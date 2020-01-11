High school basketball: update of the RPI ranking on Saturday

Here is an overview of the daily development of the RPI in women’s basketball after Friday’s results. The Deseret News will update these rankings and indicate the RPI movement up and down every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday throughout the regional game.

The top team in the six rankings remained unchanged after Friday’s games.

The biggest jump occurred in 5A, where reigning state champion East jumped five places from # 21 to # 16.

Class 6A

Note: The first six seeded players get a pass in the first round, the seeded numbers 7 to 16 host a first round match. Second round also organized by higher seeds. Quarter-finals at the University of Utah.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. Westlake (12-0). . . . . . . 0.674512. . . . . . . 0

2. Fremont (11-2). . . . . . . 0.666364. . . . . . . 0

3. Skyridge (10-2). . . . . . . 0.658894. . . . . . . 0

4. Herriman (10-1). . . . . . . 0.646951. . . . . . . 1

5. Bingham (9-3). . . . . . . 0.642234. . . . . . . -1

6. Copper Hills (8-5). . . . . . . 0.611863. . . . . . . 2

– – – – – – – –

7. Syracuse (10-1). . . . . . . 0.611102. . . . . . . -1

8. Pleasant Grove (9-3). . . . . . . 0.610109. . . . . . . -1

9. Davis (9-2). . . . . . . 0.589968. . . . . . . 0

10. Lone Peak (7-4). . . . . . . 0.56488. . . . . . . 0

11. Riverton (7-4). . . . . . . 0.549084. . . . . . . 0

12. American Fork (6-5). . . . . . . 0.521406. . . . . . . 0

13. Layton (6-4). . . . . . . 0.517375. . . . . . . 0

14. Hunter (7-6). . . . . . . 0.509904. . . . . . . 0

15. Jordan (5-7). . . . . . . 0.500719. . . . . . . 0

16. Corner Canyon (8-3). . . . . . . 0.48721. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – –

17. Roy (5-6). . . . . . . 0.453035. . . . . . . 0

18. West Jordan (7-3). . . . . . . 0.444288. . . . . . . 0

19. Clearfield (3-8). . . . . . . 0.424737. . . . . . . 0

20. Taylorsville (3-9). . . . . . . 0.407438. . . . . . . 0

21. Northridge (1-10). . . . . . . 0.376857. . . . . . . 0

22. Kearns (6-7). . . . . . . 0.353711. . . . . . . 0

23. Cyprus (2-10). . . . . . . 0.348454. . . . . . . 0

24. Weber (1-10). . . . . . . 0.339506. . . . . . . 0

25. Granger (1-8). . . . . . . 0.296278. . . . . . . 0

26. West (1-11). . . . . . . 0.276059. . . . . . . 0

Class 5A

Note: The first three seeds get a pass in the first round, the seeds n ° 4 to 16 host a first round match. Second round also organized by higher seeds. Quarter-finals at the University of Utah.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. Lehi (13-0). . . . . . . 0.695298. . . . . . . 0

