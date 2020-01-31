High School Exercise: Kanab wins second consecutive 2A state title

OREM – Kanab won the state title of the drill team for the second time in a row on Friday with strong performances at UVU.

The drill team at Millard High School is preparing for the final of the 2A drill team at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, January 31, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

The drill team of Enterprise High School will perform during the final of the 2A drill team at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, January 31, 2020.

The drill team of Kanab High School will perform during the final of the 2A state drill team at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, January 31, 2020.

Millard High School practice team coach Cherie Whitney welcomes the team before the 2A state final at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, January 31, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

Dancers prepare for the final of the state team at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, January 31, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

The drill team of Panguitch High School will perform during the final of the 2A state drill team at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, January 31, 2020.

Dancers wait backstage to perform at the state team finals at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, January 31, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

The drill team of Monticello High School will perform during the final of the 2A state drill team at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, January 31, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

The drill team of Kanab High School will perform during the final of the 2A state drill team at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, January 31, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

Kanab swept all three events during the final of the 2A state tournament at UVU on Friday to claim his second state title in school history. Enterprise finished in second place, followed by North Summit in third place.

Here are the final team results and individual dance results.

Team Stand

1. Kanab

2. Enterprise

3. Noordtop

4. Duchesne

5. Gunnison Valley

Army

1. Kanab

2. Enterprise

3. Gunnison Valley

4. Panguitch

5. Duchesne

Dance

1. Kanab

2. Enterprise

3. Noordtop

4. Duchesne

5. Monticello

Character

1. Kanab

2. Enterprise

3. Noordtop

4. Gunnison Valley

5. Duchesne