High School Boys Basketball: Springville Dominates Maple Mountain

SPRINGVILLE – The packed atmosphere was everything you hoped it would be in a clash between the classified rivals Springville and Maple Mountain. The game, however, did not live up to the hype – but given the circumstances, few people expected anything different.

Earlier in the week, Maple Mountain had four seniors permanently removed from the team for breaking unspecified district and team rules, and Springville took advantage of the disadvantaged Golden Eagles from the start, heading to the easy 54-36 victory for the cushion of two games. in the ranking of Region 8.

Regardless of the circumstances of the game, Springville coach Justin Snell was very pleased with the way his team approached the game for their 10th consecutive win.

Grid view

The Springville Red Devils defeated the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles 54-36 at Springville High School in Springville on Friday January 24, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

The Springville Red Devils defeated the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles 54-36 at Springville High School in Springville on Friday January 24, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

The Springville Red Devils defeated the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles 54-36 at Springville High School in Springville on Friday January 24, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

The Springville Red Devils defeated the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles 54-36 at Springville High School in Springville on Friday January 24, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

The Springville Red Devils defeated the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles 54-36 at Springville High School in Springville on Friday January 24, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

The Springville Red Devils defeated the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles 54-36 at Springville High School in Springville on Friday January 24, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

The Springville Red Devils wield horns during the boys’ basketball game in which their team defeated the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles 54-36 at Springville High School in Springville on Friday, January 24, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

Red Devil senior center Zach Visentin (24) and Golden Eagle junior Cole Rollins go for the ball at pointe at Springville High School in Springville on Friday January 24, 2020. The Springville Redville Redils defeated the Golden Mountain Eagles from Maple Mountain 54-36. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

Red Devils head keeper Paul Terry (4) attempts a layup at Springville High School in Springville on Friday January 24, 2020. The Springville Red Devils defeated the Maple Mountain Golden Mountain Eagles 54-36. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

The Golden Eagle junior Cole Rollins attempts a shot at Springville High School in Springville on Friday January 24, 2020. The Redville Red Devils defeated the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles 54-36. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

The Springville Red Devils snuggle for a timeout at Springville High School in Springville on Friday, January 24, 2020. The team defeated the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles 54-36. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

“Maple is still very good. I would say they always finish second in our league, but it will take them a while to understand each other, but they are still very good, “said Snell. “For us, it was about making sure that the focus was where it was supposed to be, not who we were playing, but that we had to step forward today, whatever who we were playing. “

Defensively, Springville really dominated. Snell believed his team’s home defense and perimeter defense balance was the best of the year, and it showed that Maple Mountain only scored 9 of 41 field goals (22%) and only 3 of 21 3 points (14%).

He credited the tall 6’9-inch man, Zach Visentin, for protecting the rim even as Maple Mountain attempted to pull him toward the perimeter defensively.

Offensively, Visentin scored a six-point low for the season – a dozen below his average – but the concentration of Maple Mountain allowed other players to defend themselves.

Paul Terry registered 14 points on a pair of 3 pointers while Cooper Riggs added 12 points on two 3 points.

It was Terry’s two three-pointers in the second quarter that began to stretch Springville’s lead, which increased to 28-16 at halftime. He never dived under double digits the rest of the match.

“For us, tonight, everything was a question if you choose to withdraw (Zach), we have other players. If we have an option, we’re obviously going to go through a 6 foot 9 inch guy, but if you’re going to run him two or three people, our other guys are going to step up and play what they did really well tonight, ” said Snell.

Springville pushed their lead to no less than 23 points in the fourth quarter before Maple Mountain scored two or three late games with everyone’s backup in the game.

During Springville’s 10-game winning streak, which came after losing three straight games to tough competition in mid-December, Snell said the leadership of his eight senior contributors was excellent.

“We’re just going to ride with them and see how it goes,” said Snell.