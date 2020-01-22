High school graduates must attend a personal financial course

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) Personal Finance is the new course for your student in North Carolina.

“Education is important because this way we know that we can reduce debt. We know that we can raise people,” said Diane Taylor, mother of two.

High school graduates in the state will soon expand their knowledge of personal finance.

“Because we know that education is the key to success,” said Taylor.

House law 924 was passed in 2019.

An economic and personal finance course is planned to be developed.

It is also said that the course is a graduation requirement for all students who graduate from a North Carolina public high school.

Taylor’s kids are not yet high school, but she is still excited that this will be part of her educational journey.

“When I was growing up, I didn’t really have that education, and neither did my parents. It was something I had to learn as an adult that was expensive,” said Taylor.

The Taylor Family says 9 On Your Side that they work hard to make sure their kids understand the value of a dollar.

“It is important to use your money wisely so that you can get a better place in life. So I started saving my money and my pocket money,” said Morgan Taylor, middle school student.

Morgan will one day be one of the many high school students in North Carolina who need to complete personal finance while in high school.

“Save it, invest it, leave it alone, and let it grow for you,” said Morgan.

In many other countries there is already a personal need for financing.

It takes a village to raise and sometimes raise children.

“Because even if you have it at home, it helps you to really understand a very complex topic if you let different people reinforce it in a different environment,” said Taylor.

The North Carolina State Board of Education requires that the course be a full score. Last week the board decided that this will take place in the coming school year.