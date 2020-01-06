High school swimming: the best performances of the 2019-2020 season at dawn

Loading...

The 2019-2020 swimming season has passed halfway, and here is an overview of the top 15 high school swimming performances in each event this season, organized by the Utah Swimming Coaches Association. The best 50 times of each event are available on utswimcoach.com.

Girls 200 freestyle

Time – Name, school, year (Meet)

1: 54.77 – Colleen Macwilliams, Olympus (12/20 at the Granite District)

1: 55.24 – Madison Parker, Spanish Fork, Fr. (11/22 at the Thanksgiving Invite)

1: 56.33 – Helena Djunic, Park City, Jr. (9/11 at the invitation of region 8)

1: 57.34 – Elizabeth Mayer, East, Jr. (12/13 at the judge’s)

1: 57.57 – Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, Fr. (21/11 in Brighton)

1: 58.81 – Madelyn Sisneros, Wasatch (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

1: 59.70 – Jessica Loyd, Cottonwood, Jr. (11/7 at Polar Bear Plunge)

2: 00.04 – Caitlin Romprey, Desert Hills, Jr. (11/15 at Snow Canyon)

2: 00.23 – Audrey Weller, Maple Mountain, Fr. (11/22 at the Thanksgiving Invite)

2:40 p.m. – Akalia Bostock, Timpview, father (11/8 at the invitation of region 7)

2: 01.23 – Sara Wall, Park City, Fr. (11/7 at Polar Bear Plunge)

2: 01.34 – Kaiya Lawson, Olympus (12/20 at the Granite District)

2: 01.62 – Kaiya Lawson, Olympus (21/11 in Brighton)

2: 02.30 am – Haley Altman, Wasatch, (11/22 at the Thanksgiving Invite)

2: 02.42 – Kylie Barber, Snow Canyon, So. (15/11 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 1: 50.32 by Amanda Barrett of Brighton in 2011

Girls 200 individual medley

Time – Name, school, year (Meet)

2: 11.42 – Elliott Howe, Bountiful, Jr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

2: 11.53 – Kylie Barber, Snow Canyon, So. (11/1 at the invitation of Greg Fernley)

2: 12.68 – Emma Walker, Cottonwood, Jr. (11/16 at the start of Wasatch)

2: 12.71 – Helena Djunic, Park City, Jr. (11/7 at Polar Bear Plunge)

2: 12.74 – Madelyn Sisneros, Wasatch (11/16 at the start of Wasatch)

2: 13.85 – Kate Hansen, Timpview, Sr. (11/15 at the Nebo Invitational)

2: 14.78 – Colleen Macwilliams, Olympus (12/10 at Olympus)

2: 15.17 – Grace Smith, Rowland Hall, Jr. (11/15 at Bingham Invite)

2: 15.45 – Annie Reichner, Timpview, Fr. (11/22 at the Thanksgiving Invite)

2: 15.50 – Sara Wall, Park City, Fr. (12/7 in Park City)

2: 16.00 – Audrey Weller, Maple Mountain, Fr. (11/15 at Nebo Invite)

2: 16.24 – Haley Altman, Wasatch (11/16 at the start of Wasatch)

2: 16.44 – Elizabeth Mayer, East, Jr. (11/14 in East)

2: 16.65 – Maili Simons, Olympus (21/11 in Brighton)

2: 16.88 – Rivers Johnson, Corner Canyon, Sr. (11/7 at Corner Canyon)

Note: State record is 2: 03.41 by Rachel Butler of Brighton in 2019

Girls 50 freestyle

Time – Name, school, year (Meet)

24.39 – Helena Djunic, Park City, Jr. (11/20 in Park City)

24.47 – Elliott Howe, Bountiful, Jr. (11/22 at the Thanksgiving Invite)

24.67 – Rachel Oyler, Timpview, Sr. (11/15 at Nebo Invite)

24.91 – Allyson Boynton, Wood Cross, Jr. (11/1 at the invitation of Greg Fernley)

24.95 – Haley Altman, Wasatch (12/13 at Wasatch)

