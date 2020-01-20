High school swimming: the best performances of the 2019-2020 season to meet the region

The 2019-2020 swimming season is coming to an end with the region’s swimming competitions this week. Here’s a look at the top 15 high school swimming performances of each event this season, hosted by the Utah Swimming Coaches Association. The best 50 times of each event are available on utswimcoach.com.

Girls 200 Free

Time – Name, school, year (Meet)

1: 54.77 – Colleen Macwilliams, Olympus (12/20 at the Granite District)

1: 55.24 – Madison Parker, Spanish Fork, Fr. (11/22 at the Thanksgiving Invite)

1: 56.33 – Helena Djunic, Park City, Jr. (9/11 at the invitation of region 8)

1: 56.68 – Elizabeth Mayer, East, Jr. (1/17 at Highland)

1: 57.57 – Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, Fr. (11/21 in Brighton)

1: 58.81 – Madelyn Sisneros, Wasatch (22/11 at Thanksgiving Invite)

1: 59.70 – Jessica Loyd, Cottonwood, Jr. (11/7 at Polar Bear Plunge)

2: 00.04 – Caitlin Romprey, Desert Hills, Jr. (11/15 at Snow Canyon)

2: 00.23 – Audrey Weller, Maple Mountain, Fr. (11/22 at the Thanksgiving Invite)

2:40 p.m. – Akalia Bostock, Timpview, father (11/8 at the invitation of region 7)

2: 00.76 – Ellie Boyer, Springville, Fr. (1/16 in Wasatch)

2: 01.23 – Sara Wall, Park City, Fr. (11/7 at Polar Bear Plunge)

2: 01.34 – Kaiya Lawson, Olympus (12/20 at the Granite District)

2: 01.63 – Alyssa Kotter, Olympus (12/20 at the Granite District)

2: 01.87 – Emma Walker, Cottonwood, Jr. (1/16 in Brighton)

Note: State record is 1: 50.32 by Amanda Barrett of Brighton in 2011

Girls 200 I.M.

Time – Name, school, year (Meet)

2: 11.42 – Elliott Howe, Bountiful, Jr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

2: 11.53 – Kylie Barber, Snow Canyon, So. (11/1 at the invitation of Greg Fernley)

2: 12.54 – Madison Parker, Spanish Fork, Fr. (1/9 at Spanish Fork)

2: 12.68 – Emma Walker, Cottonwood, Jr. (11/16 at the start of Wasatch)

2: 12.71 – Helena Djunic, Park City, Jr. (11/7 at Polar Bear Plunge)

2: 12.74 – Madelyn Sisneros, Wasatch (11/16 at the start of Wasatch)

2: 13.21 – Colleen Macwilliams, Olympus (12/17 at Skyline)

2: 13.85 – Kate Hansen, Timpview, Sr. (11/15 at the Nebo Invitational)

2: 15.17 – Grace Smith, Rowland Hall, Jr. (11/15 at Bingham Invite)

2: 15.45 – Annie Reichner, Timpview, Fr. (11/22 at the Thanksgiving Invite)

2: 15.50 – Sara Wall, Park City, Fr. (12/7 in Park City)

2: 15.97 – Ellie Boyer, Springville, Fr. (1/17 at Highland)

2: 16.00 – Audrey Weller, Maple Mountain, Fr. (15/11 at Nebo Invite)

2: 16.23 – Haley Altman, Wasatch (1/16 in Wasatch)

2: 16.44 – Elizabeth Mayer, East, Jr. (11/14 in East)

Note: State record is 2: 03.41 by Rachel Butler of Brighton in 2019

Girls 50 Free

Time – Name, school, year (Meet)

24h30 – Madison Parker, Spanish Fork, Fr. (1/16 in Provo)

24.39 – Helena Djunic, Park City, Jr. (11/20 in Park City)

24.47 – Elliott Howe, Bountiful, Jr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

24.67 – Rachel Oyler, Timpview, Sr. (11/15 at Nebo Invite)

24.91 – Allyson Boynton, Wood Cross, Jr. (11/1 at the invitation of Greg Fernley)

