High school swimming: summary of the 3A region championship

Here is a summary of the results of this week’s three regional meetings in class 3A as the teams prepare for the national tournament at BYU in two weeks.

The three regional champions for girls were Emery, Judge Memorial and Millard, while the three regional champions for boys were Richfield, North Summit and Millard.

Region 12 Championships

The Richfield Boys’ Swimming Team is celebrating the title of Region 12 Champion this year. Courtesy of Richfield High School

Emery’s women’s swimming team is celebrating the title of Region 12 champion this year. Courtesy of Emery High School

At Carbon High School

Xcores boys team

1. Richfield, 482

2. Emery, 401

3. Large, 315

4. Carbon, 235

5. Gunnison Valley, 194

Individual results

200 medley relay – 1. Emery (Dax Minchey, Elias Morris, Asher Beagley, Matthew Hanson) 1: 51.22; 2. Richfield, 1: 51.53; 3. Large, 1: 53.81.

200 Free – 1. Levi Maxfield, Richfield, 1: 56.02; 2. Camden Chamberlain, Carbon, 2: 07.23; 3. Matthew Hanson, Emery, 2: 09.09.

200 individual medley – 1. Pat Pakkarato, Grand, 2: 17.06; 2. Dawson Christensen, Richfield, 2: 22.68; 3. Dax Minchey, Emery, 2: 24.64.

50 Free – 1. Logan Hansen, South Sevier, 23.21; 2. Grant Kling, Richfield, 24.25; 3. Asher Beagley, Emery, 24.63.

100 flies – 1. Pat Pakkarato, Grand, 57.69; 2. Asher Beagley, Emery, 1: 01.97; 3. Matthew Torres, Carbon, 1: 04.56.

100 free – 1. Grant Kling, Richfield, 54.61; 2. Mac Ogden, Richfield, 56.69; 3. Elias Morris, Emery, 57.11.

500 free – 1. Levi Maxfield, Richfield, 5: 21.01; 2. Gabe Ibanez, Carbon, 5: 42.04; 3. Camden Chamberlain, Carbon, 5: 50.44.

200 free stints – 1. Emery (Elias Morris, Matthew Hanson, Dax Munchey, Asher Beagley), 1: 38.20; 2. Richfield, 1: 39.36; 3. Large, 1: 49.75.

100 Return – 1. Arthur Hawks, Grand, 1: 04.38; 2. Ryan Bretz, North Sevier, 1: 05.55; 3. Dax Minchey, Emery, 1: 05.81

100 Chest – 1. Logan Hansen, South Sevier, 1: 04.72; 2. Brendan Moore, Grand, 1: 10.17; 3. Dawson Christensen, Richfield, 1: 12.11.

400 free stints – 1. Richfield (Parker Hunt, Seth Huntsman, Dawson Christensen, Mac Ogden), 3: 48.92; 2. Large, 3: 52.92; 3. Carbon, 4: 01.51.

Results of the women’s teams

1. Emery, 467

2. Carbon, 408

3. Richfield, 407

4. Large, 251

5. Gunnison Valley, 127

Individual results

200 medley relay – 1. Carbon (Nicole Swasey, Tyrca Jaramillo, Sofia Crompton, Emily Jespersen), 2: 02.04; 2. Emery, 2: 02.82; 3. Richfield, 2: 11.08.

200 free – 1. Annalee Thompson, Richfield, 2: 11.21; 2. Kacee Barrett, Carbon, 2: 11.70; 3. Ashlin Baker, 2: 21.75.

200 individual medley – 1. Haley Guymon, Emery, 2: 24.48; 2. Nicole Swasey, Carbon, 2: 37.17; 3. Tyrca Jaramillo, Carbon, 2: 37.73.

50 free – 1. Aubri Kling, Richfield, 25.94; 2. Kaelee Hooley, Emery, 26.53; 3. Thalyn Lyman, carbon, 27.55.

100 Fly – 1. Kaelee Hooley, Emery, 1: 06.49; 2. Sofia Crompton, Carbon, 1: 08.96; 3. Alexis Kling, Richfield, 1: 10.87.

100 free – 1. Aubri Kling, Richfield, 57.01; 2. Kacee Barrett, Carbon, 58.37; 3. Thalyn Lyman, Carbon, 1: 03.81.

500 free – 1. Annalee Thompson, Richfield, 6: 01.70; 2. Ashlin Baker, Carbon, 6: 28.79; 3. Emily Jespersen, Carbon, 6: 34.97.