24.96 – Trevi Ogilvie, Wasatch (13/12 in Wasatch)

25.11 – Amanda Lucas, Skyline, Jr. (12/20 at the Granite District)

25.12 – Daria Wozniak, Olympe (12/20 at the Granite District)

25.19 – Lauryn Hall, Davis, So. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

25.24 – Elizabeth Mayer, East, Jr. (12/19 in East)

25.40 – Katelyn Teng, Timpview, So. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

25.51 – Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, Fr. (11/1 at the invitation of Greg Fernley)

25.55 – Jessica Loyd, Cottonwood, Jr. (12/29 at Murray)

25.60 – Gracie Crandall, Timpview, Jr. (11/8 at the invitation of region 7)

25.62 – Gretchen Snelders, Snow Canyon, Sr. (11/1 at the invitation of Greg Fernley)

Note: The state record is 23.25 by J. Fredsall / S of Kearns. Watchorn in 2005

100 butterfly girls

Time – Name, school, year (Meet)

58.04 – Rachel Oyler, Timpview, Sr. (11/15 at the Nebo Invitational)

58.84 – Kylie Barber, Snow Canyon, So. (11/1 at the invitation of Greg Fernley)

59.31 – Alyssa Kotter, Olympus (12/20 at the Granite District)

59.39 – Hadlee Begay, Grantsville (20/12 in Tooele)

59.65 – Madelyn Sisneros, Wasatch (11/20 at Park City)

1: 00.38 – Jessica Loyd, Cottonwood, Jr. (12/20 at the Granite District)

1: 00.41 – Kally Morris, Stansbury, Sr. (12/20 at Tooele)

1: 00.69 – Nohea Kamauu, Wood Cross, So. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

1: 00.70 – Ellie Boyer, Springville, Fr. (15/11 at Nebo Invite)

1: 00.73 – Madeleine Moran, Olympe (12/20 at the Granite District)

1: 00.86 – Grace Smith, Rowland Hall, Jr. (11/12 at Emery)

1: 01.02 – Anna Wekluk, Mountain Ridge (13/12 in Wasatch)

1: 01.07 – Elliott Howe, Bountiful, Jr. (12/7 at Davis district)

1: 01.18 – Helena Djunic, Park City, Jr. (11/13 in Corner Canyon)

1: 01.54 – Liza Slade, Skyline, Sr. (11/16 at the start of Wasatch)

Note: State record set at 54.61 by Lillian Moore of Skyline in 2014

Girls 100 free

Time – Name, school, year (Meet)

51.68 – Madison Parker, Spanish Fork, Fr. (9/11 at the invitation of region 8)

52.89 – Rachel Oyler, Timpview, Sr. (11/15 at Nebo Invite)

53.40 – Helena Djunic, Park City, Jr. (9/11 at the invitation of region 8)

54.13 – Kylie Barber, Snow Canyon, So. (11/1 at the invitation of Greg Fernley)

54.14 – Allyson Boynton, Wood Cross, Jr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

54.17 – Elliott Howe, Bountiful, Jr. (11/15 at Viewmont)

54.30 – Colleen MacWilliams, Olympus (12/20 at the Granite District)

54.86 – Elizabeth Mayer, East, Jr. (12/13 at the judge’s)

55.08 – Katya Hulse, East, Sr. (13/12 to the judge)

55.08 – Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, Fr. (11/1 at the invitation of Greg Fernley)

55.43 – Audrey Weller, Maple Mountain, Fr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

55.46 – Lauryn Hall, Davis, So. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

55.60 – Amanda Lucas, Skyline, Jr. (12/20 at the Granite District)

55.67 – Gracie Crandall, Timpview, Jr. (11/22 at the Thanksgiving Invite)

55.69 – Carly Eubanks, Ridgeline, So. (19/12 at Ridgeline)

Note: State record set at 50.74 by Rachel Oyler of Timpview in 2019

Girls 500 freestyle

Time – Name, school, year (Meet)

5:09 p.m. – Colleen Macwilliams, Olympe (12/20 at the Granite District)

5: 17.26 – Elizabeth Mayer, East, Jr. (11/14 in the East)