24.95 – Haley Altman, Wasatch (12/13 at Wasatch)

24.96 – Trevi Ogilvie, Wasatch (13/12 in Wasatch)

25.11 – Amanda Lucas, Skyline, Jr. (12/20 at the Granite District)

25.12 – Daria Wozniak, Olympe (12/20 at the Granite District)

25.19 – Lauryn Hall, Davis, So. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

25.24 – Elizabeth Mayer, East, Jr. (12/19 in East)

25.34 – Genevieve Jones, Wasatch Academy, So. (1/10 by January invitation)

25.37 – Cambria Callaway, Snow Canyon, Jr. (12/6 at Canyon View)

25.40 – Katelyn Teng, Timpview, So. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

25.51 – Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, Fr. (11/1 at the invitation of Greg Fernley)

Note: The state record is 23.25 by J. Fredsall / S of Kearns. Watchorn in 2005

Girls 100 Fly

Time – Name, school, year (Meet)

58.04 – Rachel Oyler, Timpview, Sr. (11/15 at the Nebo Invitational)

58.84 – Kylie Barber, Snow Canyon, So. (11/1 at the invitation of Greg Fernley)

59.31 – Alyssa Kotter, Olympus (12/20 at the Granite District)

59.39 – Hadlee Begay, Grantsville (20/12 in Tooele)

59.65 – Madelyn Sisneros, Wasatch (11/20 at Park City)

1: 00.10 – Ellie Boyer, Springville, Fr. (1/17 at Highland)

1: 00.37 – Kally Morris, Stansbury, Sr. (1/17 at Highland)

1: 00.38 – Jessica Loyd, Cottonwood, Jr. (12/20 at the Granite District)

1: 00.68 – Liza Slade, Skyline, Sr. (12/17 at Skyline)

1: 00.69 – Nohea Kamauu, Wood Cross, So. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

1: 00.73 – Madeleine Moran, Olympe (12/20 at the Granite District)

1: 00.86 – Grace Smith, Rowland Hall, Jr. (11/12 at Emery)

1: 01.02 – Anna Wekluk, Mountain Ridge (13/12 in Wasatch)

1: 01.07 – Elliott Howe, Bountiful, Jr. (12/7 at Davis district)

1: 01.18 – Helena Djunic, Park City, Jr. (11/13 at Corner Canyon)

Note: State record set at 54.61 by Lillian Moore of Skyline in 2014

Girls 100 Free

Time – Name, school, year (Meet)

51.68 – Madison Parker, Spanish Fork, Fr. (9/11 at the invitation of region 8)

52.89 – Rachel Oyler, Timpview, Sr. (11/15 at Nebo Invite)

53.40 – Helena Djunic, Park City, Jr. (9/11 at the invitation of region 8)

54.13 – Kylie Barber, Snow Canyon, So. (11/1 at the invitation of Greg Fernley)

54.14 – Allyson Boynton, Wood Cross, Jr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

54.15 – Katya Hulse, East, Sr. (1/17 at Highland)

54.17 – Elliott Howe, Bountiful, Jr. (11/15 at Viewmont)

54.30 – Colleen MacWilliams, Olympus (12/20 at the Granite District)

54.86 – Elizabeth Mayer, East, Jr. (12/13 at the judge’s)

55.08 – Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, Fr. (11/1 at the invitation of Greg Fernley)

55.43 – Audrey Weller, Maple Mountain, Fr. (11/22 at the Thanksgiving Invite)

55.46 – Lauryn Hall, Davis, So. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

55.60 – Amanda Lucas, Skyline, Jr. (12/20 at the Granite District)

55.67 – Gracie Crandall, Timpview, Jr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

55.69 – Carly Eubanks, Ridgeline, So. (19/12 at Ridgelin)

Note: State record set at 50.74 by Rachel Oyler of Timpview in 2019

Girls 500 Free

Time – Name, school, year (Meet)

5:09 p.m. – Colleen Macwilliams, Olympe (12/20 at the Granite District)

5: 13.31 – Elizabeth Mayer, East, Jr. (1/17 at Highland)

5: 19.44 – Jessica Loyd, Cottonwood, Jr. (1/16 at Brghton)

