High School Basketball: RPI Ranking Update Friday

Loading...

Here is an overview of the daily development of the RPI in women’s basketball after Thursday’s results. The Deseret News will update these rankings and indicate the RPI movement up and down every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday throughout the regional game.

The biggest winners of RPI today were Bingham, Sky View, Duchesne, Draper APA and Gunnison Valley who all advanced two places.

Class 6A

Note: The first six seeded players get a pass in the first round, the seeded numbers 7 to 16 host a first round match. Second round also organized by higher seeds. Quarter-finals at the University of Utah.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. Westlake (12-0). . . . . . . 0.673914. . . . . . . 0

2. Fremont (10-2). . . . . . . 0.66927. . . . . . . 0

3. Skyridge (10-2). . . . . . . 0.657367. . . . . . . 0

4. Bingham (9-3). . . . . . . 0.636694. . . . . . . 2

5. Herriman (9-1). . . . . . . 0.634794. . . . . . . -1

6. Syracuse (9-1). . . . . . . 0.616756. . . . . . . 1

– – – – – – – –

7. Pleasant Grove (9-3). . . . . . . 0.610147. . . . . . . 1

8. Copper Hills (8-5). . . . . . . 0.6047. . . . . . . -3

9. Davis (8-2). . . . . . . 0.583017. . . . . . . 0

10. Lone Peak (7-4). . . . . . . 0.558706. . . . . . . 0

11. Riverton (7-4). . . . . . . 0.547899. . . . . . . 0

12. American Fork (6-5). . . . . . . 0.521349. . . . . . . 0

13. Layton (5-4). . . . . . . 0.519957. . . . . . . 0

14. Hunter (7-6). . . . . . . 0.512013. . . . . . . 0

15. Jordan (5-6). . . . . . . 0.50298. . . . . . . 0

16. Corner Canyon (8-3). . . . . . . 0.487518. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – –

17. Roy (5-5). . . . . . . 0.462663. . . . . . . 0

18. West Jordan (6-3). . . . . . . 0.43395. . . . . . . 0

19. Clearfield (3-7). . . . . . . 0.422473. . . . . . . 0

20. Taylorsville (2-9). . . . . . . 0.386536. . . . . . . 0

21. Northridge (1-9). . . . . . . 0.38081. . . . . . . 0

22. Kearns (6-6). . . . . . . 0.373174. . . . . . . 0

23. Cyprus (2-9). . . . . . . 0.356787. . . . . . . 0

24. Weber (1-9). . . . . . . 0.329546. . . . . . . 0

25. Granger (1-8). . . . . . . 0.295684. . . . . . . 0

26. West (1-11). . . . . . . 0.27686. . . . . . . 0

Class 5A

Note: The first three seeds get a pass in the first round, the seeds n ° 4 to 16 host a first round match. Second round also organized by higher seeds. Quarter-finals at the University of Utah.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. Lehi (13-0). . . . . . . 0.69352. . . . . . . 0

