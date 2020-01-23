High School Boys RPI Basketball Ranking, Thursday Update

Here is an overview of the daily evolution of the RPI in men’s basketball after Wednesday’s results. The Deseret News will update these rankings and report the RPI movement up and down every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday throughout the region.

The first places in the six classifications remained the same, Fremont, Maple Mountain, Sky View, Manti, Kanab and Valley remaining on the spot.

There was little movement across the state after Wednesday’s games, but the most notable was Justice Memorial and Morgan flip-flops after the judge’s 58-56 victory over Morgan.

Class 6A

Note: The first six seeds get a pass in the first round, the seeds n ° 7 to 16 host a first round match. Second round also organized by higher seeds. Quarter-finals at the University of Utah.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. Fremont (14-1). . . . . . . 0.696713. . . . . . . 0

2. Davis (13-1). . . . . . . 0.664173. . . . . . . 0

3. Layton (13-1). . . . . . . 0.663266. . . . . . . 0

4. Skyridge (12-4). . . . . . . 0.630825. . . . . . . 0

5. Lone Peak (9-5). . . . . . . 0.582207. . . . . . . 0

6. Corner Canyon (11-6). . . . . . . 0.581305. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – – –

7. Herriman (10-6). . . . . . . 0.574914. . . . . . . 0

8. Westlake (10-5). . . . . . . 0.571612. . . . . . . 0

9. Jordan (11-6). . . . . . . 0.54838. . . . . . . 0

10. Copper Hills (8-7). . . . . . . 0.533736. . . . . . . 0

11. Pleasant Grove (9-7). . . . . . . 0.528736. . . . . . . 0

12. Taylorsville (9-4). . . . . . . 0.524601. . . . . . . 1

13. Weber (8-6). . . . . . . 0.524482. . . . . . . -1

14. Bingham (8-8). . . . . . . 0.516238. . . . . . . 0

15. Riverton (9-7). . . . . . . 0.510939. . . . . . . 0

16. American Fork (8-8). . . . . . . 0.502289. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – – –

17. West Jordan (8-7). . . . . . . 0.490362. . . . . . . 0

18. Cyprus (9-7). . . . . . . 0.483983. . . . . . . 0

19. Roy (6-8). . . . . . . 0.468541. . . . . . . 0

20. Syracuse (4-11). . . . . . . 0.441964. . . . . . . 0

21. Northridge (2-12). . . . . . . 0.395074. . . . . . . 0

22. Hunter (5-10). . . . . . . 0.391932. . . . . . . 0

23. Kearns (4-12). . . . . . . 0.381712. . . . . . . 0

24. Clearfield (3-11). . . . . . . 0.375609. . . . . . . 0

25. Granger (4-10). . . . . . . 0.373005. . . . . . . 0

26. West (3-13). . . . . . . 0.368459. . . . . . . 0

Class 5A

Note: The first three seeds get a pass in the first round, the seeds n ° 4 to 16 host a first round match. Second round also organized by higher seeds. Quarter-finals at the University of Utah.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. Maple Mountain (13-2). . . . . . . 0.679251. . . . . . . 0