5: 19.91 – Helena Djunic, Park City, Jr. (11/7 at Polar Bear Plunge)

5: 22.23 – Madelyn Sisneros, Wasatch (12/7 in Wasatch)

5: 23.13 – Kaiya Lawson, Olympus (12/20 at the Granite District)

5: 24.12 – Katelyn Andrist, Skyridge, So. (15/11 at Bingham Invite)

5: 24.51 – Ellie Boyer, Springville, Fr. (9/11 by invitation from region 8)

5: 24.87 – Sara Wall, Park City, Fr. (12/7 in Park City)

5: 24.99 – Alyssa Kotter, Olympus (11/7 at Olympus)

5: 25.09 – Nohea Kamauu, Wood Cross, So. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

5: 26.38 – Audrey Weller, Maple Mountain, Fr. (15/11 at the Nebo Invitational)

5: 27.40 – Allie Hill, American Fork, Jr. (11/1 at Greg Fernley Invite)

5: 27.90 – Akalia Bostock, Timpview, Sr. (11/8 at the invitation of region 7)

5: 29.07 – Mykela Hansen, Desert Hills, Jr. (11/1 at the invitation of Greg Fernley)

Note: State record is 4: 56.96 by Amanda Barrett of Brighton in 2011

Girls 100 Back

Time – Name, school, year (Meet)

55.90 – Elliott Howe, Bountiful, Jr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

57.89 – Caitlin Romprey, Desert Hills, Jr. (11/1 at Greg Fernley Invite)

58.80 – Allyson Boynton, Wood Cross, Jr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

58.84 – Katya Hulse, East, Sr. (1/17 at Highland)

59.37 – Helena Djunic, Park City, Jr. (11/13 in Corner Canyon)

59.67 – Rivers Johnson, Corner Canyon, Sr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

59.83 – Kate Hansen, Timpview, Sr. (11/22 at the Thanksgiving Invite)

59.89 – Annie Reichner, Timpview, Fr. (11/8 at the invitation of region 7)

1: 00.09 – Nieve Courtney, Olympus (12/20 at the Granite District)

1: 00.31 – Lyndea Turner, Syracuse, Sr. (12/7 at Davis)

1: 00.59 – Olivia Hilmo, Skyridge, Sr. (11/15 at Bingham Invite)

1: 00.79 – Aliza Smith, Corner Canyon, Sr. (11/22 at the Thanksgiving Invite)

1: 00.82 – Kalia Merrill, Davis, Fr. (11/22 at the Thanksgiving Invite)

1: 00.83 – Madison Parker, Spanish Fork, Fr. (1/16 in Provo)

1:00:97 – Rachel Oyler, Timpview, Sr. (11/15 at Nebo Invite)

Note: State record set at 53.45 for Rhyan White of Cottonwood in 2016

Girls 100 breasts

Time – Name, school, year (Meet)

1: 05.27 – Haley Altman, Wasatch (16/11 in Wasatch)

1: 07.12 – Emma Walker, Cottonwood, Jr. (11/16 at Wasatch)

1: 07.34 – Maili Simons, Olympus (11/7 at Olympus)

1: 08.52 – Elle Decker, Viewmont, So. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

1: 08.88 – Madeleine Moran, Olympus (12/20 at the Granite District)

1: 08.93 – Sadie Duke, Bountiful, So. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

1: 08.96 – Kate Hansen, Timpview, Sr. (11/22 at the Thanksgiving Invite)

1: 09.06 – Skyler Lyon, Riverton, Jr. (12/6 in Riverton)

1: 09.07 – Lucy Johnson, Skyline, So. (12/20 in the Granite District)

1: 09.08 – Audrey Weller, Maple Mountain, Fr. (11/22 at the Thanksgiving Invite)

1: 09.65 – Madelyne Moulton, Wasatch (13/12 in Wasatch)

1: 09.82 – Sophia Trahner, Weber, Jr. (12/7 at Weber)

1: 09.95 – Jenna Gibbons, Sky View, Jr. (1/17 at Highland)

1: 10.46 – Annie Robinson, Timpview, So. (11/8 at the invitation of region 7)

