High school leagues come into play as esports take off: NPR

Deputy Principal Miles Carey oversees a Rocket League practice at Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, Va.

If you are a teen who knows video games, there is much more than just a virtual treasure these days.

There are college grants, tournament money and high salary jobs.

Today, more than 170 colleges and universities are involved. And there’s money on the table – over $ 16 million in college scholarships. Of course, the high schools followed.

This year, 17 states and the District of Columbia offer formal esports teams.

The children perfect their skills together with their teammates with the help of a high school trainer. They conduct exercises, develop strategies, review game materials and compete against other teams in their state.

But most high schools don’t put their esports teams under athletics. In Virginia, the league is considered an academic activity.

Trainer Justin Snow describes Rocket League as the perfect game – the computers hardly control the game mechanics and the players have full control.

Scooter Norton is a senior and captain of the Washington Liberty Rocket League team. He and his teammates Calvin Forinash and Matthew Goodwin have known each other since kindergarten and have been playing Rocket League together for three years.

“When the opportunity came up, we probably didn’t hesitate to do it. It was just a question of whether our parents would allow it,” said Forinash.

All three said their parents had temporarily resisted their desire to play video games.

“My father is having a hard time accepting that I want this to be an extra-curricular activity,” says Goodwin. “My mother was pretty relaxed, but my father still has a learning curve.”

Goodwin is a dedicated soccer player and will play on his college team next year. He says when he talks to his father, he tries to explain that the two activities are not that different.

“We play soccer with cars and it’s only on one screen,” says Goodwin. “There is no big difference between the two, except that you actually have to do physical exercise.”

In some cases, the decision by high schools to offer competitive esport leagues as an extracurricular school has changed parents’ opinions.

Scooter Norton’s mother, Cynthia Perera, says that while she and her husband have always supported their children’s athletics, sport has been a source of conflict.

She urged to limit Norton’s playing time – and is still monitoring it – which led to a lot of fighting.

But since the Virginia High School League decided to offer this year’s esport pilots, their perspective has changed significantly.

Scooter Norton, captain of the Washington Liberty High School Rocket League team, said before the team played to improve, but now they have a goal in mind.

“It makes a difference, not just for the parents, but also for the children,” says Perera. “It’s something they’re aiming for. There are goals for school pride.”

And Norton says he noticed a difference too.

“We took a different approach now because we’re in a league,” says Norton. “We started practicing instead of just playing for a few hours. We’re starting to implement different types of exercises, different things that we have to focus on to improve as a team faster than just.” would play the game. “

Previously, Norton said, they wanted to improve, but not with a set goal. Now, in the league, your exercises are more focused and your goals clear.

And despite competitive pressure and a desire to win, all three players state that their playing time in the Rocket League has not increased since the league started. If anything, they could play a little less.

Miles Carey is a deputy director at Washington-Liberty. He trains the school’s League of Legends team and oversees the entire esport program.

“If the state says that this is academic and we want to support it, I have to explain much less,” said Carey.

Carey founded the school’s gaming club three years ago. Since then, he has recognized the benefits students get from practicing the games they are already playing in a structured environment.

“If a child plays basketball in the park 10 hours a week, give them a structured environment to play in,” says Carey. “I think it’s great when children take something that they already have a passion for, connect with school and learn more from.”

Carey says that when it comes to the benefits of esport, there are many overlaps with traditional sports.

Students learn teamwork and communication. Dealing with stress and overcoming mistakes. They work to reconcile the time they spend doing sport with other commitments.

Carey says his students are more familiar with technology. Some of them have even learned to build their own computers to have the best slot machines.

Matthew Goodwin (left), Scooter Norton and Calvin Forinash have been playing Rocket League for three years and have known each other since kindergarten.

And while the majority of Washington Liberty students are involved in a school-sponsored activity, a third do not.

The success of university sports depends on the accessibility of the required technology.

PlayVS, launched in April 2018, provides and manages the technical platform that enables US high schools to form esport teams and participate in leagues with neighboring schools.

It costs $ 64 per student, per league, and per season. Sometimes this fee is paid by the student’s parents or legal guardians, other times the schools have enough money to cover the costs themselves.

The software enables teams to fight from a distance. This may not seem surprising in the digital age, but to compete against each other in the early 2000s, players had to physically connect their computers. This meant moving your computer to a local area network or LAN.

Today, LANs are still considered the purest form of esport competition because the players are in the same place and there is no possibility of delays due to distances. Thanks to new software such as that from PlayVS, high school players can compete against opponents from all over the state in real time.

By partnering with game publishers, PlayVS can retrieve game data and track player performance.

These tools are important for both coaches and recruiters to attract talented esports players at top universities and colleges.

“There was an opportunity to actually take them into a competition where the incentive could be important to them at the time of their life when a high school championship was held in your state,” said Delane Parnell, CEO and founder by PlayVS.

And while the platform provides the tools for students to be recruited from college, and maybe one day to become a pro, Parnell says when he founded PlayVS, he was mostly thinking of the kids who just play for fun.

“Less than 1 percent of children become professionals,” says Parnell. “We focus on ensuring that 99 percent of children who are only interested in video games and are looking for community and want to be celebrated for a talent that they actually have.”

For Washington Liberty, Rocket League player Calvin Forinash has a similar attitude.

“I don’t think either of us thinks we’re going to be professional, and I think it’s good for us to recognize that so that we don’t accidentally spend too much time and ultimately don’t care,” he says. “We understand enough about what we can do about investing a fair amount of time to the point where we can do other things but still enjoy the game.”

But even if you are not a professional, esports offers other professional opportunities.

Jason Chung, Assistant Professor of Esports Management and Executive Director of Esports at the College of Business at the University of New Haven, says there are many other ways to get involved as the industry continues to grow.

There is sports marketing, management and game development. The players need physiotherapists, trainers, trainers and team managers.

He says the professionalization of the industry has also helped eliminate negative game stereotypes. Esports has shown that gaming doesn’t have to be lonely, it can be incredibly collaborative.

It has also resisted the idea of ​​players as physically disabled.

“I think in a way the narrative has something true about the stereotypes of the players, like chugging the mountain dew and eating Doritos in a basement. It was a stereotype for a reason,” Chung says.

For the most part, however, this is no longer the case.

“I think what has changed in the professional field now is that they realize that just having screen time and training is not enough,” says Chung. “You have to do other things to make the athletes completely healthy.”

While Chung believes that there is sport in high schools, he believes politicians and administrators need to play a bigger role in regulating sport before it gets too big.

Similar to traditional sport, students learn how to deal with stress and how to overcome failure through sport.

“I would like to see a bit more leadership from state and local actors and hopefully with some federal coordination to really outline what principles and values ​​they want to convey (through Esport),” Chung says. “What are some of the physical fitness requirements that you actually want to meet? Because in the end you want whether it’s a sport or a technical product or whatever, when we get high school kids playing it has a kind of healthy mindset. “

Parnell believes that PlayVS ‘partnership with local high schools is a step in the right direction and helps prevent players from being burned out too early or developing “toxic behavior.”

“I think what makes this overall more sustainable is that we provide children with a structured environment for playing video games that they would otherwise play unstructured,” says Parnell. “We implemented a trainer who is an adult in the room and that is super important.”

Virginia is piloting its esport league this year. If enough students are interested and funds are available, they will offer it again next year, if not, the game is over.