PROVO – Timpanogos’ chances were slim to none at the end of the settlement, although Thin eventually won due to a key game by Trey Anderson in Tuesday’s exciting 61-56 overtime victory over Timpview.

With 1.9 seconds to go and the Timberwolves trailing 51-50, Anderson acted as free security on the incoming pass from the Thunderbirds, intercepting a mid-pass. The main goalkeeper then went to shoot and was fouled with only 0.4 seconds remaining, which gave him two foul shots, one of which was converted, sending the game into overtime.

“We told him that their guy had been released in the middle, and Trey is really athletic, so we told him to act as free security and get a robbery, dribble and a shot,” said l Timpanogos coach Izzy Ingle. “Fortunately, he got the one-and-one and he did the one.”

Anderson’s single free kick marked the first time the game had been tied since first base, although it didn’t take long for Timpanogos to take their first lead of the night during overtime. A quick 4-0 run in the extra four minutes continued the Timberwolves’ momentum and put Timpview in a difficult situation to finish.

Timpanogos was put in a tight spot for the first 32 minutes with Timpview in mind throughout, although Ingle’s team remained relatively close with their players determined to keep him, whatever happened.

“It was just from the heart. It’s about fighting and working hard. I think that’s really what it was and that’s what we kept repeating during downtime. – Izzy Ingle, Timpanogos coach

The leader for Timpanogos in overtime, and throughout the match, was young Jackson Holcombe. Of course, the 6’6-inch goalkeeper led the way with 23 points scored, but made sure to be at his best during the overtime period.

Holcombe’s key game came with 24 seconds left in overtime when he stole a pass from the midfield and turned it into an easy faceoff, giving his team a 59-54 lead in the process.

“I came from the weak side and stole it,” said Holcombe. “I tend to play a little bit, and it may have gotten us into trouble at first … but I knew I was going to have that one.”

As mentioned, Timpview led throughout the final minutes of the game, using a balanced score and a tough defense to keep the Timberwolves from playing their normal game.

“They didn’t really help (defend) the shooters, so at half time we made an adjustment,” said Ingle. “The guys were going to have to beat their own man and finish. The match was to be won in painting. “

Led by Holcombe, Timpanogos responded and finally caught Timpview at the very last moment for what turned out to be a key win at the start of Region 7.

“It’s huge. It’s Timpview,” said Ingle. “I think it’s one of the best teams in the state. It’s early, but we said (to the players) that it’s is the type of team they will see in the state tournament, as late in the state tournament. “

With the win, Timpanogos improves to 10-2 over the year while Timpview drops to 11-2 with the loss.