2. Highland (8-1). . . . . . . 0.659335. . . . . . . 0

3. Farmington (9-2). . . . . . . 0.651388. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – –

4. Springville (8-3). . . . . . . 0.616277. . . . . . . 0

5. Olympus (6-3). . . . . . . 0.590476. . . . . . . 0

6. Brighton (7-2). . . . . . . 0.576322. . . . . . . 0

7. Woods Cross (7-4). . . . . . . 0.569231. . . . . . . 0

8. Salem Hills (6-4). . . . . . . 0.563046. . . . . . . 0

9. Maple Mountain (5-3). . . . . . . 0.557012. . . . . . . 0

10. Skyline (5-4). . . . . . . 0.541982. . . . . . . 0

11. Bonneville (5-5). . . . . . . 0.51763. . . . . . . 0

12. Orem (7-7). . . . . . . 0.500845. . . . . . . 0

13. Viewmont (4-7). . . . . . . 0.498469. . . . . . . 0

14. Box Elder (5-7). . . . . . . 0.483804. . . . . . . 0

15. Timpview (5-8). . . . . . . 0.483491. . . . . . . 0

16. Timpanogos (6-5). . . . . . . 0.468389. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – –

17. Provo (4-5). . . . . . . 0.46044. . . . . . . 0

18. Murray (4-5). . . . . . . 0.454392. . . . . . . 0

19. Wasatch (4-7). . . . . . . 0.451474. . . . . . . 0

20. Bountiful (5-7). . . . . . . 0.442277. . . . . . . 0

21. East (3-6). . . . . . . 0.435752. . . . . . . 0

22. Mountain View (4-9). . . . . . . 0.433796. . . . . . . 1

23. Hillcrest (1-8). . . . . . . 0.429337. . . . . . . -1

24. Spanish Fork (2-6). . . . . . . 0.424741. . . . . . . 0

25. Payson (3-6). . . . . . . 0.397907. . . . . . . 0

26. Alta (3-10). . . . . . . 0.379294. . . . . . . 0

27. Park City (2-7). . . . . . . 0.370191. . . . . . . 0

28. Mountain Ridge (0-12). . . . . . . 0.317636. . . . . . . 0

29. Cottonwood (0-8). . . . . . . 0.240373. . . . . . . 0

Class 4A

Note: The first 11 seeds get a pass in the first round, seeds 12 to 16 host a first round match. Second round also organized by higher seeds. Quarter-finals at Weber State.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. Desert Hills (9-1). . . . . . . 0.747333. . . . . . . 0

2. Cedar (9-2). . . . . . . 0.704782. . . . . . . 0

3. Snow Canyon (8-1). . . . . . . 0.698754. . . . . . . 0

4. Ridgeline (9-4). . . . . . . 0.69537. . . . . . . 0

5. Logan (9-3). . . . . . . 0.679773. . . . . . . 0

6. Green Canyon (9-3). . . . . . . 0.641794. . . . . . . 0

7. Juan Diego Catholic (7-4). . . . . . . 0.632291. . . . . . . 0

8. Dixie (7-3). . . . . . . 0.605377. . . . . . . 0

9. Stansbury (8-4). . . . . . . 0.568823. . . . . . . 0

10. Pine view (7-4). . . . . . . 0.566557. . . . . . . 0

11. Bear River (6-7). . . . . . . 0.491264. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – –

12. View from the sky (6-7). . . . . . . 0.490233. . . . . . . 2

13. Mountain Crest (6-7). . . . . . . 0.48746. . . . . . . -1

14. Canyon view (4-7). . . . . . . 0.47833. . . . . . . -1

15. Hurricane (3-8). . . . . . . 0.467485. . . . . . . 0

16. Tooele (4-8). . . . . . . 0.432507. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – –

17. Ogden (5-7). . . . . . . 0.429889. . . . . . . 0

18. Cedar Valley (2-10). . . . . . . 0.400161. . . . . . . 0

19. Purple cliffs (1-9). . . . . . . 0.379983. . . . . . . 0

20. Uintah (2-10). . . . . . . 0.353441. . . . . . . 0

21. Ben Lomond (1-10). . . . . . . 0.236243. . . . . . . 0

Class 3A

Note: The first 13 seeds get a pass in the first round, seeds n ° 14 to 16 host a first round match. Second round at USU Eastern. Quarter-finals at SLCC.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. Sud Sevier (13-0). . . . . . . 0.735484. . . . . . . 0

2. Judge Memorial (9-1). . . . . . . 0.701331. . . . . . . 0

3. Richfield (10-3). . . . . . . 0.691045. . . . . . . 0

4. Grantsville (12-2). . . . . . . 0.680059. . . . . . . 0

5. Carbon (10-5). . . . . . . 0.617748. . . . . . . 0

6. Emery (7-6). . . . . . . 0.581745. . . . . . . 0

7. Morgan (7-7). . . . . . . 0.569667. . . . . . . 0

8. San Juan (7-3). . . . . . . 0.550231. . . . . . . 0

9. Manti (9-5). . . . . . . 0.53707. . . . . . . 1

10. Southern Summit (7-9). . . . . . . 0.533729. . . . . . . -1

11. Delta (7-7). . . . . . . 0.50177. . . . . . . 0

12. American Leadership (8-5). . . . . . . 0.460176. . . . . . . 0

13. Summit Academy (6-7). . . . . . . 0.449937. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – –

14. Union (3-11). . . . . . . 0.405235. . . . . . . 0

15. Juab (3-8). . . . . . . 0.394914. . . . . . . 1

16. Providence Hall (2-10). . . . . . . 0.368198. . . . . . . -1

– – – – – – – –

17. Maeser Prep (1-9). . . . . . . 0.309656. . . . . . . 0

18. North Sanpete (1-13). . . . . . . 0.307615. . . . . . . 0

19. Grand County (1-8). . . . . . . 0.246981. . . . . . . 0

Class 2A

Note: The first seven seeds get a pass in the first round, seeds 8 to 16 host a first round match. Second round at Snow College. Quarter-finals at Sevier Valley Center.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. Northern Summit (12-1). . . . . . . 0.790666. . . . . . . 0