2. Springville (12-3). . . . . . . 0.65257. . . . . . . 0

3. Timpview (13-4). . . . . . . 0.635912. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – – –

4. Woods Cross (11-4). . . . . . . 0.628131. . . . . . . 0

5. Timpanogos (13-4). . . . . . . 0.609387. . . . . . . 0

6. Orem (12-5). . . . . . . 0.589216. . . . . . . 0

7. Alta (10-7). . . . . . . 0.580578. . . . . . . 0

8. Abundant (10-7). . . . . . . 0.568659. . . . . . . 0

9. Farmington (11-5). . . . . . . 0.566116. . . . . . . 0

10. Box Elder (9-5). . . . . . . 0.558045. . . . . . . 0

11. Provo (9-6). . . . . . . 0.556059. . . . . . . 0

12. Lehi (8-8). . . . . . . 0.55073. . . . . . . 0

13. Brighton (11-5). . . . . . . 0.550479. . . . . . . 0

14. Spanish Fork (8-7). . . . . . . 0.537281. . . . . . . 0

15. Payson (9-7). . . . . . . 0.534498. . . . . . . 0

16. Is (9-5). . . . . . . 0.531079. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – – –

17. Olympus (8-8). . . . . . . 0.516862. . . . . . . 0

18. Salem Hills (7-8). . . . . . . 0.512555. . . . . . . 0

19. Mountain Ridge (8-9). . . . . . . 0.497564. . . . . . . 0

20. Mountain View (6-8). . . . . . . 0.495694. . . . . . . 0

21. Wasatch (5-8). . . . . . . 0.477511. . . . . . . 0

22. Viewmont (6-10). . . . . . . 0.457894. . . . . . . 0

23. Hillcrest (7-9). . . . . . . 0.44763. . . . . . . 0

24. Murray (6-10). . . . . . . 0.432384. . . . . . . 0

25. Park City (4-8). . . . . . . 0.419682. . . . . . . 0

26. Bonneville (4-9). . . . . . . 0.410255. . . . . . . 0

27. Skyline (2-14). . . . . . . 0.334196. . . . . . . 0

28. Cottonwood (2-14). . . . . . . 0.320968. . . . . . . 0

29. Highland (2-13). . . . . . . 0.311437. . . . . . . 0

Class 4A

Note: The first 11 seeds get a pass in the first round, seeds n ° 12 to 16 host a first round match. Second round also organized by higher seeds. Quarter-finals at Weber State.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. View from the sky (13-2). . . . . . . 0.715804. . . . . . . 0

2. Dixie (13-2). . . . . . . 0.703631. . . . . . . 0

3. Hurricane (10-5). . . . . . . 0.624554. . . . . . . 0

4. Cedar (11-4). . . . . . . 0.614754. . . . . . . 0

5. Juan Diego (11-5). . . . . . . 0.59855. . . . . . . 0

6. Pine View (8-6). . . . . . . 0.582718. . . . . . . 1

7. Ridgeline (10-6). . . . . . . 0.582709. . . . . . . -1

8. Stansbury (11-5). . . . . . . 0.579007. . . . . . . 0

9. Bear River (11-5). . . . . . . 0.577082. . . . . . . 0

10. Purple cliffs (7-7). . . . . . . 0.554489. . . . . . . 0

11. Green Canyon (8-8). . . . . . . 0.511495. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – – –

12. Tooele (8-8). . . . . . . 0.508758. . . . . . . 0

13. Desert Hills (6-9). . . . . . . 0.506446. . . . . . . 0

14. Snow Canyon (6-10). . . . . . . 0.471916. . . . . . . 1

15. Logan (6-10). . . . . . . 0.467712. . . . . . . -1

16. Cedar Valley (7-9). . . . . . . 0.452907. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – – –

17. Canyon view (4-12). . . . . . . 0.406304. . . . . . . 0

18. Ben Lomond (4-11). . . . . . . 0.384689. . . . . . . 0

19. Ogden (3-12). . . . . . . 0.352368. . . . . . . 0

20. Uintah (2-11). . . . . . . 0.315552. . . . . . . 0

21. Mountain Crest (1-13). . . . . . . 0.3004. . . . . . . 0

Class 3A

Note: The first 13 seeds get a pass in the first round, seeds 14 to 16 host a first round match. Second round at USU Eastern. Quarter-finals at SLCC.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. Manti (17-1). . . . . . . 0.694655. . . . . . . 0

2. Richfield (12-3). . . . . . . 0.645162. . . . . . . 0

3. Emery (12-3). . . . . . . 0.621076. . . . . . . 0

4. San Juan (11-4). . . . . . . 0.594084. . . . . . . 0

5. Judge Memorial (12-6). . . . . . . 0.584851. . . . . . . 1

6. Morgan (10-6). . . . . . . 0.580844. . . . . . . -1

7. Delta (10-6). . . . . . . 0.548832. . . . . . . 0

8. Summit Academy (10-7). . . . . . . 0.527777. . . . . . . 0

9. South Sevier (7-9). . . . . . . 0.511175. . . . . . . 0

10. ALA (10-7). . . . . . . 0.50975. . . . . . . 1

11. Grantsville (7-8). . . . . . . 0.505736. . . . . . . -1

12. Grand County (8-8). . . . . . . 0.488886. . . . . . . 0

13. Juab (6-10). . . . . . . 0.466795. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – – –

14. Carbon (6-10). . . . . . . 0.445431. . . . . . . 1

15. North Sanpete (6-11). . . . . . . 0.441029. . . . . . . -1

16. Southern Summit (6-11). . . . . . . 0.406411. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – – –

17. Maeser Prep (4-12). . . . . . . 0.391435. . . . . . . 0

18. Providence Hall (1-14). . . . . . . 0.338049. . . . . . . 0

19. Union (1-14). . . . . . . 0.310522. . . . . . . 0

Class 2A

Note: The first eight seeded players get a pass in the first round, the seeded numbers 9 to 16 host a first round match. Second round at Snow College. Quarter-finals at Sevier Valley Center.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. Kanab (14-1). . . . . . . 0.745712. . . . . . . 0

