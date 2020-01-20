High school student accused of stabbing a friend in the Detroit basement

DETROIT – A student was charged with first degree murder for stabbing his girlfriend in a Detroit basement, officials said.

Isiah Marcus Wilder, 18, from Detroit before a murder charge in connection with the death of Quianna Coleman, 17.

Coleman’s body was found at 1:28 p.m. Thursday in the basement of a house at block 15070 on Grandville Avenue in the Rosedale Park district, according to the authorities.

Coleman lived at home with Wilder and other family members, the police said.

Someone in the apartment heard noise from the basement on Thursday, and when they checked it, they found Coleman’s body, officials said.

Wilder was found shortly afterwards and taken into custodyAccording to authorities.

Wilder and Coleman had a 6-month-old son together, the police said. The son is named after Wilder, but the family plans to change his name, officials said.

Wilder is an 11th grade student. He now has the opportunity to live in prison without parole.

Isiah Marcus Wilder

Wilder decided to go to court without a lawyer, officials said. He was indicted on Monday.

A GoFundMe was set up to cover the family’s funeral expenses. Click here to donate,