1: 10.66 – Sara Wall, Park City, Fr. (11/13 in Corner Canyon)

Note: State record is 1: 02.10 by Sara Nicponski of Skyline in 2007

Boys 200 Free

Time – Name, school, year (Meet)

1: 42.35 – Darwin Anderson, Sky View, Sr. (1/17 at Highland)

1: 43.27 – Cameron Green, Springville, Sr. (1/17 at Highland)

1: 43.28 – Jordan Tiffany, Lone Peak, Sr. (11/15 at Bingham Invite)

1: 43.29 – Austin Butler, Spanish Fork, Sr. (11/22 at the Thanksgiving Invite)

1: 45.32 – Payton Plumb, Desert Hills, 1/10 in Desert Hills)

1: 45.54 – Max Barnett, Snow Canyon, Jr. (12/17 at the Holiday Party)

1: 46.09 – Trevan Staker, Provo, Jr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

1: 46.98 – Landry Hill, Pleasant Grove, Jr. (11/15 at Bingham Invite)

1: 47.10 – Ryan Garstang, Olympus (12/17 at Skyline)

1: 47.14 – Ian Conner, Olympus (12/20 at the Granite District)

1: 48.17 – Kevin Dew, Lone Peak, Sr. (11/1 at the invitation of Greg Fernley)

1: 48.20 – Daniel Detjen, Brighton, So. (21/11 in Brighton)

1: 48.48 – Luke Harris, Viewmont, Sr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

1: 48.96 – Jon Troxel, Park City, father (12/7 in Park City)

1: 49.19 – Yan Dvoretskiy, West, So. (1/9 in the West)

Note: State record is 1: 39.07 by Long Gutierrez of Brighton in 2013

Boys 200 I.M.

Time – Name, school, year (Meet)

1: 51.50 – Jordan Tiffany, Lone Peak, Sr. (11/1 to Greg Fernley Invite)

1: 57.44 – Darwin Anderson, Sky View, Sr. (1/9 at Logan)

1: 57.92 – Payton Plumb, Desert Hills, Sr. (11/16 in Desert Hills)

1: 58.66 – Ryan Garstang, Olympus (11/7 at Olympus)

1: 58.78 – Kaleb Feland, Spanish Fork, So. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

1:59 p.m. – Max Barnett, Snow Canyon, Jr. (11/15 at Snow Canyon)

1: 59.99 – Cameron Green, Springville, Sr. (9/11 at the invitation of Region 8)

2: 00.13 – Evan Vanbrocklin, Olympus (20/12 at the Granite District)

2: 00.70 – Sohnnie Wesemann, Cyprus, So. (12/20 in the Granite District)

2: 00.75 – Michael Wallis, Highland, Sr. (11/7 at Olympus)

2: 02.99 – Maxston Cannon, Canyon View, So. (1/17 to Murray)

2: 03.15 – Kyle Snowder, Hillcrest, Sr. (1/7 at Hunter)

2: 03.33 – Yan Dvoretskiy, West, So. (14/11 in Brighton)

2: 03.45 – Sean Farrenkopf, Brighton, Sr. (11/26 in Brighton)

2: 03.45 – Charlie Simmons, Brighton, Jr. (11/26 in Brighton)

Note: State record is 1: 48.75 by Jordan Tiffany of Lone Peak in 2019

Boys 50 Free

Time – Name, school, year (Meet)

21.28 – Cameron Green, Springville, Sr. (1/16 at Wasatch)

21.43 – Jordan Tiffany, Lone Peak, Sr. (11/1 at the invitation of Greg Fernley)

21.73 – Cameron Barney, Westlake, So. (15/11 at Bingham Invite)

21.74 – Alexander Cromar, Olympus (12/20 at the Granite District)

21.76 – Payton Plumb, Desert Hills, Sr. (11/1 at Greg Fernley Invite)

21.83 – Landry Hill, Pleasant Grove, Jr. (11/15 at Bingham Invite)

21.99 – Hiva Aitamai, Juan Diego, Sr. (11/15 at Bingham Invite)

07/22 – Ethan Grothe, Viewmont, Sr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