2. Parowan (11-5). . . . . . . 0.630493. . . . . . . 1

3. Company (11-5). . . . . . . 0.623513. . . . . . . -1

4. American heritage (10-3). . . . . . . 0.599759. . . . . . . 0

5. Rowland Hall (11-5). . . . . . . 0.582352. . . . . . . 0

6. Gunnison Valley (11-5). . . . . . . 0.582299. . . . . . . 0

7. Draper APA (11-4). . . . . . . 0.574139. . . . . . . 0

8. Beaver (9-7). . . . . . . 0.5511. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – – –

9. Duchesne (8-7). . . . . . . 0.548225. . . . . . . 1

10. Billion (8-8). . . . . . . 0.527589. . . . . . . -1

11. Waterford (9-5). . . . . . . 0.525708. . . . . . . 0

12. North Sevier (7-8). . . . . . . 0.513279. . . . . . . 0

13. Monticello (6-9). . . . . . . 0.504268. . . . . . . 0

14. Northern Summit (7-9). . . . . . . 0.481138. . . . . . . 2

15. Layton Christian (7-11). . . . . . . 0.477664. . . . . . . -1

16. Altamont (7-8). . . . . . . 0.467848. . . . . . . -1

– – – – – – – – –

17. APA West Valley (6-11). . . . . . . 0.420408. . . . . . . 0

18. Utah Williams military camp (7-10). . . . . . . 0.419876. . . . . . . 0

19. Saint Joseph (4-7). . . . . . . 0.409503. . . . . . . 0

20. Academy of Merit (7-9). . . . . . . 0.400251. . . . . . . 0

21. Utah Military Hill Field (3-10). . . . . . . 0.34721. . . . . . . 0

22. Freedom Prep (4-10). . . . . . . 0.335987. . . . . . . 0

23. Rockwell (2-12). . . . . . . 0.289878. . . . . . . 0

24. RSL Academy (1-10). . . . . . . 0.284446. . . . . . . 0

Class 1A

Note: The first seven seeds get a pass in the first round, seeds 8 to 16 host a first round match. Second round at Richfield High School. Quarter-finals at Sevier Valley Center.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. Valley (12-2). . . . . . . 0.686431. . . . . . . 0

2. Wendover (9-3). . . . . . . 0.642912. . . . . . . 0

3. ICS (14-5). . . . . . . 0.624621. . . . . . . 1

4. Manila (10-4). . . . . . . 0.62157. . . . . . . -1

5. Bryce Valley (8-5). . . . . . . 0.589721. . . . . . . 0

6. Piute (8-6). . . . . . . 0.562707. . . . . . . 0

7. Mont Vernon (10-4). . . . . . . 0.541841. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – – –

8. Panguitch (9-6). . . . . . . 0.538443. . . . . . . 1

9. Green River (10-5). . . . . . . 0.518794. . . . . . . -1

10. Water Canyon (5-5). . . . . . . 0.513991. . . . . . . 1

11. Tabiona (8-7). . . . . . . 0.50839. . . . . . . -1

12. Whitehorse (7-9). . . . . . . 0.491234. . . . . . . 0

13. Monument Valley (4-8). . . . . . . 0.480645. . . . . . . 0

14. Milford (5-8). . . . . . . 0.452402. . . . . . . 0

15. Pinnacle (7-10). . . . . . . 0.432687. . . . . . . 0

16. Wayne (3-10). . . . . . . 0.39792. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – – –

17. Telos (5-8). . . . . . . 0.390883. . . . . . . 0

18. Rich (2-12). . . . . . . 0.36402. . . . . . . 0

19. Diamond Ranch (2-14). . . . . . . 0.357498. . . . . . . 0

20. Tintic (2-12). . . . . . . 0.352176. . . . . . . 0

21. Dugway (4-14). . . . . . . 0.318767. . . . . . . 0

22. USDB (1-9). . . . . . . 0.244142. . . . . . . 1

23. West Ridge (1-13). . . . . . . 0.231718. . . . . . . -1