High school basketball: RPI ranking on Saturday

Here is an overview of the daily evolution of the RPI in men’s basketball after Friday’s results. The Deseret News will update these rankings and indicate the RPI movement up and down every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday throughout the region.

Davis surpassed Fremont for first place in 6A after Friday’s games, while Maple Mountain, Sky View, Manti, Kanab and Valley all stayed in first place in their respective rankings.

The biggest RPI winner today was Wasatch jumping five places from # 25 to # 20 in 5A.

Class 6A

Note: The first six seeded players get a pass in the first round, the seeded numbers 7 to 16 host a first round match. Second round also organized by higher seeds. Quarter-finals at the University of Utah.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. Davis (11-0). . . . . . . 0.700003. . . . . . . 1

2. Fremont (11-1). . . . . . . 0.694966. . . . . . . -1

3. Layton (11-0). . . . . . . 0.668359. . . . . . . 0

4. Corner Canyon (10-4). . . . . . . 0.604429. . . . . . . 0

5. Skyridge (9-4). . . . . . . 0.599958. . . . . . . 1

6. Westlake (9-3). . . . . . . 0.585535. . . . . . . 1

– – – – – – – –

7. Herriman (9-5). . . . . . . 0.58255. . . . . . . -2

8. Lone Peak (7-4). . . . . . . 0.574764. . . . . . . 0

9. Weber (7-4). . . . . . . 0.558706. . . . . . . 1

10. American Fork (8-5). . . . . . . 0.550236. . . . . . . 1

11. Riverton (9-5). . . . . . . 0.533394. . . . . . . -2

12. Bingham (7-6). . . . . . . 0.530446. . . . . . . 0

13. Jordan (9-5). . . . . . . 0.523333. . . . . . . 1

14. Pleasant Grove (7-6). . . . . . . 0.517148. . . . . . . -1

15. Copper Hills (5-7). . . . . . . 0.501463. . . . . . . 1

16. Taylorsville (6-4). . . . . . . 0.485936. . . . . . . 1

– – – – – – – –

17. Cyprus (8-6). . . . . . . 0.482774. . . . . . . -2

18. West Jordan (6-7). . . . . . . 0.471702. . . . . . . 1

19. Roy (4-7). . . . . . . 0.470176. . . . . . . -1

20. Syracuse (3-9). . . . . . . 0.419076. . . . . . . 0

21. Hunter (5-8). . . . . . . 0.416244. . . . . . . 0

22. Clearfield (3-8). . . . . . . 0.401445. . . . . . . 0

23. Granger (4-8). . . . . . . 0.391713. . . . . . . 2

24. Northridge (1-10). . . . . . . 0.389043. . . . . . . -1

25. Kearns (3-10). . . . . . . 0.385095. . . . . . . -1

26. West (3-11). . . . . . . 0.361824. . . . . . . 0

Class 5A

Note: The first three seeds get a pass in the first round, the seeds n ° 4 to 16 host a first round match. Second round also organized by higher seeds. Quarter-finals at the University of Utah.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. Maple Mountain (11-1). . . . . . . 0.72404. . . . . . . 0

