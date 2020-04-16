High school musical cast Disney Singalong Performance Video

We are all in this together – no kidding! Call at night on the #DisneyFamilySingalong at 8 | 7c on ABC for a night of fun the Wildcat Way ❤️🐾 pic.twitter.com/4syE0Qpeoh

– ABC (@ABCNetwork) April 16, 2020

Your favorite Wildcats are back together! Up front The Disney Family Singalong specifically on Thursday, ABC shared a sneak peek of the High school musical cast – Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, and Lucas Grabeel – singing “We Are All In This Together” from the hit 2006 movie. Not only do they wear East High gear, but some are in red graduation caps like the third film. Yep, we’re already emotional.

The special is sure to be an epic reunion of Disney Channel as stars of High school musical, Descendants, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and Zombies are set to create together via video chat. Although Zac Efron did not participate in the singalong, he did send a special message, which will be sent during the broadcast.

They High school musical cast recently posted their reunion when director Kenny Ortega posted a photo of their Zoom talk. A few of them have also teamed up for the viral TikTok challenge, where they recreated the film’s iconic dance number. What can we say? After all this time, they are still all in this together.