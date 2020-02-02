High school drill crew: Farmington secures the first 5A drill state championship

OREM – Farmington captured the championship of the 5A team of the state drilling team on UVU on Saturday, ending the three-year government of Bountiful as state champion.

Farmington finished first in military and dance and second in character on the way to the state title in just his second season. Viewmont finished in second place, followed by Spanish Fork in third.

The drill team of Farmington High School will participate in the military part of the 5A state championships at UVU in Orem on Saturday 1 February 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

