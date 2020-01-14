High School Basketball: Skyridge Resists Corner Canyon 59-56 in Overtime Charge

LEHI – A big block from Trevon Snoddy led to a breakaway from Duncan Reid to seal a 59-56 overtime victory for Skyridge against his region 4 rival, Corner Canyon, on Tuesday.

Reid led the way for the Falcons, scoring a 23-point high to push back what turned out to be a resilient Charger team that gave the home team everything they could handle.

“It’s a very good team and a very well-trained team,” said Skyridge coach Jeff Gardner. “A team coached by Dan Lunt will give you 32 minutes of combat, whatever happens, and tonight was 36 minutes. So it’s a very good victory for us. “

Gardner’s team came out of the peloton in the first half, creating a fast-moving 13-3 lead in the middle of the first quarter before entering break 32-20. The Falcons did all their work indoors and in the mid-range game because the 32 points scored came with a single 3-point shot – a rare feat these days.

“It just worked that way to start with,” said Gardner. “We like to shoot the 3, but the opportunities were elsewhere, and we took what we were given in the first half.”

“It’s a very good team and a really well-trained team. A team coached by Dan Lunt will give you 32 minutes of combat, whatever happens, and tonight was 36 minutes. So it’s a very good victory for us. – Jeff Gardner, Skyridge coach

Although Skyridge looked set to head for a relatively easy win, Gardner knew better and begged his team at half time to prepare for very different efforts in Corner Canyon in the second half.

It turns out that Gardner was dead on the right.

The Chargers, led by both Joshua Chandler and Carter Welling inside, reduced the lead before 3 straight points from Peyton Call and Trace Ross reduced the lead to 40-38 with just over two minutes to play in the third quarter.

“We know this team and we knew what we saw in the first half was not them,” said Gardner. “We knew they would do much better in the second half, and they did just that. They worked to get a good look and started hitting a lot of these open shots. “

Tate Staley, who brought the Chargers back all the way, had two consecutive three-point shots to give his team their first lead 49-47 3:53 into the fourth quarter.

But Gardner’s team did not panic and managed to score the last five points of the settlement to tie things up at 54-54 and send the game into overtime.

“We lost a lot of our pace offensively, but the guys stayed with him,” said Gardner. “We got big stops and big shots. So I’m really proud of how they reacted to all of this. “

“Trevon (Snoddy) just doesn’t make bad games. He makes the right pass every time, then plays big games when you need him. He’s so stable for us on defense.” – Jeff Gardner, Skyridge coach

Overtime worked tight until Snoddy stepped up to block a throw-in attempt with 15 seconds left, which quickly turned into a throw-in by Reid for a 59-56 lead, which turns out to be the final.

“Trevon just doesn’t make bad games,” said Gardner. “He makes the right pass every time, then plays big games when we need him. He’s so stable for us on the defensive. “

Snoddy finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.

With the win, Skyridge improved to 10-3 over the year and 1-0 in the region 4 game.

“It was a great opportunity for our guys to get tested and I’m really proud of how they reacted,” said Gardner. “It was against a very good team and yes, you can get a lot from a win like this.”

As for Corner Canyon, it fell to 10-5 over the year and 0-1 in Region 4 played with defeat.