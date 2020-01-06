High School Basketball: Teams, Statistically Leading Individuals

As high school boys’ basketball season approaches the midpoint of the new year, here is a snapshot of the team and individual statistical leaders based on statistics submitted to the Deseret News each week throughout the year. season.
Full individual leaders can be found on DeseretNews.com.
Class 6A
Rating violation: Layton, 80.0 ppg
Defense of the rating: Davis, 51.3 ppg
Leader of the rating: Ethan Potter, Layton, 23.4 ppg
Leader in 3 points: Carson Butler, Copper Hills, 3.8 3pg
Leader in rebounds: Kase Peterson, Herriman, 10.0 rpg
Assist the leader: Dallin Hall, Fremont, 7.5 apg
Steal the chef: Trevan Leonhardt, Davis, 4.0 spg
Class 5A
Rating violation: Farmington, 70.2 ppg
Defense of the rating: Provo, 43.1 ppg
Leader of the rating: Taft Mitchell, Orem; Andre Mulibea, East, 25.4 ppg
Leader in 3 points: Riley Dahlgreen, Box Elder, 3.6 3pg
Leader in rebounds: Gabe Oldham, Spanish Fork; Nate Warr, Highland, 9.9 rpg
Assist the leader: Hunter Humpherys, Alta, 5.9 apg
Steal the chef: Logan Green, Maple Mountain, 3.3 spg
Class 4A
Rating violation: Bear River, 68.9 ppg
Defense of the rating: Hurricane, 48.0 ppg
Leader of the rating: Mark Huber, Bear River, 23.1 ppg
Leader in 3 points: Trevor Farrow, canyon view, 3.8 3pg
Leader in rebounds: Justin Rogers, Tooele, 8.8 rpg
Assist the leader: Jaden Jenkins, Stansbury, 5.8 apg
Steal the chef: Bryce Thomas, hurricane, 2.9 points per minute
Class 3A
Rating violation: Emery, 71.0 ppg
Defense of the rating: Richfield, 50.9 ppg
Leader of the rating: Derek Smith, Delta, 28.2 ppg
Leader in 3 points: Jordan Ekker, Emery, 3.7 3pg
Leader in rebounds: Jacob Negus, ALA, 10.1 rpg
Assist the leader: Brax Jensen, Emery, 9.3 apg
Steal the chef: Brax Jensen, Emery, 3.1 spg
Class 2A
Rating violation: Draper APA, 75.3 ppg
Defense of the rating: Academy of Merit, 48.7 ppg
Leader of the rating: Sayveon Armstrong, St. Joseph, 27.0 ppg
Leader in 3 points: Derek Atkinson, Draper APA, 2.9 3pg
Leader in rebounds: Paora Winitana, American Heritage, 11.4 rpg
Assist the leader: Max Topham, Parowan, 4.7 apg
Steal the chef: Connor McKee, American Heritage, 3.7 spg
Class 1A
Rating violation: Intermountain Christian, 81.8 ppg
Defense of the rating: Panguitch, 41.1 ppg
Leader of the rating: Caleb Koski, ICS, 28.0 ppg
Leader in 3 points: Jaime Montalvo, Wendover, 4.0 3pg
Leader in rebounds: Jaron Ferkin, ICS, 9.1 rpg
Assist the leader: AJ Owen, ICS, 6.4 apg
Steal the chef: Orlando Martinez, 9.6 points per game