2. Timpview (11-3). . . . . . . 0.6417. . . . . . . 0

3. Springville (9-3). . . . . . . 0.636613. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – –

4. Woods Cross (9-3). . . . . . . 0.620382. . . . . . . 1

5. Timpanogos (10-3). . . . . . . 0.593341. . . . . . . 1

6. Provo (8-4). . . . . . . 0.591508. . . . . . . -2

7. Orem (10-4). . . . . . . 0.587022. . . . . . . 0

8. Alta (9-6). . . . . . . 0.585238. . . . . . . 1

9. Box Elder (8-3). . . . . . . 0.575846. . . . . . . -1

10. Lehi (8-6). . . . . . . 0.568253. . . . . . . 0

11. Bountiful (8-6). . . . . . . 0.560541. . . . . . . 1

12. Brighton (8-4). . . . . . . 0.556689. . . . . . . 2

13. Farmington (9-4). . . . . . . 0.556309. . . . . . . -2

14. Mountain Ridge (8-6). . . . . . . 0.531607. . . . . . . 1

15. Olympus (5-6). . . . . . . 0.529123. . . . . . . 2

16. Spanish Fork (6-6). . . . . . . 0.527419. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – –

17. Payson (7-6). . . . . . . 0.522766. . . . . . . -4

18. Salem Hills (6-6). . . . . . . 0.50828. . . . . . . 1

19. East (5-5). . . . . . . 0.495989. . . . . . . -1

20. Wasatch (4-6). . . . . . . 0.469288. . . . . . . 5

21. Mountain View (4-7). . . . . . . 0.461796. . . . . . . -1

22. Viewmont (5-8). . . . . . . 0.460479. . . . . . . 0

23. Park City (4-5). . . . . . . 0.456359. . . . . . . -2

24. Hillcrest (5-7). . . . . . . 0.450784. . . . . . . 0

25. Bonneville (4-7). . . . . . . 0.431166. . . . . . . -2

26. Murray (3-8). . . . . . . 0.414752. . . . . . . 0

27. Skyline (2-10). . . . . . . 0.342379. . . . . . . 0

28. Cottonwood (1-10). . . . . . . 0.325277. . . . . . . 0

29. Highland (0-10). . . . . . . 0.261228. . . . . . . 0

Class 4A

Note: The first 11 seeds get a pass in the first round, seeds 12 to 16 host a first round match. Second round also organized by higher seeds. Quarter-finals at Weber State.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. View from the sky (10-2). . . . . . . 0.722014. . . . . . . 0

2. Dixie (10-2). . . . . . . 0.693221. . . . . . . 0

3. Hurricane (9-3). . . . . . . 0.661737. . . . . . . 0

4. Cedar (8-4). . . . . . . 0.607191. . . . . . . 1

5. Juan Diego Catholic (8-5). . . . . . . 0.595732. . . . . . . 2

6. Ridgeline (8-5). . . . . . . 0.59242. . . . . . . 2

7. Bear River (9-4). . . . . . . 0.588481. . . . . . . -1

8. Stansbury (9-5). . . . . . . 0.588384. . . . . . . -4

9. Pine View (6-5). . . . . . . 0.571092. . . . . . . 0

10. Purple cliffs (5-6). . . . . . . 0.558522. . . . . . . 0

11. Green Canyon (7-6). . . . . . . 0.522605. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – –

12. Desert Hills (5-7). . . . . . . 0.513677. . . . . . . 1

13. Snow Canyon (6-7). . . . . . . 0.511628. . . . . . . -1

14. Tooele (6-7). . . . . . . 0.487845. . . . . . . 0

15. Logan (5-8). . . . . . . 0.468184. . . . . . . 0

16. Cedar Valley (6-8). . . . . . . 0.448151. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – –

17. Canyon view (4-9). . . . . . . 0.422285. . . . . . . 0

18. Ben Lomond (4-8). . . . . . . 0.398009. . . . . . . 0

19. Ogden (2-10). . . . . . . 0.324866. . . . . . . 0

20. Uintah (2-9). . . . . . . 0.318781. . . . . . . 0

21. Mountain Crest (1-10). . . . . . . 0.2885275. . . . . . . 0

Class 3A

Note: The first 13 seeds get a pass in the first round, seeds n ° 14 to 16 host a first round match. Second round at USU Eastern. Quarter-finals at SLCC.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. Manti (13-1). . . . . . . 0.693185. . . . . . . 0

2. Richfield (9-3). . . . . . . 0.637885. . . . . . . 0

3. San Juan (10-2). . . . . . . 0.620572. . . . . . . 0

4. Emery (8-3). . . . . . . 0.578688. . . . . . . 2

5. Summit Academy (10-4). . . . . . . 0.578322. . . . . . . 2

6. Morgan (8-5). . . . . . . 0.57147. . . . . . . -1

7. Memorial of the judge (9-6). . . . . . . 0.567023. . . . . . . -3

8. Delta (8-4). . . . . . . 0.563656. . . . . . . 0

9. Grand Comté (7-4). . . . . . . 0.536278. . . . . . . 0

10. South Sevier (6-7). . . . . . . 0.51611. . . . . . . 0

11. ALA (7-7). . . . . . . 0.481866. . . . . . . 2

12. Grantsville (5-7). . . . . . . 0.481062. . . . . . . -1

13. Juab (5-8). . . . . . . 0.453432. . . . . . . -1

– – – – – – – –

14. Carbon (5-7). . . . . . . 0.439249. . . . . . . 0

15. North Sanpete (5-8). . . . . . . 0.439187. . . . . . . 0

16. Maeser Prep (4-8). . . . . . . 0.427514. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – –

17. Southern Summit (4-9). . . . . . . 0.383869. . . . . . . 0

18. Providence Hall (1-12). . . . . . . 0.333888. . . . . . . 0

19. Union (0-12). . . . . . . 0.283702. . . . . . . 0

Class 2A

Note: The first eight seeded players get a pass in the first round, the seeded numbers 9 to 16 host a first round match. Second round at Snow College. Quarter-finals at Sevier Valley Center.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. Kanab (12-1). . . . . . . 0.743649. . . . . . . 0