2. Highland (9-1). . . . . . . 0.665398. . . . . . . 0

3. Farmington (10-2). . . . . . . 0.646016. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – –

4. Springville (9-3). . . . . . . 0.613469. . . . . . . 0

5. Olympus (7-3). . . . . . . 0.583764. . . . . . . 0

6. Salem Hills (7-4). . . . . . . 0.574001. . . . . . . 2

7. Maple Mountain (6-3). . . . . . . 0.562714. . . . . . . 2

8. Skyline (6-4). . . . . . . 0.547366. . . . . . . 2

9. Woods Cross (7-5). . . . . . . 0.545317. . . . . . . -2

10. Brighton (7-3). . . . . . . 0.538132. . . . . . . -4

11. Viewmont (5-7). . . . . . . 0.523278. . . . . . . 2

12. Orem (8-7). . . . . . . 0.514659. . . . . . . 0

13. Bonneville (5-6). . . . . . . 0.494109. . . . . . . -2

14. Timpview (5-8). . . . . . . 0.485161. . . . . . . 1

15. Box Elder (5-8). . . . . . . 0.481815. . . . . . . -1

16. Is (4-6). . . . . . . 0.471886. . . . . . . 5

– – – – – – – –

17. Bountiful (6-7). . . . . . . 0.462129. . . . . . . 3

18. Wasatch (5-7). . . . . . . 0.461073. . . . . . . 1

19. Murray (4-6). . . . . . . 0.455627. . . . . . . -2

20. Timpanogos (6-6). . . . . . . 0.454763. . . . . . . -2

21. Provo (4-6). . . . . . . 0.453217. . . . . . . -5

22. Mountain View (4-9). . . . . . . 0.43053. . . . . . . 0

23. Hillcrest (1-9). . . . . . . 0.424302. . . . . . . 0

24. Spanish Fork (2-7). . . . . . . 0.419434. . . . . . . 0

25. Payson (3-7). . . . . . . 0.389167. . . . . . . 0

26. Alta (3-10). . . . . . . 0.379883. . . . . . . 0

27. Park City (2-8). . . . . . . 0.368417. . . . . . . 0

28. Mountain Ridge (0-12). . . . . . . 0.317656. . . . . . . 0

29. Cottonwood (0-9). . . . . . . 0.254866. . . . . . . 0

Class 4A

Note: The first 11 seeds get a pass in the first round, seeds 12 to 16 host a first round match. Second round also organized by higher seeds. Quarter-finals at Weber State.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. Desert Hills (10-1). . . . . . . 0.739023. . . . . . . 0

2. Snow Canyon (9-1). . . . . . . 0.706383. . . . . . . 1

3. Cedar (10-2). . . . . . . 0.704375. . . . . . . -1

4. Ridgeline (9-4). . . . . . . 0.691886. . . . . . . 0

5. Logan (9-3). . . . . . . 0.676104. . . . . . . 0

6. Juan Diego Catholic (8-4). . . . . . . 0.64737. . . . . . . 1

7. Green Canyon (9-3). . . . . . . 0.635508. . . . . . . -1

8. Dixie (7-4). . . . . . . 0.592133. . . . . . . 0

9. Stansbury (8-5). . . . . . . 0.557402. . . . . . . 0

10. Pine view (7-5). . . . . . . 0.556421. . . . . . . 0

11. View from the sky (6-7). . . . . . . 0.487604. . . . . . . 1

– – – – – – – –

12. Bear River (6-7). . . . . . . 0.486097. . . . . . . -1

13. Mountain Crest (6-7). . . . . . . 0.482708. . . . . . . 0

14. Canyon view (4-8). . . . . . . 0.479879. . . . . . . 0

15. Hurricane (4-8). . . . . . . 0.472142. . . . . . . 0

16. Tooele (5-8). . . . . . . 0.432388. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – –

17. Cedar Valley (3-10). . . . . . . 0.418488. . . . . . . 1

18. Ogden (5-8). . . . . . . 0.411544. . . . . . . -1

19. Purple cliffs (1-10). . . . . . . 0.362986. . . . . . . 0

20. Uintah (2-10). . . . . . . 0.360122. . . . . . . 0

21. Ben Lomond (1-11). . . . . . . 0.227982. . . . . . . 0

Class 3A

Note: The first 13 seeds get a pass in the first round, seeds n ° 14 to 16 host a first round match. Second round at USU Eastern. Quarter-finals at SLCC.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. Sud Sevier (14-0). . . . . . . 0.734491. . . . . . . 0

2. Judge Memorial (10-1). . . . . . . 0.70044. . . . . . . 0

3. Richfield (10-3). . . . . . . 0.693549. . . . . . . 0

4. Grantsville (12-2). . . . . . . 0.68146. . . . . . . 0

5. Carbon (10-5). . . . . . . 0.619547. . . . . . . 0

6. Emery (7-6). . . . . . . 0.584234. . . . . . . 0

7. Morgan (8-7). . . . . . . 0.569705. . . . . . . 0

8. San Juan (7-4). . . . . . . 0.541391. . . . . . . 0

9. Manti (9-5). . . . . . . 0.536823. . . . . . . 0

10. Southern Summit (7-9). . . . . . . 0.535885. . . . . . . 0

11. Delta (7-7). . . . . . . 0.501629. . . . . . . 0

12. ALA (8-5). . . . . . . 0.460408. . . . . . . 0

13. Summit (6-8). . . . . . . 0.454259. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – –

14. Union (3-11). . . . . . . 0.406683. . . . . . . 0

15. Juab (3-8). . . . . . . 0.394104. . . . . . . 0

16. Providence Hall (2-11). . . . . . . 0.362172. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – –

17. Maeser Prep (1-9). . . . . . . 0.311704. . . . . . . 0

18. North Sanpete (1-13). . . . . . . 0.30669. . . . . . . 0

19. Grand County (1-8). . . . . . . 0.246683. . . . . . . 0

Class 2A

Note: The first seven seeds get a pass in the first round, seeds 8 to 16 host a first round match. Second round at Snow College. Quarter-finals at Sevier Valley Center.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. Northern Summit (12-1). . . . . . . 0.789438. . . . . . . 0