5: 19.91 – Helena Djunic, Park City, Jr. (11/7 at Polar Bear Plunge)

5: 21.31 – Jessica Loyd, Cottonwood, Jr. (11/16 at the start of Wasatch)

5: 22.23 – Madelyn Sisneros, Wasatch (12/7 in Wasatch)

5: 23.13 – Kaiya Lawson, Olympus (12/20 at the Granite District)

5: 24.12 – Katelyn Andrist, Skyridge, So. (15/11 at Bingham Invite)

5: 24.51 – Ellie Boyer, Springville, Fr. (9/11 at the invitation of region 8)

5: 24.87 – Sara Wall, Park City, Fr. (12/7 in Park City)

5: 24.99 – Alyssa Kotter, Olympus (11/7 at Olympus)

5: 25.09 – Nohea Kamauu, Wood Cross, So. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

5: 26.38 – Audrey Weller, Maple Mountain, Fr. (15/11 at the Nebo Invitational)

5: 27.40 – Allie Hill, American Fork, Jr. (11/1 at Greg Fernley Invite)

5: 27.90 – Akalia Bostock, Timpview, Sr. (11/8 at the invitation of region 7)

5: 29.07 – Mykela Hansen, Desert Hills, Jr. (11/1 at Greg Fernley Invite)

Note: State record is 4: 56.96 by Amanda Barrett of Brighton in 2011

Girls 100 back

Time – Name, school, year (Meet)

55.90 – Elliott Howe, Bountiful, Jr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

57.89 – Caitlin Romprey, Desert Hills, Jr. (11/1 to Greg Fernley Invite)

58.80 – Allyson Boynton, Wood Cross, Jr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

59.37 – Helena Djunic, Park City, Jr. (11/13 in Corner Canyon)

59.66 – Katya Hulse, East, Sr. (12/13 with the judge)

59.67 – Rivers Johnson, Corner Canyon, Sr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

59.83 – Kate Hansen, Timpview, Sr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

59.89 – Annie Reichner, Timpview, Fr. (11/8 at the invitation of region 7)

1: 00.09 – Nieve Courtney, Olympus (12/20 at the Granite District)

1: 00.31 – Lyndea Turner, Syracuse, Sr. (12/7 at Davis)

1: 00.59 – Olivia Hilmo, Skyridge, Sr. (11/15 at Bingham Invite)

1: 00.79 – Aliza Smith, Corner Canyon, Sr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

1: 00.82 – Kalia Merrill, Davis, Fr. (11/22 at the Thanksgiving Invite)

1:00:97 – Rachel Oyler, Timpview, Sr. (11/15 at Nebo Invite)

1: 01.17 – Anna Wekluk, Mountain Ridge (13/12 in Wasatch)

Note: State record set at 53.45 for Rhyan White of Cottonwood in 2016

Girls 100 breaststroke

Time – Name, school, year (Meet)

1: 05.27 – Haley Altman, Wasatch (11/16 in Wasatch)

1: 07.12 – Emma Walker, Cottonwood, Jr. (11/16 at Wasatch)

1: 07.34 – Maili Simons, Olympus (11/7 at Olympus)

1: 08.52 – Elle Decker, Viewmont, So. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

1: 08.88 – Madeleine Moran, Olympe (12/20 at the Granite District)

1: 08.93 – Sadie Duke, Bountiful, So. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

1: 08.96 – Kate Hansen, Timpview, Sr. (11/22 at the Thanksgiving Invite)

1: 09.06 – Skyler Lyon, Riverton, Jr. (12/6 in Riverton)

1: 09.07 – Lucy Johnson, Skyline, So. (12/20 in the Granite District)

1: 09.08 – Audrey Weller, Maple Mountain, Fr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

1: 09.65 – Madelyne Moulton, Wasatch (13/12 in Wasatch)

1: 09.82 – Sophia Trahner, Weber, Jr. (12/7 at Weber)

1: 10.46 – Annie Robinson, Timpview, So. (11/8 at the invitation of region 7)

