High school girls basketball: Grantsville takes revenge and beats Morgan

MORGAN – Earlier this season, just a few weeks ago, the Grantsville Cowboys hosted the Morgan Trojans for a Region 13 showdown and it didn’t go well.

Trojans jumped the Cowboys from the start, fueled by solid play from guards Ashlyn Morrell, Sydney Cragun and Jacie House. Three-point shooting was a major factor, as House herself punched three shots behind the arc, while Cragun, Alex Trussell and Janel Blazzard each hit a 3-point pointer.

The Cowboys’ six point loss to the Trojans that night was only the team’s second loss this season and that left an impression.

“They had a bad taste in their mouths after this loss,” said Grantsville head coach Megan Vera.

Opposing teams hold hands during a moment of silence that took place at the start of the Morgan and Grantsville girls’ basketball game at Morgan’s High School on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The vice-principal of Morgan High School, Kade Morrell, told the audience that four of a family member from Grantsville was recently killed at their home. “It affects everyone, not just where it happens,” said Morrell. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

Morgan High School assistant vice-principal Kade Morrell waits to deliver paper hearts to visiting Grantsville High School basketball coaching staff after the Morgan vs Grantsville game at Morgan High School on Thursday, May 23 January 2020. Morrell told the audience that four members of a Grantsville family were recently killed at their home. “It affects everyone, not just where it happens,” said Morrell. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

The Grantsville women’s football team prepares for the Morgan vs Grantsville match at Morgan High School in Morgan on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

Maison White, 24, celebrates with his coaches and teammates during the match Morgan vs Grantsville at Morgan High School in Morgan on Thursday January 23, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

Trojan horse fans Kip Trussell and Deb Gardner hold paper hearts during a moment of silence at the start of the Morgan and Grantsville girls’ basketball game at Morgan High School on Thursday January 23, 2020. Morgan High School Assistant Deputy Principal Kade Morrell told the public that four members of a Grantsville family were recently killed at their home. “It affects everyone, not just where it happens,” said Morrell. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

Spectators for the Grantsville women’s basketball game against Morgan wore red and cut hearts throughout the match to honor deceased Haynie family members at Morgan High School on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

Thursday night at Morgan High School, the Cowboys finally got rid of this taste.

Led by junior Maison White and senior Laura Sandberg, Grantsville defeated Morgan 68-41. The win allowed the Cowboys to dominate Region 13 with a 5-1 record – Grantsville is 16-2 overall – just ahead of the Judge Memorial Bulldogs.

“The girls entered this game without a hint of doubt,” said Vera. “They had a lot of confidence. I think that was the difference (between this match and the last). They came out ready tonight. “

This was not exactly the case, however.

Morgan took a 10-0 lead at the start, thanks to solid paint play from Quyncee Dorius, who was receiving some nice feeds from Cragun and Morrell. The buckets of Cragun and Morrell pushed the Trojans to double digits and forced Vera to call a quick timeout.

The Cowboys came out of this timeout a completely different team and proceeded to outrank the Trojans by eight to finish the quarter. Grantsville then went 11-1 to kick off the second quarter, which was completely controlled by the Cowboys, who entered the leading half 31-25.

It was a simple but vital adjustment that changed the game, and it came on defense.

“At the start, we were thinking of trying to put pressure on the ball,” said Vera. “They had good vision and gave them (Quyncee Dorius) the ball and we didn’t think they would. We had to make this adjustment and I thought the girls were doing very well. “

Extremely good is a sentence that could be used to describe White’s game throughout the contest. The tall junior was the best player on the field and finished with a 21-point high.

It was more of the same for White, who has made a big leap forward this season.

“She really managed to finish around the rim this year,” said Vera. “With her athleticism, she is able to go up and get whatever pass our guards throw at her.”

However, his greatest contribution came from his energy. White provided the emotional fuel for the Cowboys, who blew up the game in the third quarter before fleeing with the win.

“Her energy is # 1,” said Vera. “It feeds our team. She is the biggest cheerleader of our daughters and it is this energy that feeds us. “

Sandberg added 17 points to Grantsville and Chloé Butler added 12 more points. Morgan was punctuated by Dorius, who finished with 10 points, including six at the start of the Trojans’ first quarter.

Before the match, those in the arena kept a moment of silence in memory of Consuelo Alejandra Haynie and her children Alexis – a Grantsville High student – Milan and Matthew, who were all shot dead last Friday. Spectators wore red and cut hearts throughout the game to honor the deceased, while many Morgan players wore red ribbons in their hair as souvenirs.