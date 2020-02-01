High school girls basketball: RPI rankings Saturday update – Bountiful makes 5A jump

Here’s a look at the daily girls’ RPI change after Thursday’s results. The Deseret News will update these rankings and indicate the RPI movement every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday while playing in the region.

The top six places remained the same, with Fremont, Lehi, Desert Hills, South Sevier, North Summit and Rich all lagging behind.

Bountiful jumped from No. 22 to No. 19 in 5A after beating Box Elder 56-39 on Friday.

Class 6A

Note: The top six seeds receive a first round bye, seeds Nos. 7 to 16 host a first round game. Second round organized by higher seed too. Quarter-final at the University of Utah.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. Fremont (17-2). . . . . . . 0.676508. . . . . . . 0

2. Lone Peak (13-4). . . . . . . 0.651654. . . . . . . 1

3. Westlake (15-3). . . . . . . 0.639111. . . . . . . -1

4. Skyridge (13-4). . . . . . . 0.635507. . . . . . . 0

5. Copper mounds (12-6). . . . . . . 0.620352. . . . . . . 0

6. Bingham (12-5). . . . . . . 0.616503. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – – –

7. Herriman (13-3). . . . . . . 0.61347. . . . . . . 0

8. Syracuse (15-2). . . . . . . 0.611602. . . . . . . 0

9. Davis (14-3). . . . . . . 0.594422. . . . . . . 0

10. Pleasant Grove (11-7). . . . . . . 0.568282. . . . . . . 0

11. Riverton (10-6). . . . . . . 0.567499. . . . . . . 0

12. American fork (9-8). . . . . . . 0.532563. . . . . . . 0

13. Hunter (11-7). . . . . . . 0.519798. . . . . . . 0

14. Layton (9-7). . . . . . . 0.505688. . . . . . . 0

15. Jordan (7-10). . . . . . . 0.487159. . . . . . . 0

16. Corner Canyon (8-8). . . . . . . 0.438609. . . . . . . 1

– – – – – – – – –

17. Taylorsville (6-11). . . . . . . 0.430486. . . . . . . -1

18. Weber (4-13). . . . . . . 0.401233. . . . . . . 0

19. Roy (5-12). . . . . . . 0.394401. . . . . . . 1

20. Granger (6-9). . . . . . . 0.387912. . . . . . . 1

21. Northridge (3-14). . . . . . . 0.387857. . . . . . . -2

22. West Jordan (8-7). . . . . . . 0.38519. . . . . . . 0

23. Kearns (9-9). . . . . . . 0.383477. . . . . . . 1

24. Clearfield (3-14). . . . . . . 0.379739. . . . . . . -1

25. Cyprus (2-15). . . . . . . 0.301662. . . . . . . 0

26. West (1-16). . . . . . . 0.288204. . . . . . . 0

Class 5A

Note: The top three seeds receive a first round bye, seeds No. 4 to 16 host a first round game. Second round organized by higher seed too. Quarter-final at the University of Utah.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. Lehi (18-0). . . . . . . 0.688966. . . . . . . 0