2. Kanab (10-3). . . . . . . 0.695022. . . . . . . 0

3. Wasatch Academy (9-2). . . . . . . 0.67155. . . . . . . 0

4. Rowland Hall (9-0). . . . . . . 0.663042. . . . . . . 0

5. Billion (10-4). . . . . . . 0.660634. . . . . . . 0

6. Duchesne (6-5). . . . . . . 0.57842. . . . . . . 2

7. Layton Christian (10-4). . . . . . . 0.565777. . . . . . . -1

– – – – – – – –

8. Waterford (5-3). . . . . . . 0.556153. . . . . . . 1

9. Company (8-8). . . . . . . 0.555734. . . . . . . -2

10. Draper APA (9-3). . . . . . . 0.536969. . . . . . . 2

11. Gunnison Valley (7-5). . . . . . . 0.525876. . . . . . . 2

12. Beaver (4-8). . . . . . . 0.517824. . . . . . . -1

13. Altamont (4-6). . . . . . . 0.517443. . . . . . . -3

14. North Sevier (5-8). . . . . . . 0.496509. . . . . . . 0

15. Saint Joseph (5-5). . . . . . . 0.488485. . . . . . . 0

16. Freedom Prep (6-7). . . . . . . 0.4543. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – –

17. RSL Academy (5-6). . . . . . . 0.448781. . . . . . . 0

18. Preparation for merit (5-7). . . . . . . 0.437786. . . . . . . 0

19. American Heritage (3-7). . . . . . . 0.407329. . . . . . . 0

20. Monticello (2-9). . . . . . . 0.380394. . . . . . . 0

21. Parowan (1-4). . . . . . . 0.365357. . . . . . . 0

22. American Prep WV (4-6). . . . . . . 0.359557. . . . . . . 0

23. Utah Military Hill Field (2-6). . . . . . . 0.298488. . . . . . . 0

24. Rockwell (1-8). . . . . . . 0.295471. . . . . . . 0

25. Utah Williams Military Camp (0-10). . . . . . . 0.215906. . . . . . . 0

Class 1A

Note: The first 11 seeds get a pass in the first round, seeds 12 to 16 host a first round match. Remaining tours at Sevier Valley Center.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. Whitehorse (9-2). . . . . . . 0.763807. . . . . . . 0

2. Rich (8-2). . . . . . . 0.690426. . . . . . . 0

3. Piute (7-3). . . . . . . 0.639632. . . . . . . 1

4. Monument Valley (8-4). . . . . . . 0.632792. . . . . . . -1

5. Milford (8-3). . . . . . . 0.617955. . . . . . . 1

6. Tabiona (11-3). . . . . . . 0.612269. . . . . . . -1

7. Valley (6-5). . . . . . . 0.600176. . . . . . . 0

8. Panguitch (5-4). . . . . . . 0.541672. . . . . . . 0

9. Wayne (5-5). . . . . . . 0.53891. . . . . . . 1

10. Wendover (4-5). . . . . . . 0.538545. . . . . . . -1

11. Water Canyon (4-5). . . . . . . 0.513784. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – –

12. Bryce Valley (5-7). . . . . . . 0.495548. . . . . . . 0

13. Pinnacle (7-5). . . . . . . 0.462177. . . . . . . 0

14. Green River (5-7). . . . . . . 0.456649. . . . . . . 0

15. Manila (3-5). . . . . . . 0.448469. . . . . . . 0

16. Escalante (3-7). . . . . . . 0.387083. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – –

17. Tintic (1-10). . . . . . . 0.342875. . . . . . . 0

18. ICS (1-9). . . . . . . 0.313597. . . . . . . 0

19. Dugway (0-10). . . . . . . 0.266711. . . . . . . 0

20. West Ridge Academy (0-8). . . . . . . 0.244343. . . . . . . 0

21. USDB (0-2). . . . . . . 0.21191. . . . . . . 0