2. Kanab (10-3). . . . . . . 0.695366. . . . . . . 0

3. Wasatch Academy (9-2). . . . . . . 0.671981. . . . . . . 0

4. Rowland Hall (9-0). . . . . . . 0.665102. . . . . . . 0

5. Billion (10-4). . . . . . . 0.661902. . . . . . . 0

6. Duchesne (6-5). . . . . . . 0.577374. . . . . . . 0

7. Layton Christian (11-4). . . . . . . 0.576955. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – –

8. Waterford (5-3). . . . . . . 0.553367. . . . . . . 0

9. Company (8-8). . . . . . . 0.551481. . . . . . . 0

10. Draper APA (9-3). . . . . . . 0.536676. . . . . . . 0

11. Gunnison Valley (7-5). . . . . . . 0.524753. . . . . . . 0

12. Altamont (4-6). . . . . . . 0.518612. . . . . . . 1

13. Beaver (4-8). . . . . . . 0.517275. . . . . . . -1

14. North Sevier (5-8). . . . . . . 0.493743. . . . . . . 0

15. Saint Joseph (5-6). . . . . . . 0.480426. . . . . . . 0

16. Freedom Prep (6-7). . . . . . . 0.456245. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – –

17. RSL Academy (5-6). . . . . . . 0.450507. . . . . . . 0

18. Preparation for merit (5-7). . . . . . . 0.436843. . . . . . . 0

19. American Heritage (3-7). . . . . . . 0.405159. . . . . . . 0

20. American Prep WV (5-6). . . . . . . 0.379744. . . . . . . 2

21. Monticello (2-10). . . . . . . 0.369527. . . . . . . -1

22. Parowan (1-4). . . . . . . 0.364184. . . . . . . -1

23. Rockwell (1-8). . . . . . . 0.293318. . . . . . . 1

24. Utah military field (2-7). . . . . . . 0.288059. . . . . . . -1

25. Utah Williams Military Camp (0-10). . . . . . . 0.217941. . . . . . . 0

Class 1A

Note: The first 11 seeds get a pass in the first round, seeds 12 to 16 host a first round match. Remaining tours at Sevier Valley Center.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. Whitehorse (10-2). . . . . . . 0.758222. . . . . . . 0

2. Rich (9-2). . . . . . . 0.707254. . . . . . . 0

3. Monument Valley (8-4). . . . . . . 0.641629. . . . . . . 0

4. Piute (7-3). . . . . . . 0.641144. . . . . . . 0

5. Milford (8-3). . . . . . . 0.61784. . . . . . . 0

6. Tabiona (11-3). . . . . . . 0.612084. . . . . . . 0

7. Valley (6-5). . . . . . . 0.601285. . . . . . . 0

8. Wayne (6-5). . . . . . . 0.545353. . . . . . . 1

9. Panguitch (5-4). . . . . . . 0.54254. . . . . . . -1

10. Wendover (5-5). . . . . . . 0.53435. . . . . . . 0

11. Water Canyon (4-5). . . . . . . 0.514438. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – –

12. Bryce Valley (5-7). . . . . . . 0.495715. . . . . . . 0

13. Pinnacle (7-5). . . . . . . 0.463983. . . . . . . 0

14. Green River (5-8). . . . . . . 0.463092. . . . . . . 0

15. Manila (3-5). . . . . . . 0.448474. . . . . . . 0

16. Escalante (3-8). . . . . . . 0.380203. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – –

17. Tintic (1-10). . . . . . . 0.343951. . . . . . . 0

18. ICS (1-10). . . . . . . 0.311112. . . . . . . 0

19. Dugway (0-10). . . . . . . 0.273602. . . . . . . 0

20. West Ridge (0-8). . . . . . . 0.247325. . . . . . . 0

21. USDB (0-2). . . . . . . 0.211195. . . . . . . 0