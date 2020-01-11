High school wrestling: a look at Tuesday's 20th All-Star Duals

The 20th annual Utah All-Star Duals will take place this Tuesday at UVU at 6:30 p.m. with 84 boys and 13 girls are expected to participate.

The matches will be played on three mats, the matches presented taking place on the central mat. For boys, there will be a full team of wrestlers in 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A as well as a combined team 2A / 1A. There is also a team of high-level generic wrestlers.

For girls, there will be a total of seven games.

Here is an overview of the matches and mat assignments scheduled for Tuesday.

Here’s a look back at the first star duels that took place outside a packed house at Jordan High School in 2000.

Grid view

  • Girls – 113, Sage Mortimer, American Leadership

    Courtesy ALA

  • Girls – 113, Alyssa Pace, Copper Hills

    Courtesy of Copper Hills

  • Girls – 113, Arleth Antonio, Granger

    Courtesy of Granger High School

  • Girls – 120, Tessa Campbell, Canyon View

    Courtesy of Canyon View High School

  • Girls – 120, Taci Tapia, Carbon

    Courtesy of the Tapia family

  • Girls – 132, Lizzie Shunn, Westlake

    Courtesy of Westlake High School

  • Girls – 132, Trinity Speredon, Northridge

    Courtesy of Northridge High School

  • Girls – 138, Mia May, West

    Courtesy of West High School

  • Girls – 138, Miracle Fontana, Corner Canyon

    Courtesy of Corner Canyon High School

  • Girls – 160, Abi Archibald, Maple Mountain

    Courtesy of Maple Mountain High School

  • Girls – 160, Sarah Plucker, Westlake

    Courtesy of Westlake High School

  • Girls – 220, Grace Montierth, Ridgeline

    Courtesy of Ridgeline High School

  • Girls – 220, Kathleen Janis, Layton

    Courtesy of Layton High School

Star girls

113 – Arleth Antonio, Granger

113 – Alyssa Pace, Copper Hills

113 – Sage Mortimer, American leadership

120 – Tessa Campbell, Canyon View

120 – Taci Tapia, carbon

132 – Lizzie Shunn, Westlake

132 – Trinity Speredon, Northridge

138 – Mia May, West

138 – Miracle Fontana, Corner Canyon

160 – Abi Archibald, Maple Mountain

160 – Sarah Plucker, Westlake

220 – Kathleen Janis, Layton

220 – Grace Montierth, Ridgeline

Grid view

  • 6A – 106, Dallan Hunsaker, American Fork

    Courtesy American Fork

  • 6A – 113, Quade Smith, Layton

    Courtesy of Layton High School

  • 6A – 120, Marco Herrera, Bingham

    Courtesy of Bingham High School

  • 6A – 126, Jacob Finlinson, Westlake

    Courtesy of Westlake High School

  • 6A – 132, Mason Denton, Fremont

    Courtesy of Fremont High School

  • 6A – 138, Tyson Humphreys, Layton

    Courtesy of Layton High School

  • 6A – 145, Oakley Ridge, Pleasant Grove

    Courtesy of Pleasant Grove High School

  • 6A – 152, Joshua Rassi, Syracuse

    Courtesy of Syracuse Secondary School

  • 6A – 160, Canyon Brann, Layton

    Courtesy of Layton High School

  • 6A – 170, Jake Richardson, Pleasant Grove

    Courtesy of Pleasant Grove High School

  • 6A – 182, Mason Christiansen, Bingham

    Courtesy of Bingham High School

  • 6A – 195, Kolton Kammeyer, Fremont

    Courtesy of Fremont High School

  • 6A – 220, Anthony Stockwell, Westlake

    Courtesy of Westlake High School

  • 6A – 285, Weston Warr, Fremont

    Courtesy of Fremont High School

6A All-Stars

106 – Dallan Hunsaker, American Fork

113 – Quade Smith, Layton

120 – Marco Herrera, Bingham

126 – Jacob Finlinson, Westlake

132 – Mason Denton, Fremont

138 – Tyson Humphreys, Layton

145 – Oakley Ridge, Pleasant Grove

152 – Josh Rassi, Syracuse

160 – Canyon Brann, Layton

170 – Jake Richardson, Pleasant Grove

182 – Mason Christiansen, Bingham

195 – Kolton Kammeyer, Fremont

220 – Anthony Stockwell, Westlake

285 – Weston Warr, Fremont