200 free stints – 1. Richfield (Aubri Kling, Annalee Thompson, Marisol Mikesell, Alexis Kling), 1: 47.89; 2. Carbon, 1: 48.66; 3. Emery, 1: 58.41.

100 Back – 1. Marisol Mikesell, Richfield, 1: 08.99; 2. Alexis Kling, Richfield, 1: 09.04; 3. Josie Wakefield, Grand, 1: 09.64.

100 Chest – 1. Haley Guymon, Emery, 1: 11.97; 2. Tyrca Jaramillo, Carbon, 1: 13.36; 3. Nicole Swasey, Carbon, 1: 15.07.

400 free stints – 1. Richfield (Alexis Kling, Annalee Thompson, Marisol Mikesell, Aubri Kling), 4: 01.54; 2. Emery, 4: 05.95; 3. Large, 4: 33.37.

Region 13 Championships

The girls at the Judge Memorial won the Region 13 championship this week. Courtesy of Judge Memorial High School

At Tooele high school

Boys team scores

1. North Summit, 428.5

2. Memorial of the judge, 365

3. Morgan, 308.5

4. South Summit, 246

5. Rowland Hall, 183

Individual results

200 medley relay – 1. Memorial of the judge (Nico Morton, Buddy Yanelli, Ben Yarrish, Seth Overman), 1: 45.04; 2. Morgan, 1: 55.01; 3. Rowland Hall, 1: 55.92.

200 Free – 1. Nico Morton, Judge Memorial, 1: 52.05; 2. Zane Thomas, 1: 52.57; 3. Michael Townley, North Summit, 2: 04.09.

200 individual medley – 1. Buddy Yanelli, Judge Memorial, 2: 07.35; 2. Ben Smurthwaite, Grantsville, 2: 19.93; 3. Justin Millner, Morgan, 2: 25.92.

50 Free – 1. Lucas Erickson, Rowland Hall, 23.58; 2. Matthew Goh, Rowland Hall, 23.87; 3. Seth Overman, Memorial Judge, 23.91.

100 Fly – 1. Lucas Erickson, Rowland Hall, 56.33; 2. Carson Skidmore, Morgan, 58.98; 3. Ben Smurthwaite, Grantsville, 59.22.

100 Free – 1. Shaffer Myers, South Summit, 53.40; 2. Jake Ison, North Summit, 54.51; 3. Michael Townley, North Summit, 55.80.

500 Free – 1. Nico Morton, Judge Memorial, 5: 03.91; 2. Brayden Noorda, Morgan, 6: 06.36; 3. Wade Stanford, North Summit, 6: 09.67.

200 Free Relay – 1. South Summit (Stuart Card, Treven Lassche, Hunter Zenger, Shaffer Myers), 1: 37.27; 2. North Summit, 1: 38.15; 3. Morgan, 1: 41.40.

100 Back – 1. Sam Galati, South Summit, 1: 06.99; 2. Justin Milliner, Morgan, 1: 07.21; 3. Weston Zwahlen, North Summit, 1: 07.44.

100 Chest – 1. Buddy Yanelli, Judge Memorial, 1: 01.19; 2. Seth Overman, Judge Memorial, 1: 06.47; 3. Carson Skidmore, Morgan, 1: 06.i7.

400 free relays – 1. Memorial of the judge (Seth Overman, Ben Yarrish, Nico Morton, Buddy Yanelli), 3: 35.03; 2. Rowland Hall, 3: 43.79; 3. North Summit, 3: 44.71.

Results of the women’s teams

1. Judge Memorial, 348

2. Rowland Hall, 329

3. North Summit, 318

4. Morgan, 306

5. Summit Academy, 250

Individual results

200 medley relay – 1. judge (Emmy Hardin-Reynolds, Marin O’Brien, Grace Sherman, Sophie Ewing), 2: 09.31; 2. Morgan; 3. North Summit, 2: 16.57.

200 Free – 1. Nyah Runia, Summit Academy, 2: 19.85; 2. Alora Lynn, Summit Academy, 2: 21.78; 3. Olivia Vandersteen, Judge Memorial, 2: 30.20.

200 individual medley – 1. Grace Smith, Rowland Hall, 2: 17.82; 2. Saskia Boer, Summit Academy, 2: 32.45; 3. Marin O’Brien, Judge Memorial, 2: 43.71.

