenton Ward, Bear River Courtesy of Bear River High School

4A – 113, Raiden Harrison, Uintah Courtesy of Uintah High School

4A – 120, Cole Huber, Uintah Courtesy of Uintah High School

4A – 126, Brady Merkley, Uintah Courtesy of Uintah High School

4A – 132, Dillon Dick, Uintah Courtesy of Uintah High School

4A – 138, Gabe Sanders, Mountain Crest Courtesy of Mountain Crest High School

4A – 145, Ryker Boyce, Desert Hills Courtesy of Desert Hills High School

4A – 152, Josh Armstrong, hurricane Courtesy of Hurricane High School

4A – 160, Clayton Warr, hurricane Courtesy of Hurricane High School

4A – 170, Maverik Skinner, Bear River Courtesy of Bear River High School

4A – 182, Brayden Guthrie, Mountain Crest

4A – 195, Hunter Schroeder, Mountain Crest Courtesy of Mountain Crest High School

4A – 220, Hunter Larsen, Sky view Courtesy of Sky View High School

285 – 4A, Jeshua Koch, Bear River Courtesy of Bear River High School

3A – 106, Dayson Torgerson, Richfield Courtesy of Richfield High School

3A – 113, Will Korth, Morgan Courtesy of Morgan High School

3A – 120, Waylen Pentz, Morgan Courtesy of Morgan High School

3A – 126, Jarett Jorgensen, Morgan Courtesy of Morgan High School

3A – 132, Conner Ingram, Juab Courtesy of Juab High School

3A – 138, Channing Warner, Juab Courtesy of Juab High School

3A – 145, Chase Ingram, Juab Courtesy of Juab High School

3A – 152, Cade Bowring, Juab Courtesy of Juab High School

3A – 160, Will Harmon, Juab Courtesy of Juab High School

3A – 170, Tate Willoughby, Delta Courtesy of Delta High School

3A – 182, Rylan Watts, Juab Courtesy of Juab High School

3A – 195, Jake Jackson, Delta Courtesy of Delta High School

3A – 220, Blake Mangelson, Juab Courtesy of Juab High School

3A – 285, Kemmer Jones, South Sevier Courtesy of South Sevier High School

1A_2A – 106, Tristan Smith, North Summit Courtesy North Summit

1A_2A – 113, Bowdy Larsen, Duchesne Courtesy of Duchesne High School

1A_2A – 120, Ethan Clayburn, Duchesne Courtesy of Duchesne High School

1A_2A – 126, Tezlin Winn, Gunnison Valley Courtesy of Gunnison Valley

1A_2A – 132, Brian Evans, Beaver Courtesy of Beaver High School

1A_2A – 138, Ryker Pentz, North Summit Courtesy of North Summit High School

1A_2A – 145, Carson Sheets, Altamont Courtesy of Altamont High School

1A_2A – 152, Dean Thompson, Altamont Courtesy of Altamont High School

1A_2A – 160, Tanner Tsinigine, Monument Valley Courtesy of Monument Valley High School

1A_2A – 170, Tyler Scheurn, North Summit Courtesy of North Summit High School

1A_2A – 182, Danny Garcia, Millard Courtesy of Millard High School

1A_2A – 195, Ryker Blackburn, Duchesne Courtesy of Duchesne High School

1A_2A – 220, MacIntyre Thacker, Altamont Courtesy of Altamont High School

1A_2A – 285, Daniel Ayala, Wayne Courtesy of Wayne High School

Wildcard – 106, Kyison Garcia, Mountain Ridge Courtesy of Mountain Ridge High School

Wildcard – 113, Brock Morris, Maple Mountain Courtesy of Maple Mountain

Wildcard – 120, Joseph Mecham, Grantsville Courtesy of Grantsville High School

Wildcard – 126, Deklan Kelly, Wasatch Courtesy of Wasatch High School

Wildcard – 132, Drew Lang, West Courtesy of West High School

Wildcard – 138, Hadley Cowan, Skyridge Courtesy of Skyridge High School

Wildcard – 145, August Harrison, Uintah Courtesy of Uintah High School

Wildcard – 152, Austin Gillette, Farmington Courtesy of Farmington High School

Wildcard – 160, Cort Raddon, Beaver Courtesy of Beaver High School

Wildcard – 170, John Whitaker, Millard Courtesy of Millard High School

Wildcard – 182, Christian Smoot, Woods Cross Courtesy of Woods Cross High School

Wildcard – 195, Kaden Shin, Stansbury Courtesy of Stansbury High School

Wildcard – 220, Sau Tafisi, East Courtesy of East High School

Wildcard – 285, James Tomasi, Provo Brandon gurney