2. Company (10-4). . . . . . . 0.64185. . . . . . . 1

3. Parowan (8-4). . . . . . . 0.622515. . . . . . . -1

4. American heritage (8-3). . . . . . . 0.60868. . . . . . . 0

5. North Sevier (6-5). . . . . . . 0.562234. . . . . . . 0

6. Beaver (8-5). . . . . . . 0.55867. . . . . . . 0

7. Rowland Hall (7-5). . . . . . . 0.557303. . . . . . . 0

8. Draper APA (8-4). . . . . . . 0.546091. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – –

9. Gunnison Valley (8-5). . . . . . . 0.545066. . . . . . . 0

10. Billion (7-5). . . . . . . 0.526315. . . . . . . 0

11. Waterford (7-4). . . . . . . 0.517883. . . . . . . 1

12. Duchesne (4-6). . . . . . . 0.507593. . . . . . . 1

13. Monticello (4-7). . . . . . . 0.50217. . . . . . . -2

14. Altamont (6-5). . . . . . . 0.492202. . . . . . . 0

15. North Summit (5-7). . . . . . . 0.46068. . . . . . . 0

16. Layton Christian (5-9). . . . . . . 0.444654. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – –

17. American Prep WV (5-9). . . . . . . 0.430331. . . . . . . 0

18. Preparation for merit (6-7). . . . . . . 0.410373. . . . . . . 0

19. Utah Williams military camp (5-9). . . . . . . 0.405176. . . . . . . 0

20. Utah Military Hill Field (3-7). . . . . . . 0.358748. . . . . . . 0

21. Freedom Prep (4-8). . . . . . . 0.335089. . . . . . . 0

22. Saint Joseph (1-7). . . . . . . 0.315217. . . . . . . 1

23. Rockwell (2-9). . . . . . . 0.28189. . . . . . . -1

24. RSL Academy (1-7). . . . . . . 0.256965. . . . . . . 0

Class 1A

Note: The first seven seeds get a pass in the first round, seeds 8 to 16 host a first round match. Second round at Richfield High School. Quarter-finals at Sevier Valley Center.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. Valley (10-2). . . . . . . 0.683403. . . . . . . 0

2. Wendover (6-3). . . . . . . 0.627362. . . . . . . 0

3. ICS (11-4). . . . . . . 0.602464. . . . . . . 0

4. Bryce Valley (7-4). . . . . . . 0.59258. . . . . . . 1

5. Manila (7-4). . . . . . . 0.578219. . . . . . . 2

6. Mont Vernon (9-2). . . . . . . 0.570125. . . . . . . 0

7. Piute (7-5). . . . . . . 0.558274. . . . . . . -3

– – – – – – – –

8. Panguitch (8-5). . . . . . . 0.551124. . . . . . . 0

9. Water Canyon (4-3). . . . . . . 0.544745. . . . . . . 0

10. Tabiona (7-6). . . . . . . 0.512345. . . . . . . 0

11. Green River (8-4). . . . . . . 0.505882. . . . . . . 0

12. Pinnacle (7-9). . . . . . . 0.446762. . . . . . . 1

13. Whitehorse (5-9). . . . . . . 0.440826. . . . . . . -1

14. Wayne (3-7). . . . . . . 0.434304. . . . . . . 0

15. Milford (3-8). . . . . . . 0.422614. . . . . . . 0

16. Monument Valley (2-6). . . . . . . 0.411524. . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – –

17. Rich (2-7). . . . . . . 0.38544. . . . . . . 0

18. Diamond Ranch (2-11). . . . . . . 0.375883. . . . . . . 0

19. Telos (2-6). . . . . . . 0.358143. . . . . . . 0

20. Dugway (3-12). . . . . . . 0.329425. . . . . . . 0

21. Tintic (0-12). . . . . . . 0.315284. . . . . . . 0

22. West Ridge (1-10). . . . . . . 0.227618. . . . . . . 0

23. USDB (1-5). . . . . . . 0.223862. . . . . . . 0