50 free – 1. Ella Vitek, Rowland Hall, 27.20; 2. Tessa Richins, North Summit, 27.27; 3. Cami Wilkinson, Morgan, 28.17.

100 Fly – 1. Hadlee Begay, Grantsville, 59.92; 2. Rachel Wheelwright, Morgan, 1: 05.20; 2. Grace Sherman, Judge Memorial, 1: 06.68; 3. Kaitlyn Caldwell, South Summit, 1: 09.14.

100 Free – 1. Tessa Richins, North Summit, 1: 00.94; 2. Nyah Runia, Summit Academy, 1: 03.23; 3. Isabelle Louis, Rowland Hall, 1: 03.36.

500 free – 1. Hadlee Begay, Grantsville, 5: 29.71; 2. Emmy Hardin-Reynolds, Judge Memorial, 5: 59.40; 3. Saskia Boer, Summit Academy, 6: 03.97.

200 free relays – 1. Rowland Hall (Ella Vitek, Katie Moore, Isabelle Louis, Grace Smith), 1: 51.89; 2. Morgan, 1: 54.76; 3. North Summit, 1: 56.09.

100 Return – 1. Emmy Hardin-Reynolds, Judge Memorial, 1: 06.45; 2. Rachel Wheelwright, Morgan, 1: 08.85; 3. Ella Vitek, Rowland Hall, 1: 09.65.

100 Chest – 1. Grace Smith, Rowland Hall, 1: 12.83; 2. Grace Sherman, Judge Memorial, 1: 19.51; 2. Mckinley Foy, Morgan, 1: 25.19.

400 free stints – 1. Rowland Hall (Ella Vitek, Katie Moore, Isabelle Louis, Grace Smith), 4: 10.23; 2. Memorial J., 4: 22.73; 3. Summit Academy, 4: 24.88.

Region 14 Championships

Millard’s boys and girls’ swimming teams celebrate the capture of the Region 14 championships this week. Courtesy of Millard High School

At Springville High School

Boys team scores

1. Billion, 380

2. Union, 369

3. North Sanpete, 281

4. Delta, 247

5. ALA, 233

Individual results

200 medley relay – 1. Union (Taylor Hawkins, William Bertoch, Dylan Hawkins, Carson Stewart), 1: 49.90; 2. Billion, 1: 52.43; 3. North Sanpete, 1: 56.23.

200 free – 1. Patrick Bless, ALA, 1: 53.43; 2. Carson Stewart, Union, 2: 04.16; 3. Kaiden Higgs, Millard, 2: 06.30.

200 individual medley – 1. Patrick Bless, ALA, 2: 10.07; 2. Taylor Hawkins, Union, 2: 15.84; 3. Matthew, Atwood, ALA, 2: 25.52.

50 Free – 1. Dylan Hawkins, Union, 24.10; 2. Luca Quinones, Telos, 24.29; 3. Shilo Monney, American Heritage, 12:45 p.m.

100 Fly – 1. Dylan Hawkins, Union, 1: 00.99; 2. Matthew Atwood, ALA, 1: 02.57; 3. Tyson Guymon, Union, 1: 04.13.

100 free – 1. Brennan Anderson, Delta, 52.03; 2. William Bertoch, Union, 55.19; 3. Brigham Lewis, North Sanpete, 55.51.

500 free – 1. Carson Stewart, Union, 5: 42.60; 2. Ean Dearden, Millard, 5: 49.91; 3. Kaleb Dearden, Millard, 5: 54.28.

200 free stints – 1. North Sanpete (Brigham Lewis, Stockton Bailey, Kaysen Smith, Alex Mower), 1: 42.06; 2. Billion, 1: 46.32; 3. Delta, 1: 48.67.

100 Dos – 1. Taylor Hawkins, Union, 59.64; 2. Brennan Anderson, Delta, 1: 01.43; 3. Cooper Skousen, Maeser Prep, 1: 03.69.

100 Chest – 1. Nathan Despain, Millard, 1: 03.53; 2. Shilo Monney, American Heritage, 1: 05.05; 3. Luca Quinones, Telos, 1: 09.39.

400 free stints – 1. Union (William Bertoch, Taylor Hawkins, Carson Stewart, Dylan Hawkins), 3: 39.79; 2. ALA, 3: 48.01; 3. Billion, 3: 54.36.

Results of the women’s teams

1. Billion, 452

2. Union, 363

3. Maeser Prep, 240

4. North Sanpete, 226

5. ALA, 92

Individual results