High school girls basketball: teams, individuals statistically top this season

As high school girls’ basketball season approaches the halfway mark of the New Year, here is a snapshot of the team and individual statistical leaders based on statistics submitted to Deseret News so far this season.

Full individual leaders can be found on DeseretNews.com.

Class 6A

Leader of the RPI classification: West Lake

Rating violation: Bingham, 59.6 ppg

Defense of the rating: Westlake, 33.1 ppg

Leader of the rating: Whitney Banz, West, 21.7 ppg

Leader in 3 points: Whitney Banz, West, 3.5 3pg

Leader in rebounds: Olivia Ashton, Taylorsville, 10.8 rpg

Assist the leader: Ally Blackham, Skyridge, 4.6 apg

Steal the chef: Teya Sidberry, Judge Memorial, 5.8 points per minute

Class 5A

Leader of the RPI classification: Lehi

Rating violation: Lehi, 66.8 ppg

Defense of the rating: Farmington, 37.4 ppg

Leader of the rating: Eliza Bowman, Spanish Fork, 21.0 ppg

Leader in 3 points: Macie Warren, Lehi, 2.8 3pg

Leader in rebounds: Marlee Albrecht, Alta, 12.4 rpg

Assist the leader: Hailee Oldroyd, Salem Hills, 4.2 apg

Steal the chef: Ileah Beh, Murray, 3.8 points per game

Class 4A

Leader of the RPI classification: Desert hills

Rating violation: Cedar City, 67.8 ppg

Defense of the rating: Pine View, 37.9 ppg

Leader of the rating: Amber Kartchner, Logan, 19.2 ppg

Leader in 3 points: Joslyn Bundy, Dixie, 3.3 3pg

Leader in rebounds: Ashlyn Banks, Canyon View, 11.5 rpg

Assist the leader: Brayli Jenks, Ridgeline, 5.0 apg

Steal the chef: Haley Anderson, Ridgeline, 3.4 spg

Class 3A

Leader of the RPI classification: South Sevier

Rating violation: Judge Memorial, 71.9 ppg

Defense of the rating: Sud Sevier, 34.0 ppg

Leader of the rating: Teya Sidberry, Judge Memorial, 25.5 ppg

Leader in 3 points: Jarica Steck, Richfield, 2.8 3pg

Leader in rebounds: Megan Zunich, Grand, 9.0 rpg

Assist the leader: Abbie Saccomanno, Carbon, 4.2 apg

Steal the chef: Teya Sidberry, Judge Memorial, 5.8 points per minute

Class 2A

Leader of the RPI classification: North Summit

Rating violation: Northern Summit, 60.0 ppg

Defense of the rating: Rowland Hall, 26.6 ppg

Leader of the rating: Kennady McQueen, North Summit, 20.2 ppg

Leader in 3 points: Riley Bluth, Draper APA, 3.1 3pg

Rebound leader: Debora Reis, Wasatch Academy, 12.7 rpg

Assist the leader: Duda Raimundo, Wasatch Academy, 5.4 apg

Steal the chef: Kennady McQueen, North Summit, 4.5 points per minute

Class 1A

Leader of the RPI classification: White horse

Rating violation: Monument Valley, 59.3 ppg

Defense of the rating: Bryce Valley, 32.1 ppg

Leader of the rating: Melissa Jessop, Water Canyon, 22.5 ppg

Leader in 3 points: Leslie Luna, Wendover, 2.5 3pg

Leader in rebounds: Stephanie Sasser, Pinnacle, 10.1 rpg

Assist the leader: Mckina Stacey, Rich, 2.9 apg

Steal the chef: Mckina Stacey, rich, 4.8 spg