1: 10.66 – Sara Wall, Park City, Fr. (11/13 in Corner Canyon)

1: 10.77 – Frid Danielsen, Timpview, Sr. (12/13 with the judge)

Note: State record is 1: 02.10 by Sara Nicponski of Skyline in 2007

200 m freestyle boys

Time – Name, school, year (Meet)

1: 42.46 – Darwin Anderson, Sky View, Sr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

1: 43.28 – Jordan Tiffany, Lone Peak, Sr. (11/15 at Bingham Invite)

1: 43.29 – Austin Butler, Spanish Fork, Sr. (11/22 at the Thanksgiving Invite)

1: 45.54 – Max Barnett, Snow Canyon, Jr. (12/17 at the Holiday Party)

1: 46.09 – Trevan Staker, Provo, Jr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

1: 46.98 – Landry Hill, Pleasant Grove, Jr. (11/15 at Bingham Invite)

1: 47.14 – Ian Conner, Olympus (12/20 at the Granite District)

1: 48.17 – Kevin Dew, Lone Peak, Sr. (11/1 at the invitation of Greg Fernley)

1: 48.20 – Daniel Detjen, Brighton, So. (21/11 in Brighton)

1: 48.48 – Luke Harris, Viewmont, Sr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

1: 48.96 – Jon Troxel, Park City, father (12/7 in Park City)

1: 49.24 – Logan Browne, Highland, So. (12/7 at Canyon View)

1: 49.35 – Rhys Winter, West, Sr. (11/14 in Brighton)

1: 49.45 – Grant Gibbs, Snow Canyon, So. (15/11 at Snow Canyon)

1: 49.47 – Scott Buker, American Fork, Jr. (11/1 at Greg Fernley Invite)

Note: State record is 1: 39.07 by Long Gutierrez of Brighton in 2013

200 individual boys’ strokes

Time – Name, school, year (Meet)

1: 51.50 – Jordan Tiffany, Lone Peak, Sr. (11/1 at the invitation of Greg Fernley)

1: 57.58 – Darwin Anderson, Sky View, Sr. (12/19 at Sky View)

1: 57.92 – Payton Plumb, Desert Hills, Sr. (11/16 in Desert Hills)

1: 58.66 – Ryan Garstang, Olympus (11/7 at Olympus)

1: 58.78 – Kaleb Feland, Spanish Fork, So. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

1:59 p.m. – Max Barnett, Snow Canyon, Jr. (11/15 at Snow Canyon)

1: 59.99 – Cameron Green, Springville, Sr. (9/11 at the invitation of Region 8)

2: 00.13 – Evan Vanbrocklin, Olympus (12/20 at the Granite District)

2: 00.70 – Sohnnie Wesemann, Cyprus, So. (12/20 in the Granite District)

2: 00.75 – Michael Wallis, Highland, Sr. (11/7 at Olympus)

2: 03.33 – Yan Dvoretskiy, West, So. (14/11 in Brighton)

2: 03.45 – Sean Farrenkopf, Brighton, Sr. (11/26 in Brighton)

2: 03.45 – Charlie Simmons, Brighton, Jr. (11/26 in Brighton)

2: 03.54 – Seth Chamberlian, Viewmont, Sr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

2: 03.57 – Ian Johnson, Olympus (12/20 at the Granite District)

Note: State record is 1: 48.75 by Jordan Tiffany of Lone Peak in 2019

Boys 50 freestyle

Time – Name, school, year (Meet)

21.43 – Jordan Tiffany, Lone Peak, Sr. (11/1 at the invitation of Greg Fernley)

21.52 – Cameron Green, Springville, Sr. (11/15 at the Nebo Invitational)

21.73 – Cameron Barney, Westlake, So. (15/11 at Bingham Invite)

21.74 – Alexander Cromar, Olympus (12/20 at the Granite District)

21.76 – Payton Plumb, Desert Hills, Sr. (11/1 at Greg Fernley Invite)

21.83 – Landry Hill, Pleasant Grove, Jr. (11/15 at Bingham Invite)

21.99 – Hiva Aitamai, Juan Diego, Sr. (11/15 at Bingham Invite)