2. Farmington (15-2). . . . . . . 0.666429. . . . . . . 1

3. Highland (14-2). . . . . . . 0.664033. . . . . . . -1

– – – – – – – – –

4. Springville (13-4). . . . . . . 0.623188. . . . . . . 0

5. Skyline (12-5). . . . . . . 0.586323. . . . . . . 1

6. Salem Hills (11-5). . . . . . . 0.583959. . . . . . . -1

7. Maple Mountain (11-4). . . . . . . 0.574439. . . . . . . 1

8. Olympus (10-6). . . . . . . 0.568434. . . . . . . -1

9. Woods Cross (9-8). . . . . . . 0.527243. . . . . . . 1

10. Viewmont (8-9). . . . . . . 0.525383. . . . . . . -1

11. East (10-9). . . . . . . 0.521124. . . . . . . 0

12. Time display (9-9). . . . . . . 0.519199. . . . . . . 0

13. Orem (11-9). . . . . . . 0.518392. . . . . . . 0

14. Box Elder (8-10). . . . . . . 0.494096. . . . . . . 0

15. Wasatch (8-10). . . . . . . 0.473531. . . . . . . 1

16. Hillcrest (5-12). . . . . . . 0.473312. . . . . . . -1

– – – – – – – – –

17. Bonneville (6-10). . . . . . . 0.461026. . . . . . . 1

18. Spanish fork (5-10). . . . . . . 0.450206. . . . . . . -1

19. Abundant (7-11). . . . . . . 0.449767. . . . . . . 3

20. Brighton (7-9). . . . . . . 0.44553. . . . . . . -1

21. Murray (6-10). . . . . . . 0.442171. . . . . . . -1

22. View of the mountains (7-11). . . . . . . 0.438949. . . . . . . -1

23. Time panels (7-10). . . . . . . 0.416672. . . . . . . 0

24. Provo (5-10). . . . . . . 0.411793. . . . . . . 1

25. Payson (5-11). . . . . . . 0.400486. . . . . . . -1

26. Alta (5-13). . . . . . . 0.394431. . . . . . . 0

27. Park City (2-13). . . . . . . 0.326293. . . . . . . 0

28. Mountain Ridge (0-18). . . . . . . 0.297201. . . . . . . 1

29. Cottonwood (1-14). . . . . . . 0.296874. . . . . . . -1

Class 4A

Note: The top 11 seeds receive a first round bye, seeds No. 12 to 16 host a first round game. Second round organized by higher seed too. Quarter-final at Weber State.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. Desert Hills (15-2). . . . . . . 0.718655. . . . . . . 0

2. Ridgeline (14-4). . . . . . . 0.714021. . . . . . . 0

3. Cedar (16-2). . . . . . . 0.704801. . . . . . . 0

4. Green Canyon (13-4). . . . . . . 0.651995. . . . . . . 1

5. Juan Diego (13-4). . . . . . . 0.646882. . . . . . . 1

6. Logan (12-5). . . . . . . 0.639131. . . . . . . 1

7. Snow Canyon (12-4). . . . . . . 0.632389. . . . . . . -3

8. Pine View (12-6). . . . . . . 0.586952. . . . . . . 0

9. Dixie (10-7). . . . . . . 0.567189. . . . . . . 0

10. Stansbury (11-7). . . . . . . 0.533659. . . . . . . 0

11. Sky View (8-10). . . . . . . 0.504148. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – – –

12. Bear River (7-11). . . . . . . 0.472577. . . . . . . 0

13. Hurricane (5-13). . . . . . . 0.467117. . . . . . . 0

14. Mountain Crest (6-12). . . . . . . 0.446016. . . . . . . 1

15. Uintah (7-10). . . . . . . 0.444469. . . . . . . 1

16. Canyon View (5-13). . . . . . . 0.440424. . . . . . . -2

– – – – – – – – –

17. Tooele (7-12). . . . . . . 0.418658. . . . . . . 0

18. Ogden (7-11). . . . . . . 0.416937. . . . . . . 0

19. Cedar Valley (4-14). . . . . . . 0.387326. . . . . . . 0

20. Crimson Cliffs (1-16). . . . . . . 0.357896. . . . . . . 0

21. Ben Lomond (1-16). . . . . . . 0.247887. . . . . . . 0

Class 3A

Note: The top 13 seeds receive a first round bye, seeds no. 14 to 16 host a first round game. Second round at USU Eastern. Quarter-final at SLCC.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. South Sevier (18-1). . . . . . . 0.703205. . . . . . . 0

2. Grantsville (18-2). . . . . . . 0.688289. . . . . . . 0

3. Richfield (14-4). . . . . . . 0.67962. . . . . . . 0

4. Judge Memorial (15-2). . . . . . . 0.678477. . . . . . . 0

5. Carbon (15-6). . . . . . . 0.62882. . . . . . . 0

6. Emery (10-9). . . . . . . 0.583441. . . . . . . 0

7. Morgan (12-9). . . . . . . 0.575572. . . . . . . 0

8. Manti (14-5). . . . . . . 0.561574. . . . . . . 0

9. South summit (9-13). . . . . . . 0.523052. . . . . . . 0

10. Delta (12-8). . . . . . . 0.517544. . . . . . . 0

11. San Juan (9-8). . . . . . . 0.502122. . . . . . . 0

12. ALA (10-8). . . . . . . 0.448761. . . . . . . 0

13. Summit Academy (7-13). . . . . . . 0.444046. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – – –

14. Juice (6-10). . . . . . . 0.424826. . . . . . . 1

15. Union (5-14). . . . . . . 0.42126. . . . . . . -1

16. Providence Hall (2-17). . . . . . . 0.374517. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – – –

17. North Sanpete (2-18). . . . . . . 0.315901. . . . . . . 0

18. Grand County (1-16). . . . . . . 0.310878. . . . . . . 0

19. Maeser Prep (1-14). . . . . . . 0.292203. . . . . . . 0

Class 2A

Note: The top seven seeds receive a first round bye, seeds No. 8 to 16 host a first round game. Second round at Snow College. Quarter-final in Sevier Valley Center.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. Noordtop (19-1). . . . . . . 0.779079. . . . . . . 0

