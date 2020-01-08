High-risk Gulf Arab strategy tested by killing Iran's general

Loading...

US allies in the Persian Gulf have been pressing hard for a hawkish policy by Washington to pressurize, isolate and paralyze Iran, but this high-stakes strategy is now being tested by the unexpected US strike that was the most powerful last week has killed Iran’s military commander, push the region closer to a full conflict.

While the Gulf Arab states – such as Israel – were lobbying hard for severe US sanctions and maximum pressure on Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates wanted to avoid outright war.

Friday’s air strike that killed the powerful Quds Force commander of the Revolutionary Guard, Qassem Soleimani, seems to have taken the American allies of the Gulf by surprise. Now they are trying to ensure that the great escalation by President Donald Trump does not drag them further into the crosshairs of rising tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Iran, which held an unprecedented funeral procession for Soleimani in several cities, which took millions into the streets to mourn him, took revenge on Wednesday by firing a series of ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq, where American troops are stationed .

Trump said he would not retaliate militarily, but promised to continue his campaign of maximum pressure and economic sanctions against Iran.

While the region relies on what’s coming, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are calling for de-escalation.

Saudi Arabia sent Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman to Washington, where he met Monday at the White House with Trump and the American president’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner. The kingdom says he discussed “attempts to reduce tensions and avoid escalations that could further destabilize the region in light of the provocations and destabilizing activities of the Iranian regime,”.

The Foreign Minister of Qatar, meanwhile, traveled to Tehran the day after the killing of Soleimani and also called for de-escalation.

“No one wants to break out of conventional war, because when conventional war takes place, there are no winners, there are only a series of losers,” said Mohammed Alyahya, the Saudi editor-in-chief of the news channel Al-Arabiya.

This last round of tensions has pushed up oil prices, with rough Brent trading around $ 70 a barrel. The UAE’s energy minister, Suhail Al-Mazrouei, told an audience in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday that there is currently no risk of oil movement in the region or a shortage of oil.

He said he hopes that no war breaks out, but noted that the murder of Soleimani was “an absolute escalation.”

“Iran is a neighbor. We are (geographically) very close to Iran and the last thing we want is a new tension in the Middle East, “said the energy minister.

The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia had long wanted the US to push back Tehran’s will to spread influence and power in the region, and Soleimani was central to Iran’s ambitions. Seen by Sunni Muslims in much of the region as a threatening figure, his role as commander of the Quds Force led him to kill deadly Shiite proxy militias in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Yemen who are fighting the interests of the Gulf arabia. In Iran, he is praised as a national hero who defied American pressure.

Even after the murder of Soleiman, there is little evidence that they have stopped making the dangerous line between maximum pressure and war.

Alyahya said that the printing strategy is still needed to stop the Quds Force of Iran, but he acknowledged that “it is a very risky game, and if it is counterproductive, the consequences are serious.”

Robert Malley, head of the International Crisis Group and member of the National Security Council of Obama, said that Gulf countries are probably satisfied that Soleimani was murdered, but are also concerned that Iran can cause serious damage to their economies.

“I think they are now sending the message to the US and to others:” Let’s not let this go too far because you live very far away … we will be the ones who will pay the price and you have won ” here to protect us, “he said.

The Persian Gulf may be another target of Iranian retribution. It houses more than 30,000 US troops, including the 5th Navy fleet stationed in Bahrain, the US Army central forward headquarters in Kuwait, and the vast Al-Udeid airbase in Qatar. The US also has hundreds of troops in Saudi Arabia and advanced drones, F-35 fighter jets and a few thousand soldiers at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi.

Already in the summer a series of attacks on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf and a major rocket and drone attack on Saudi oil facilities on Iran were accused. Tehran denied responsibility, although it seized oil tankers around the crucial Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf, leaving 20% ​​of the world’s crude oil.

Over the weekend, the US warned US citizens in Saudi Arabia about an increased risk of missiles and drone attacks, particularly in the vicinity of military bases, oil and gas facilities and other critical civilian infrastructure.

Since the attack on Saudi Arabia, which temporarily halved oil production, there appears to have been a calm attempt in diplomacy between Iran and the kingdom to reduce tensions. But there is no sign that both parties had come closer to overcoming their rivalry.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi told the Baghdad lawmakers on Sunday that he was scheduled to meet Soleimani the morning he was killed. He said that Soleimani was carrying a message from Iran’s supreme leader in response to a Saudi message that was passed on to Iraq through Iraq about “major agreements and breakthroughs in Iraq and the region.” Neither Iran nor Saudi Arabia have confirmed Abdul-Mahdi’s comments.

Alyahya called Abdul-Mahdi’s story “a complicated story.” Echoing widespread Saudi sentiment, he said that Soleimani was not a dove of peace.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also rejected the concept of ‘propagandist’ on Tuesday and suggested that the Saudis share his opinion that Soleimani was not on a peace mission in Iraq.

Making the calculations of the Gulf rulers more complicated are questions about whether Trump’s decision to order the Soleimani strike has been taken impulsively or is part of a longer-term strategy.

Gulf allies have questioned the reliability of Trump as a security partner. Although he has strengthened America’s military presence in the Gulf amid growing tensions with Iran, Trump has not intervened to defend Saudi interests militarily after the attack on oil sites in September and has withdrawn from retribution when Iran launched an American surveillance drone in the Strait of Hormuz.

“The constant thing about Trump is that he is unpredictable,” said the political analyst of the Emirates Abdulkhaleq Abdullah. “We didn’t want him to do this. Now we don’t know what he’s going to do now.”

“Is America ready to take revenge from Iran? Is the region ready for a sharp escalation? “Abdullah asked.

___

Follow Aya Batrawy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ayaelb

Aya Batrawy, The Associated Press