22.26 – Darwin Anderson, Sky View, Sr. (12/12 at Sky View)

22.27 – Ashton Anderson, Desert Hills, Sr. (11/1 at Greg Fernley Invite)

22.28 – Ian Moore, Taylorsville, Sr. (12/20 at the Granite District)

22.29 – Max Barnett, Snow Canyon, Jr. (12/17 at the Holiday Party)

22.32 – Trevor Arnes, Layton, Jr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

10:45 p.m. – Kanyon Page, Syracuse, So. (12/7 at Davis)

22.47 – Kage Allen, Dixie, Sr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

22.47 – Alexander Gustat, Juan Diego, Sr. (11/7 at Tooele)

Note: Old State Record of 20.60 by Billy Betz de Logan in 1997

Boys 100 Fly

Time – Name, school, year (Meet)

50.24 – Jordan Tiffany, Lone Peak, Sr. (11/6 at Lone Peak)

50.95 – Alexander Cromar, Olympus (12/20 at the Granite District)

52.44 – Alexander Gustat, Juan Diego, Sr. (12/13 with the judge)

52.48 – Payton Plumb, Desert Hills, Sr. (1/17 in Desert Hills)

52.51 – Darwin Anderson, Sky View, Sr. (9/11 at Mustang Invite 2019)

52.65 – Cameron Green, Springville, Sr. (9/11 at the invitation of Region 8)

53.02 – Cameron Barney, Westlake, So. (1/17 at Westlake)

53.35 – Austin Butler, Spanish Fork, Sr. (11/15 at the Nebo Invitational)

53.64 – Yan Dvoretskiy, West, So. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

53.67 – Michael Wallis, Highland, Sr. (1/17 at Highland)

53.81 – Kyle Snowder, Hillcrest, Sr. (1/16 at Hillcrest)

53.87 – Martin Anders, Cottonwood, So. (12/20 in the Granite District)

53.96 – Evan Vanbrocklin, Olympus (1/9 at Olympus)

54.26 – Valdimar Wichmann, Davis, Jr. (11/22 at the Thanksgiving Invite)

54.36 – Landry Hill, Pleasant Grove, Jr. (11/6 at Lone Peak)

Note: State record set at 47.74 for Jordan Tiffany of Lone Peak in 2019

Boys 100 Free

Time – Name, school, year (Meet)

46.69 – Cameron Green, Springville, Sr. (1/16 at Wasatch)

47.15 – Alexander Cromar, Olympus (12/20 at the Granite District)

47.16 – Payton Plumb, Desert Hills, Sr. (11/1 at Greg Fernley Invite)

47.56 – Darwin Anderson, Sky View, Sr. (1/9 at Logan)

48.19 – Ashton Anderson, Desert Hills, Sr. (11/1 at Greg Fernley Invite)

48.22 – Landry Hill, Pleasant Grove, Jr. (11/15 at Bingham Invite)

48.59 – Cameron Barney, Westlake, So. (15/11 at Bingham Invite)

48.71 – Zak Peterson, Highland, Sr. (12/6 at Canyon View)

48.82 – Trevan Staker, Provo, Jr. (12/13 at Wasatch)

49.05 – Kanyon Page, Syracuse, So. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

49.08 – Stuart Burbidge, Riverton, Jr. (11/21 in the Jordan district)

49.24 – Hiva Aitamai, Juan Diego, Sr. (11/22 at Cedar Valley)

49.38 – Alexander Gustat, Juan Diego, Sr. (11/22 at Cedar Valley)

49.38 – Hyatt Iverson, Desert Hills, Jr. (12/6 at Canyon View)

49.39 – Ryan Garstang, Olympus (11/7 at Olympus)

Note: State record is 45.27 for Long Gutierrez of Brighton in 2013

Boys 500 Free

Time – Name, school, year (Meet)

4: 39.58 – Darwin Anderson, Sky View, Sr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

4: 41.23 – Rhys Winter, West, Sr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

4: 43.31 – Austin Butler, Spanish Fork, Sr. (11/22 at the Thanksgiving Invite)

