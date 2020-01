High school basketball photos: Teya Sidberry lights up 37-point scoreboard as Judge Memorial walks past Summit Academy

Loading...

DRAPER – Teya Sidberry had 37 points when the commemorative Bulldogs judges knocked down the Summit Academy Bears on the road Thursday, 68-39.

Just a sophomore, Sidberry leads the entire state in the rankings this season, as she raised her average to 26.5 points on Thursday.

With the win, the Bulldogs rose to 10-1 this season, all of their wins being in fashion. The Bears dropped to 6-8.

Memorial J. dominated Summit Academy 44-18 in the second and third trimesters to take control. Kyrie Alldredge led the Bears with 19 points.

“We started very slowly, we reversed it in the second and third quarters. This team is fighting, a big victory all around, “said Memorial judge coach Josh Pike.

Check out the photos from the competition below.

Grid view

Judge Memorial vs Summit Academy at Summit Academy in Bluffdale on Thursday January 9, 2020. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Justice Teya Sidberry (32) of Justice Memorial enters Ella Christian (25) of the Summit Academy at the Summit Academy in Bluffdale on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Judge Teya Sidberry (32) of Memorial judge dribbles from the ground while Ella Christian (25) from Summit Academy tries to steal the ball at Summit Academy in Bluffdale on Thursday January 9, 2020. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Judge Memorial vs Summit Academy at Summit Academy in Bluffdale on Thursday January 9, 2020. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Judge Memorial vs Summit Academy at Summit Academy in Bluffdale on Thursday January 9, 2020. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Judge Memorial vs Summit Academy at Summit Academy in Bluffdale on Thursday January 9, 2020. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Judge Memorial vs Summit Academy at Summit Academy in Bluffdale on Thursday January 9, 2020. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Judge Memorial vs Summit Academy at Summit Academy in Bluffdale on Thursday January 9, 2020. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Judge Memorial vs Summit Academy at Summit Academy in Bluffdale on Thursday January 9, 2020. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Judge Memorial vs Summit Academy at Summit Academy in Bluffdale on Thursday January 9, 2020. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Judge Memorial vs Summit Academy at Summit Academy in Bluffdale on Thursday January 9, 2020. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Judge Memorial vs Summit Academy at Summit Academy in Bluffdale on Thursday January 9, 2020. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Summit Academy Kyrie Alldredge (12) bounces the ball against Judge Memorial’s Emily Malouf (25) at Summit Academy in Bluffdale on Thursday January 9, 2020. Laura Seitz, Deseret News