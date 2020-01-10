High School Basketball: Gavin Hardy Leads The Way In Salem Hills 58-48 Win Against Provo

Loading...

PROVO – When Gavin Hardy breaks out of the 3-point range, combined with a defensive effort from the radical team, the Salem Hills boys’ basketball team is hard to beat.

Provo discovered this on Friday, with the Skyhawks in the lead all along before leaving with a 58-48 victory at home.

Hardy led the way with a 26-point peak and was at his best in a key 18-2 run in the first half, giving the Skyhawks a decisive lead over the rest path. Hardy contributed three of his six three runs during the streak as his team gained a 23-11 lead just before half time.

“When he hits like that, we’re hard to beat,” said Salem Hills coach Blake Francom. “I hope he can keep it going, and it took him a little while to get his pace, but I hope he can keep it going.”

“When he strikes like that, we are hard to beat. I hope he can keep it going, and it took him a little while to get his pace, but I hope he can keep it going.” – Salem Hills coach Blake Francom on Gavin Hardy

As good as Hardy was, the Skyhawks’ defense was even better, with Francom’s team only allowing two points in just eight minutes.

“We are proud of the defense and our benchmark is keeping teams under 40% shooting,” said Francom. “We had them below 40% at halftime, and if we continued like this, it would be the seventh consecutive game we have done, so it’s huge for us.”

Derek Burton’s game, which contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds to the Skyhawks, helped the lowest.

“He’s just a beast for us there,” said Francom. “He is an lineman for our football team, so he is difficult to manage with his size and physique.”

Hardy didn’t slow down in the second half, hitting two more 3 points at the start of the third to help extend the lead to 34-16 as soon as he stepped out.

Provo failed to make a big dent in this lead throughout the rest, with the final 10-point deficit being the closest to the lead.

Provo was led by Gabe Gutierrez overnight and his team record of 15 points.

With this victory, Salem Hills improves to 6-6 in total and 3-0 in the Region 8 game.

Things are falling into place for the Francom team after losing six of the seven games to start the season.

“It was a difficult start, but we have faced some very good teams and it looks like we are starting to understand things,” said Francom. “I am proud of the guys for keeping themselves in time to play in the area and we hope we can continue to improve from here.”

Provo drops to 8-4 in total and 0-3 in Region 7 plays with defeat.