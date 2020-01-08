High school girls basketball: teams, individuals statistically top this season

As high school girls’ basketball season approaches the halfway mark of the New Year, here is a snapshot of the team and individual statistical leaders based on statistics submitted to Deseret News so far this season.
Full individual leaders can be found on DeseretNews.com.
Class 6A
Leader of the RPI classification: West Lake
Rating violation: Bingham, 59.6 ppg
Defense of the rating: Westlake, 33.1 ppg
Leader of the rating: Whitney Banz, West, 21.7 ppg
Leader in 3 points: Whitney Banz, West, 3.5 3pg
Leader in rebounds: Olivia Ashton, Taylorsville, 10.8 rpg
Assist the leader: Ally Blackham, Skyridge, 4.6 apg
Steal the chef: Teya Sidberry, Judge Memorial, 5.8 points per minute
Class 5A
Leader of the RPI classification: Lehi
Rating violation: Lehi, 66.8 ppg
Defense of the rating: Farmington, 37.4 ppg
Leader of the rating: Eliza Bowman, Spanish Fork, 21.0 ppg
Leader in 3 points: Macie Warren, Lehi, 2.8 3pg
Leader in rebounds: Marlee Albrecht, Alta, 12.4 rpg
Assist the leader: Hailee Oldroyd, Salem Hills, 4.2 apg
Steal the chef: Ileah Beh, Murray, 3.8 points per game
Class 4A
Leader of the RPI classification: Desert hills
Rating violation: Cedar City, 67.8 ppg
Defense of the rating: Pine View, 37.9 ppg
Leader of the rating: Amber Kartchner, Logan, 19.2 ppg
Leader in 3 points: Joslyn Bundy, Dixie, 3.3 3pg
Leader in rebounds: Ashlyn Banks, Canyon View, 11.5 rpg
Assist the leader: Brayli Jenks, Ridgeline, 5.0 apg
Steal the chef: Haley Anderson, Ridgeline, 3.4 spg
Class 3A
Leader of the RPI classification: South Sevier
Rating violation: Judge Memorial, 71.9 ppg
Defense of the rating: Sud Sevier, 34.0 ppg
Leader of the rating: Teya Sidberry, Judge Memorial, 25.5 ppg
Leader in 3 points: Jarica Steck, Richfield, 2.8 3pg
Leader in rebounds: Megan Zunich, Grand, 9.0 rpg
Assist the leader: Abbie Saccomanno, Carbon, 4.2 apg
Steal the chef: Teya Sidberry, Judge Memorial, 5.8 points per minute
Class 2A
Leader of the RPI classification: North Summit
Rating violation: Northern Summit, 60.0 ppg
Defense of the rating: Rowland Hall, 26.6 ppg
Leader of the rating: Kennady McQueen, North Summit, 20.2 ppg
Leader in 3 points: Riley Bluth, Draper APA, 3.1 3pg
Rebound leader: Debora Reis, Wasatch Academy, 12.7 rpg
Assist the leader: Duda Raimundo, Wasatch Academy, 5.4 apg
Steal the chef: Kennady McQueen, North Summit, 4.5 points per minute
Class 1A
Leader of the RPI classification: White horse
Rating violation: Monument Valley, 59.3 ppg
Defense of the rating: Bryce Valley, 32.1 ppg
Leader of the rating: Melissa Jessop, Water Canyon, 22.5 ppg
Leader in 3 points: Leslie Luna, Wendover, 2.5 3pg
Leader in rebounds: Stephanie Sasser, Pinnacle, 10.1 rpg
Assist the leader: Mckina Stacey, Rich, 2.9 apg
Steal the chef: Mckina Stacey, rich, 4.8 spg