07/22 – Ethan Grothe, Viewmont, Sr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

22.26 – Darwin Anderson, Sky View, Sr. (12/12 at Sky View)

22.27 – Ashton Anderson, Desert Hills, Sr. (11/1 at Greg Fernley Invite)

22.28 – Ian Moore, Taylorsville, Sr. (12/20 at the Granite District)

22.29 – Max Barnett, Snow Canyon, Jr. (12/17 at the Holiday Party)

22.32 – Trevor Arnes, Layton, Jr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

10:45 p.m. – Kanyon Page, Syracuse, So. (12/7 at Davis)

22.47 – Kage Allen, Dixie, Sr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

Note: Old State Record 20.60 by Billy Betz de Logan in 1997

100 butterfly boys

Time – Name, school, year (Meet)

50.24 – Jordan Tiffany, Lone Peak, Sr. (11/6 at Lone Peak)

50.95 – Alexander Cromar, Olympus (12/20 at the Granite District)

52.44 – Alexander Gustat, Juan Diego, Sr. (12/13 with the judge)

52.51 – Darwin Anderson, Sky View, Sr. (9/11 at Mustang Invite 2019)

52.65 – Cameron Green, Springville, Sr. (9/11 at the invitation of Region 8)

53.19 – Payton Plumb, Desert Hills, Sr. (12/6 at Canyon View)

53.35 – Austin Butler, Spanish Fork, Sr. (11/15 at the Nebo Invitational)

53.64 – Yan Dvoretskiy, West, So. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

53.73 – Cameron Barney, Westlake, So. (19/12 at Skyridge)

53.82 – Michael Wallis, Highland, Sr. (11/12 west)

53.87 – Martin Anders, Cottonwood, So. (12/20 in the Granite District)

54.26 – Valdimar Wichmann, Davis, Jr. (11/22 at the Thanksgiving Invite)

54.36 – Landry Hill, Pleasant Grove, Jr. (11/6 at Lone Peak)

54.45 – Trevor Arnes, Layton, Jr. 11 to / 2019)

54.57 – Zak Peterson, Highland, Sr. (12/6 at Canyon View)

Note: State record set at 47.74 for Jordan Tiffany of Lone Peak in 2019

100 m freestyle boys

Time – Name, school, year (Meet)

47.15 – Alexander Cromar, Olympus (12/20 at the Granite District)

47.16 – Payton Plumb, Desert Hills, Sr. (11/1 to Greg Fernley Invite)

47.58 – Cameron Green, Springville, Sr. (11/15 at the Nebo Invitational)

48.19 – Ashton Anderson, Desert Hills, Sr. (11/1 at Greg Fernley Invite)

48.22 – Landry Hill, Pleasant Grove, Jr. (11/15 at Bingham Invite)

48.59 – Cameron Barney, Westlake, So. (15/11 at Bingham Invite)

48.71 – Zak Peterson, Highland, Sr. (12/6 at Canyon View)

48.82 – Trevan Staker, Provo, Jr. (12/13 at Wasatch)

49.05 – Kanyon Page, Syracuse, So. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

49.08 – Stuart Burbidge, Riverton, Jr. (11/21 in the District of Jordan)

49.24 – Hiva Aitamai, Juan Diego, Sr. (11/22 at Cedar Valley)

49.38 – Alexander Gustat, Juan Diego, Sr. (11/22 at Cedar Valley)

49.39 – Ryan Garstang, Olympus (11/7 at Olympus)

49.41 – Max Barnett, Snow Canyon, Jr. (12/6 at Canyon View)

49.57 – Aaron Samms, Brighton, Sr. (11/1 at the invitation of Greg Fernley)

Note: State record is 45.27 for Long Gutierrez of Brighton in 2013

Men’s 500 freestyle

Time – Name, school, year (Meet)

4: 39.58 – Darwin Anderson, Sky View, Sr. (11/22 at the Thanksgiving Invite)

4: 41.23 – Rhys Winter, West, Sr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

4: 43.31 – Austin Butler, Spanish Fork, Sr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