4: 44.44 – Luke Harris, Viewmont, Sr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

4: 48.51 – Evan Vanbrocklin, Olympus (12/20 at the Granite District)

4: 49.73 – Yan Dvoretskiy, West, So. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

4: 52.64 – Payton Plumb, Desert Hills, Sr. (1/11 in Desert Hills)

4: 54.19 – Logan Browne, Highland, So. (12/6 at Canyon View)

4: 54.42 – Case Kunz, Payson, Sr. (12/6 at Canyon View)

4: 55.08 – Ian Conner, Olympus (12/20 at the Granite District)

4: 55.80 – Daniel Detjen, Brighton, So. (11/1 at the invitation of Greg Fernley)

4: 56.19 – Kevin Dew, Lone Peak, Sr. (11/15 at Bingham Invite)

4: 57.38 – Kaleb Feland, Spanish Fork, So. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

4: 57.48 – Scott Buker, American Fork, Jr. (11/1 at Greg Fernley Invite)

4: 57.64 – Seth Chamberlian, Viewmont, Sr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

Note: State record is 4: 32.53 by Drew Bonner of Viewmont in 2016

Boys 100 Back

Time – Name, school, year (Meet)

49.74 – Jordan Tiffany, Lone Peak, Sr. (11/1 at the invitation of Greg Fernley)

51.57 – Cameron Green, Springville, Sr. (1/17 at Highland)

52.42 – Ryan Garstang, Olympus (11/7 at Olympus)

52.89 – Payton Plumb, Desert Hills, Sr. (1/3 at Red Rock Invite)

53.57 – Michael Wallis, Highland, Sr. (12/6 at Canyon View)

54.29 – Josue Quispe, Jordan, Jr. (12/6 in Riverton)

54.33 – Ashton Anderson, Desert Hills, Sr. (11/8 at Cedar Invite)

54.45 – Aaron Samms, Brighton, Sr. (12/19 in Brighton)

54.78 – Kyle Snowder, Hillcrest, Sr. (12/19 in Brighton)

54.78 – Hiva Aitamai, Juan Diego, Sr. (12/13 with the judge)

54.81 – Alexander Cromar, Olympus (1/16 at Hillcrest)

55.00 – Kanyon Page, Syracuse, So. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

55.04 – Darwin Anderson, Sky View, Sr. (1/4 at Cache Valley Invite)

55.06 – Angel Nunez-lanza, Hunter (12/20 at the Granite District)

55.08 – Dylan Parsons, Layton, Jr. (1/7 at Layton)

Note: State record set at 49.49 by Jake Walters of Sky View in 2019

Boys 100 breasts

Time – Name, school, year (Meet)

58.89 – Alexander Turney, Olympus (12/20 at the Granite District)

59.03 – Gavin Willis, Viewmont, father (11/1 at the invitation of Greg Fernley)

59.39 – Bridger Sink, Olympus (12/20 at the Granite District)

59.47 – Jordan Tiffany, Lone Peak, Sr. (11/15 at Bingham Invite)

59.51 – Tyler Ridley, Weber, Sr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

59.55 – Alexander Gustat, Juan Diego, Sr. (12/13 with the judge)

1: 00.16 – Sohnnie Wesemann, Cyprus, So. (12/20 in the Granite District)

1: 00.43 – Darwin Anderson, Sky View, Sr. (12/19 at Sky View)

1: 00.44 – Reuben Dotson, Cedar City, Sr. (11/15 at Bingham Invite)

1: 00.55 – Trevor Arnes, Layton, Jr. (12/7 at Davis District)

1: 00.62 – Hyatt Iverson, Desert Hills, Jr. (1/3 at Red Rock Invite)

1: 00.66 – Max Barnett, Snow Canyon, Jr. (12/17 at the Holiday Party)

1: 01.26 – Maxston Cannon, Canyon View (11/1 at Greg Fernley Invite)

1: 01.29 – Jayden Hicken, Wasatch (13/12 in Wasatch)

1: 01.61 – Martin Anders, Cottonwood, So. (16/11 at Wasatch Kickoff)

Note: State record is 57.23 by Denton Anderson of Westlake in 2018