Grid view

  • 5A – 106, Colin Sierer, Highland

    Courtesy of Highland High School

  • 5A – 113, Bridger Ricks, Box Elder

    Elder High School Courtesy Box

  • 5A – 120, Cole Jensen, Payson

    Courtesy of Payson High School

  • 5A – 126, Wyatt Hone, Payson

    Courtesy of Payson High School

  • 5A – 132, River Wardle, Wasatch

    Courtesy of Wasatch High School

  • 5A – 132, Sammy Heywood, Wasatch

    Courtesy of Wasatch High School

  • 5A – 145, Stockton O’Brien, Wasatch

    Courtesy of Wasatch High School

  • 5A – 152, Marcus Espinoza-Owens, Viewmont

    Courtesy of Viewmont High School

  • 5A – 160, Jeremy Evans, Viewmont

    Courtesy of Viewmont High School

  • 5A – 170, Tucker Naccarato, Payson

    Courtesy of Payson High School

  • 5A – 182, Lucas Cochran, Box Elder

    Elder High School Courtesy Box

  • 5A – 195, Elijah Kratzer, Timpanogos

    Courtesy of Timpanogos High School

  • 5A – 220, Cael Richardson, Timpview

    Courtesy of Timpview High School

  • 5A – 285, Kellen Collier, Box Elder

    Elder High School Courtesy Box

5A All-Stars

106 – Colin Sierer, Highland

113 – Bridger Ricks, Box Elder

120 – Cole Jensen, Payson

126 – Wyatt Hone, Payson

132 – River Wardle, Wasatch

138 – Sammy Heywood, Wasatch

145 – Stockton O’Brien, Wasatch

152 – Marcus Espinoza-Owens, Viewmont

160 – Jeremy Evans, Viewmont

170 – Tucker Naccarato, Payson

182 – Lucas Cochran, Box Elder

195 – Elijah Kratzer, Timpanogos

220 – Cael Richardson, Timpview

285 – Kellen Collier, Box Elder

Grid view

  • 4A – 106, Trenton Ward, Bear River

    Courtesy of Bear River High School

  • 4A – 113, Raiden Harrison, Uintah

    Courtesy of Uintah High School

  • 4A – 120, Cole Huber, Uintah

    Courtesy of Uintah High School

  • 4A – 126, Brady Merkley, Uintah

    Courtesy of Uintah High School

  • 4A – 132, Dillon Dick, Uintah

    Courtesy of Uintah High School

  • 4A – 138, Gabe Sanders, Mountain Crest

    Courtesy of Mountain Crest High School

  • 4A – 145, Ryker Boyce, Desert Hills

    Courtesy of Desert Hills High School

  • 4A – 152, Josh Armstrong, hurricane

    Courtesy of Hurricane High School

  • 4A – 160, Clayton Warr, hurricane

    Courtesy of Hurricane High School

  • 4A – 170, Maverik Skinner, Bear River

    Courtesy of Bear River High School

  • 4A – 182, Brayden Guthrie, Mountain Crest

  • 4A – 195, Hunter Schroeder, Mountain Crest

    Courtesy of Mountain Crest High School

  • 4A – 220, Hunter Larsen, Sky view

    Courtesy of Sky View High School

  • 285 – 4A, Jeshua Koch, Bear River

    Courtesy of Bear River High School

4A All-Stars

106 – Trenton Ward, Bear River

113 – Raiden Harrison, Uintah

120 – Cole Huber, Uintah

126 – Brady Merkley, Uintah

132 – Dillon Dick, Uintah

138 – Gabe Sanders, Mountain Crest

145 – Ryker Boyce, Desert Hills

152 – Josh Armstrong, hurricane

160 – Clayton Warr, hurricane

170 – Maverik Skinner, Bear River

182 – Brayden Guthrie, Mountain Crest

195 – Hunter Schroeder, Mountain Crest

220 – Hunter Larsen, sky view

285 – Jeshua Koch, Bear River

Grid view

  • 3A – 106, Dayson Torgerson, Richfield

    Courtesy of Richfield High School

  • 3A – 113, Will Korth, Morgan

    Courtesy of Morgan High School

  • 3A – 120, Waylen Pentz, Morgan

    Courtesy of Morgan High School

  • 3A – 126, Jarett Jorgensen, Morgan

    Courtesy of Morgan High School

  • 3A – 132, Conner Ingram, Juab

    Courtesy of Juab High School

  • 3A – 138, Channing Warner, Juab

    Courtesy of Juab High School

  • 3A – 145, Chase Ingram, Juab

    Courtesy of Juab High School

  • 3A – 152, Cade Bowring, Juab

    Courtesy of Juab High School

  • 3A – 160, Will Harmon, Juab

    Courtesy of Juab High School

  • 3A – 170, Tate Willoughby, Delta

    Courtesy of Delta High School

  • 3A – 182, Rylan Watts, Juab

    Courtesy of Juab High School

