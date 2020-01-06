High School Basketball: Teams, Statistically Leading Individuals

Loading...

As high school boys’ basketball season approaches the midpoint of the new year, here is a snapshot of the team and individual statistical leaders based on statistics submitted to the Deseret News each week throughout the year. season.

Full individual leaders can be found on DeseretNews.com.

Class 6A

Rating violation: Layton, 80.0 ppg

Defense of the rating: Davis, 51.3 ppg

Leader of the rating: Ethan Potter, Layton, 23.4 ppg

Leader in 3 points: Carson Butler, Copper Hills, 3.8 3pg

Leader in rebounds: Kase Peterson, Herriman, 10.0 rpg

Assist the leader: Dallin Hall, Fremont, 7.5 apg

Steal the chef: Trevan Leonhardt, Davis, 4.0 spg

Class 5A

Rating violation: Farmington, 70.2 ppg

Defense of the rating: Provo, 43.1 ppg

Leader of the rating: Taft Mitchell, Orem; Andre Mulibea, East, 25.4 ppg

Leader in 3 points: Riley Dahlgreen, Box Elder, 3.6 3pg

Leader in rebounds: Gabe Oldham, Spanish Fork; Nate Warr, Highland, 9.9 rpg

Assist the leader: Hunter Humpherys, Alta, 5.9 apg

Steal the chef: Logan Green, Maple Mountain, 3.3 spg

Class 4A

Rating violation: Bear River, 68.9 ppg

Defense of the rating: Hurricane, 48.0 ppg

Leader of the rating: Mark Huber, Bear River, 23.1 ppg

Leader in 3 points: Trevor Farrow, canyon view, 3.8 3pg

Leader in rebounds: Justin Rogers, Tooele, 8.8 rpg

Assist the leader: Jaden Jenkins, Stansbury, 5.8 apg

Steal the chef: Bryce Thomas, hurricane, 2.9 points per minute

Class 3A

Rating violation: Emery, 71.0 ppg

Defense of the rating: Richfield, 50.9 ppg

Leader of the rating: Derek Smith, Delta, 28.2 ppg

Leader in 3 points: Jordan Ekker, Emery, 3.7 3pg

Leader in rebounds: Jacob Negus, ALA, 10.1 rpg

Assist the leader: Brax Jensen, Emery, 9.3 apg

Steal the chef: Brax Jensen, Emery, 3.1 spg

Class 2A

Rating violation: Draper APA, 75.3 ppg

Defense of the rating: Academy of Merit, 48.7 ppg

Leader of the rating: Sayveon Armstrong, St. Joseph, 27.0 ppg

Leader in 3 points: Derek Atkinson, Draper APA, 2.9 3pg

Leader in rebounds: Paora Winitana, American Heritage, 11.4 rpg

Assist the leader: Max Topham, Parowan, 4.7 apg

Steal the chef: Connor McKee, American Heritage, 3.7 spg

Class 1A

Rating violation: Intermountain Christian, 81.8 ppg

Defense of the rating: Panguitch, 41.1 ppg

Leader of the rating: Caleb Koski, ICS, 28.0 ppg

Leader in 3 points: Jaime Montalvo, Wendover, 4.0 3pg

Leader in rebounds: Jaron Ferkin, ICS, 9.1 rpg

Assist the leader: AJ Owen, ICS, 6.4 apg

Steal the chef: Orlando Martinez, 9.6 points per game