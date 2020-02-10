High-level North Korean defector for elections in South Korea

SEOEL, Korea, Republic – The North Korean top-level diplomat running over to South Korea will join his main opposition party and hold parliamentary elections in April, party officials said Monday.

Thae Yong Ho, a former minister of the North Korean embassy in London, came to South Korea with his family in 2016. Since then, he has given media interviews and written articles that were highly critical of the authoritarian government of North Korea, led by Kim Jong Un.

The conservative opposition party Liberty Korea Party announced on Monday that Thae has decided to join the party and run in the Seoul electoral district during the April 15 elections.

“His courage and decision will give hope to North Korean refugees and other South and North Korean people who long for real unification,” Kim Hyong-o, head of a party selection committee for candidate selection, told reporters according to his party.

An organization representing Thae did not immediately respond to an email request to confirm the party’s announcement.

If Thae is elected, he would become the second North Korean defector to win a seat in the National Chamber with one room in South Korea. Former North Korean Cho Myung-Chul, who came to South Korea in 1994, served from 2012 to 2016 as a proportional representative for a predecessor of the Liberty Korea party.

It is rare that senior North Korean officials go over to South Korea. About 33,000 North Koreans have fled to South Korea in the last two decades, but most are women from rural towns near the border with China who have fled to prevent poverty.

Thae, 57, is the oldest North Korean diplomat who has moved to South Korea. The highest level North Korean to apply for asylum in South Korea is Hwang Jang-yop, a senior government workers’ party who once accompanied the father of Kim Jong Un, deceased leader Kim Jong Il. Hwang died in 2010.

After coming to Seoul, Thae told reporters that he decided to flee because he didn’t want his children to live a “miserable” life in North Korea, and he was disappointed with Kim Jong Un. Thae said he initially had some hope for Kim, but eventually fell into “despair” after seeing him executed and pursuing the development of nuclear weapons.

North Korea has called Thae “human scum” and accused him of misappropriating government money and committing other crimes.

Hyung-Jin Kim, The Associated Press