4: 44.44 – Luke Harris, Viewmont, Sr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

4: 48.51 – Evan Vanbrocklin, Olympus (12/20 at the Granite District)

4: 49.73 – Yan Dvoretskiy, West, So. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

4: 54.19 – Logan Browne, Highland, So. (12/6 at Canyon View)

4: 54.42 – Case Kunz, Payson, Sr. (12/6 at Canyon View)

4: 55.08 – Ian Conner, Olympus (12/20 at the Granite District)

4:55:80 – Daniel Detjen, Brighton, So. (11/1 at the invitation of Greg Fernley)

4: 56.19 – Kevin Dew, Lone Peak, Sr. (11/15 at Bingham Invite)

4: 57.38 – Kaleb Feland, Spanish Fork, So. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

4: 57.48 – Scott Buker, American Fork, Jr. (11/1 at Greg Fernley Invite)

4: 57.64 – Seth Chamberlian, Viewmont, Sr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

4: 59.13 – Bennion Messenger, Timpview, Jr. (11/15 at Nebo Invite)

Note: State record set at 4: 32.53 by Drew Bonner of Viewmont in 2016

100 m back boys

Time – Name, school, year (Meet)

49.74 – Jordan Tiffany, Lone Peak, Sr. (11/1 at the invitation of Greg Fernley)

52.42 – Ryan Garstang, Olympus (11/7 at Olympus)

53.57 – Michael Wallis, Highland, Sr. (12/6 at Canyon View)

54.21 – Payton Plumb, Desert Hills, Sr. (11/15 at Snow Canyon)

54.29 – Josue Quispe, Jordan, Jr. (12/6 in Riverton)

54.33 – Ashton Anderson, Desert Hills, Sr. (11/8 at Cedar Invite)

54.45 – Aaron Samms, Brighton, Sr. (12/19 in Brighton)

54.78 – Kyle Snowder, Hillcrest, Sr. (12/19 in Brighton)

55.00 – Kanyon Page, Syracuse, So. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

55.06 – Angel Nunez-lanza, Hunter (12/20 at the Granite District)

55.10 – Jacob Ricci, Cottonwood, So. (12/20 in the Granite District)

55.57 – Bridger Cluff, Wasatch (9/11 at the invitation of region 8)

55.79 – Rex Brunsdale, Lone Peak, Sr. (11/6 at Lone Peak)

55.94 – Jaxon Tueller, Sky View, So. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

Note: State record set at 49.49 by Jake Walters of Sky View in 2019

100 m breaststroke boys

Time – Name, school, year (Meet)

58.89 – Alexander Turney, Olympus (12/20 at the Granite District)

59.03 – Gavin Willis, Viewmont, Sr. (11/1 at the invitation of Greg Fernley)

59.39 – Bridger Sink, Olympus (12/20 at the Granite District)

59.47 – Jordan Tiffany, Lone Peak, Sr. (11/15 at Bingham Invite)

59.51 – Tyler Ridley, Weber, Sr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

59.55 – Alexander Gustat, Juan Diego, Sr. (12/13 with the judge)

1: 00.16 – Sohnnie Wesemann, Cyprus, So. (12/20 in the Granite District)

1: 00.43 – Darwin Anderson, Sky View, Sr. (12/19 at Sky View)

1: 00.44 – Reuben Dotson, Cedar City, Sr. (11/15 at Bingham Invite)

1: 00.55 – Trevor Arnes, Layton, Jr. (12/7 at Davis District)

1: 00.66 – Max Barnett, Snow Canyon, Jr. (12/17 at the Holiday Party)

1: 01.26 – Maxston Cannon, Canyon View (11/1 at Greg Fernley Invite)

1: 01.29 – Jayden Hicken, Wasatch (13/12 in Wasatch)

1: 01.61 – Martin Anders, Cottonwood, So. (16/11 when Wasatch kicks off)

1: 01.86 – Hyatt Iverson, Desert Hills, Jr. (11/1 at the invitation of Greg Fernley)

Note: State record set at 57.23 by Denton Anderson of Westlake in 2018