2. Millard (14-5). . . . . . . 0.661701. . . . . . . 0

3. Wasatch Academy (15-3). . . . . . . 0.65482. . . . . . . 0

4. Kanab (13-6). . . . . . . 0.63341. . . . . . . 0

5. Layton Christian (17-4). . . . . . . 0.618867. . . . . . . 1

6. Rowland Hall (14-2). . . . . . . 0.614433. . . . . . . -1

7. Enterprise (12-9). . . . . . . 0.579842. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – – –

8. Waterford (11-5). . . . . . . 0.572377. . . . . . . 1

9. Altamont (11-7). . . . . . . 0.570654. . . . . . . -1

10. Duchesne (9-9). . . . . . . 0.562698. . . . . . . 0

11. Draper APA (13-5). . . . . . . 0.531421. . . . . . . 1

12. Beaver (7-11). . . . . . . 0.529065. . . . . . . -1

13. Northern Sevier (9-10). . . . . . . 0.52848. . . . . . . 0

14. Gunnison Valley (9-10). . . . . . . 0.496334. . . . . . . 0

15. St. Joseph (8-9). . . . . . . 0.492915. . . . . . . 0

16. American heritage (7-8). . . . . . . 0.458555. . . . . . . 1

– – – – – – – – –

17. Freedom Prep (9-10). . . . . . . 0.45054. . . . . . . -1

18. RSL Academy (7-9). . . . . . . 0.422798. . . . . . . 0

19. APA West Valley (7-11). . . . . . . 0.377212. . . . . . . 0

20. Parowan (1-9). . . . . . . 0.373217. . . . . . . 0

21. Rockwell (6-13). . . . . . . 0.369809. . . . . . . 1

22. Monticello (2-17). . . . . . . 0.368886. . . . . . . -1

23. Merit Academy (3-12). . . . . . . 0.357953. . . . . . . 0

24. Military hill country in Utah (2-14). . . . . . . 0.289374. . . . . . . 0

25. Utah military camp (0-17). . . . . . . 0.241603. . . . . . . 0

Class 1A

Note: The top 12 seeds receive a first round bye, seeds No. 12 to 16 host a first round game. Remaining rounds in Sevier Valley Center.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. Rich (15-3). . . . . . . 0.712913. . . . . . . 0

2. Whitehorse (14-4). . . . . . . 0.702606. . . . . . . 0

3. Monument Valley (15-5). . . . . . . 0.69054. . . . . . . 0

4. Piute (11-5). . . . . . . 0.619502. . . . . . . 0

5. Valley (10-6). . . . . . . 0.602933. . . . . . . 0

6. Milford (11-4). . . . . . . 0.598673. . . . . . . 0

7. Tabiona (12-5). . . . . . . 0.573696. . . . . . . 0

8. Panguitch (9-6). . . . . . . 0.563934. . . . . . . 0

9. Bryce Valley (9-8). . . . . . . 0.53726. . . . . . . 0

10. Wendover (9-5). . . . . . . 0.51969. . . . . . . 0

11. Wayne (7-8). . . . . . . 0.513865. . . . . . . 0

12. Green River (6-11). . . . . . . 0.4664736. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – – –

13. Water Canyon (5-10). . . . . . . 0.459436. . . . . . . 0

14. Top (8-9). . . . . . . 0.452558. . . . . . . 0

15. Manila (4-8). . . . . . . 0.423537. . . . . . . 0

16. Escalante (3-13). . . . . . . 0.370255. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – – –

17. Tintic (2-12). . . . . . . 0.350146. . . . . . . 0

18. ICS (1-15). . . . . . . 0.327291. . . . . . . 0

19. Dugway (1-12). . . . . . . 0.264125. . . . . . . 0

20. West Ridge (0-13). . . . . . . 0.236335. . . . . . . 0