High school drill: South Sevier dominates again in 3A, wins 7th consecutive state title

OREM – South Seviers reign over 3A exercise continued on UVU on Friday night as it secured a seventh consecutive state championships and eleventh in the last 14 years.

The drill team from Summit Academy will perform during the final of the 3A state drill team at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, January 31, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

South Sevier finished first in the dance and character categories en route to the state title. North Sanpete finished in second place – including a first place in the army – followed by Snow Canyon in third place.

Here is a list of the team members from South Sevier’s championships:

Radisyn Jensen, Marnee Johnson, Meg Mitchell, Nicole Barrowman, Brooklyn Chartier, Alivia Winegar, Madison Winegar, Brynn Palmer, Ali Ekker, Emma Leavitt, Hannah Gay, Madison Moore, Linsey Barfuss, Kailey Hansen, Bella Bagley, Kadence Clark, Sierra Anderson , Kenadee Anderson, Natalya Cornelius, Preslee Shop, Ellie Albritton, Aubree Child, Kiersten Kingston, Kylee Basset, Taysia Thompson, Halee Jensen, Natalie Turne, Jersi Shumway, Jane Morgan, Lainee Deaton and Kambrey Marshall.

Here are the final team results and individual dance results.

Team Stand

1. South Sevier

2. North Sanpete

3. Juab

4. South summit

5. Manti

Army

1. North Sanpete

2. South Sevier

3. Juab

4. Manti

5. Richfield

Dance

1. South Sevier

2. Juab

3. North Sanpete

4. Richfield

5. South summit

Character

1. South Sevier

2. Juab

3. North Sanpete

4. South summit

5. Manti