  • 3A – 195, Jake Jackson, Delta

    Courtesy of Delta High School

  • 3A – 220, Blake Mangelson, Juab

    Courtesy of Juab High School

  • 3A – 285, Kemmer Jones, South Sevier

    Courtesy of South Sevier High School

3A All-Stars

106 – Dayson Torgerson, Richfield

113 – Will Korth, Morgan

120 – Waylen Pentz, Morgan

126 – Jarett Jorgensen, Morgan

132 – Conner Ingram, Juab

138 – Channing Warner, Juab

145 – Chase Ingram, Juab

152 – Cade Bowring, Juab

160 – Will Harmon, Juab

170 – Tate Willoughby, Delta

182 – Rylan Watts, Juab

195 – Jake Jackson, Delta

220 – Blake Mangelson, Juab

285 – Kemmer Jones, South Sevier

Grid view

  • 1A_2A – 106, Tristan Smith, North Summit

    Courtesy North Summit

  • 1A_2A – 113, Bowdy Larsen, Duchesne

    Courtesy of Duchesne High School

  • 1A_2A – 120, Ethan Clayburn, Duchesne

    Courtesy of Duchesne High School

  • 1A_2A – 126, Tezlin Winn, Gunnison Valley

    Courtesy of Gunnison Valley

  • 1A_2A – 132, Brian Evans, Beaver

    Courtesy of Beaver High School

  • 1A_2A – 138, Ryker Pentz, North Summit

    Courtesy of North Summit High School

  • 1A_2A – 145, Carson Sheets, Altamont

    Courtesy of Altamont High School

  • 1A_2A – 152, Dean Thompson, Altamont

    Courtesy of Altamont High School

  • 1A_2A – 160, Tanner Tsinigine, Monument Valley

    Courtesy of Monument Valley High School

  • 1A_2A – 170, Tyler Scheurn, North Summit

    Courtesy of North Summit High School

  • 1A_2A – 182, Danny Garcia, Millard

    Courtesy of Millard High School

  • 1A_2A – 195, Ryker Blackburn, Duchesne

    Courtesy of Duchesne High School

  • 1A_2A – 220, MacIntyre Thacker, Altamont

    Courtesy of Altamont High School

  • 1A_2A – 285, Daniel Ayala, Wayne

    Courtesy of Wayne High School

2A / 1A stars

106 – Tristan Smith, North Summit

113 – Browdy Larsen, Duchesne

120 – Ethan Clayburn, Duchesne

126 – Tezlin Winn, Gunnison

132 – Brian Evans, Beaver

138 – Ryker Pentz, North Summit

145 – Carson Sheets, Altamont

152 – Dean Thompson, Altamont

160 – Tanner Tsinigine, Monument Valley

170 – Tyler Scheurn, North Summit

182 – Danny Garcia, Millard

195 – Ryker Blackburn, Duchesne

220 – Maclntyre Thacker, Altamont

285 – Daniel Ayala, Wayne

Grid view

  • Wildcard – 106, Kyison Garcia, Mountain Ridge

    Courtesy of Mountain Ridge High School

  • Wildcard – 113, Brock Morris, Maple Mountain

    Courtesy of Maple Mountain

  • Wildcard – 120, Joseph Mecham, Grantsville

    Courtesy of Grantsville High School

  • Wildcard – 126, Deklan Kelly, Wasatch

    Courtesy of Wasatch High School

  • Wildcard – 132, Drew Lang, West

    Courtesy of West High School

  • Wildcard – 138, Hadley Cowan, Skyridge

    Courtesy of Skyridge High School

  • Wildcard – 145, August Harrison, Uintah

    Courtesy of Uintah High School

  • Wildcard – 152, Austin Gillette, Farmington

    Courtesy of Farmington High School

  • Wildcard – 160, Cort Raddon, Beaver

    Courtesy of Beaver High School

  • Wildcard – 170, John Whitaker, Millard

    Courtesy of Millard High School

  • Wildcard – 182, Christian Smoot, Woods Cross

    Courtesy of Woods Cross High School

  • Wildcard – 195, Kaden Shin, Stansbury

    Courtesy of Stansbury High School

  • Wildcard – 220, Sau Tafisi, East

    Courtesy of East High School

  • Wildcard – 285, James Tomasi, Provo

    Brandon gurney

Wildcard All-Stars

106 – Kyison Garcia, Mountain Ridge

113 – Brock Morris, Maple Mountain

120 – Joseph Mecham, Grantsville

126 – Deklan Kelly, Wasatch

132 – Drew Lang, West

138 – Hadley Cowan, Skyridge

145 – August Harrison, Uintah

152 – Austin Gillette, Farmington

160 – Cort Raddon, Beaver

170 – John Whitaker, Millard

182 – Christian Smoot, Woods Cross

195 – Kaden Shin, Stansbury

220 – Sau Tafisi, East

285 – James Tomasi, Provo

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR