High school students give lawmakers low marks on gun control

SALT LAKE CITY – They may still be in high school, but activists from March for Our Live Utah gathered at Capitol Hill Wednesday to announce plans to hold state lawmakers accountable for lack of progress on control issues firearms.

“We are here today because gun safety is an issue that is close to our hearts. Our friends, families and communities too. Utah has a problem with gun violence, “said Ainsley Moench, 17, of Skyline High School. “Many of our lawmakers stood there and refused to take action, and while they did, people continued to die.”

Moench said students were “fighting” by assessing each member of the Utah Legislature on how they had treated gun bills during the 2019 session, including unsuccessful attempts to pass universal background checks for buyers of firearms and a “red flag” law to allow weapons to be temporarily removed from a person deemed dangerous.

“We are tired of seeing our friends die. We are tired of being afraid. We are tired of being overlooked, ”she said, citing gun violence as one of the leading causes of death among young people. “Our age group has power, and we are not afraid to use it. We want to be safe. We want our communities to be safe. We want to live. “

Andoni Telonidis, member of March for Our Lives Utah and senior at West High School, on the right, addresses Keaton Hansen, 3, after a press conference at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday January 15, 2020, where Students High School Expressed Concerns About Gun Violence and Reported to Utah Legislators Based on Their Voting Results in the 2019 Legislative Session. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Members of March for Our Lives Utah Andoni Telonidis, a West High School senior, watches Ainsley Moench, a Skyline High School senior, talk about gun violence in Utah at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday January 15, 2020. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Members of Moms Demand Action and Utah gun lawyer Clark Aposhian attend a press conference at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday January 15, 2020, where members of March for Our Lives Utah spoke of gun violence in Utah. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Andoni Telonidis, member of March for Our Lives Utah and senior at West High School, talks about gun violence in Utah at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday January 15, 2020. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Members of March For Our Lives Utah, Ainsley Moench, senior at Skyline High School and Andoni Telonidis, senior at West High School, talk about gun violence in Utah at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday January 15, 2020. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Meg LeFevre, 17, a student at Bountiful High School, noted that a majority of Utah lawmakers have obtained a “C” or “D” grade.

“As teenagers, we are old enough to die from arms but not old enough to vote. None of us have voted for legislators in office today. But we will vote, “said LeFevre, based on the issue of gun safety. “We are counting on our legislators to have the courage to protect us.”

They cited statistics on the high rate of suicide deaths in Utah, particularly among young people, as well as polls that have shown support for gun control. Last fall, a UtahPolicy.com poll found that 70% of Utah voters were going back to age to buy a gun at age 21, as well as support for other measures.

Students, members of the Utah section of the student-led national organization formed following the February 14, 2018 murderous shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, have warned that they should not be underestimated.

“I think it is dangerous to limit the abilities of young people these days,” said Andoni Telonidis, 17, of West High High School. “When we see mass shootings that are impacting people our age, who are about to complete high school, across the country, I think we all on this team feel a responsibility.”

Telonidis said he hoped Utah voters of all ages would take a closer look at their legislators’ position on gun safety.

“There are just a lot of voters who don’t know their own representatives,” he said. “I think that is another great ambition for us, that voters will start speaking more and contacting their legislators more once they see how they vote.”

While Telonidis said there is still no consensus on what students hope to see from the 2020 legislature which will begin to meet on January 27, he and other students involved in March for Our Lives Utah plan to be involved in the session even if it means missing classes.

“This will be my first year of lobbying,” said Bethany Raines, 18, of Timpview High School. “So I’m very excited.”

Raines said she hopes to be taken seriously by lawmakers since she is a voter.

“I think I speak for a lot of people, especially in Provo,” she said. “I think there are misconceptions about what people in these regions believe. I think most of the people I have spoken to in my neighborhood are totally in favor of common sense reform. “

Provo is also home to “a lot of moms who want their kids to go to school and who want their kids to come home from school.” At the end of the day, that’s what we all work towards. “

One of these mothers is Alissa Loftus, of Bountiful, whose daughter, Lydia, was an eighth grade student when a classmate brought two rifles and ammunition to school and fired a shot in the ceiling of their high school. Wearing a “Moms Demand Action” t-shirt, Loftus praised the students’ efforts at the press conference.

“I think it’s great that someone is looking at the voting records and really trying to correlate the way they vote with what people really want. Because I feel a lot of times, that doesn’t happen, “she said. “I think it’s great that they have a voice that they use for good. It’s good.”

Loftus said violence in schools should be above partisan politics.

“I don’t think it should really be described as a Republican-Democratic problem,” she said. “I feel like it’s a security issue more than anything. And who doesn’t want our children to be safe? “